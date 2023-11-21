- Home
PLUS Dueling Piano Bar Raleigh
558 Reviews
$$
510 Glenwood Ave
Suite 10
Raleigh, NC 27603-1222
SPEED PAGE
Most Sold Items
- Bud Light$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- House Vodka$8.00+
- House Tequila$8.00+
- House Bourbon$8.00+
- House Gin$8.00+
- House Rum$8.00+
- Titos$11.00+
- Jack Daniels$10.00+
- Captain Spiced$9.00+
- Patron$12.00+
- Jameson$11.00+
- JUMBO Bartenders Choice$5.00
- Bartenders Choice Jello Shot$3.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Greentea Shot$9.00
- Fireball$9.00
- F*** 2020$6.00
- Mr. Brightside$14.00
- WAP Bucket$22.00
- Purple Rain$14.00
- Grape Gatorade$8.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Red Oak$7.00
- Wicked Weed Pernicious$8.00
- Hi Wire IPA$7.00
- Sweetwater 420$5.00
FOOD
Appetizers
Entrees
Sides
DRINKS
Beer
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Drippy IPA$8.00
- Guinness$9.00
- Helles Hummingbird$7.00
- Hi Wire IPA$7.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Stem Off Cider$6.00
- Purple Haze$7.00
- Beer Hug$8.00
- Red Oak Original$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$7.00
- Sweet Water 420$7.00
- White Zombie$7.00
- Wicked Weed Pernicious$8.00
- PLUS Koozie$2.00
- Budlight Koozie$2.00
- Perni Haze$8.00
- Jack’s Abby Copper Legends$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Lite$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Heineken 0.0%$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Budlight Koozie$2.00
- PLUS Koozie$2.00
- 1911 Raspberry Cider$8.00
- Austin East Cider Pineapple$6.00
- Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea$5.00
- Bold Rock Hard Tea$5.00
- Brooklyn Belaire Sour$6.00
- German Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Mountain Candy IPA$10.00
- Tecate$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Watermelon$5.00
Wine
- Crios Malbec$9.00
- BTL Crios Malbec$25.00
- Complicated Pinot Noir$10.00
- BTL Complicated Pinot Noir$34.00
- Barossa Valley Cab Sauv$10.00
- BTL Barossa Valley$34.00
- JaM Cellars Cab Sauv$10.00
- BTL JaM Cellars Cab Sauv$34.00
- Oyster Bay Merlot$10.00
- BTL Oyster Bay Merlot$30.00
- Oyster Bay PN$10.00
- BTL Oyster Bay PN$30.00
- Maison French Velvet$12.00
- BTL Maison French Velvet$38.00
- BTL William Hill$27.00
- Glass
- BTL Complicated Chard$34.00
- BTL Ocean Bound$35.00
- BTL Oko$25.00
- BTL Joel Gott Pinot Gris$34.00
- Complicated Chard$10.00
- Ocean Bound$11.00
- Oko Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Joel Gott Pinot Gris$12.00
- Hogue Riesling$10.00
- BTL Hogue Riesling$34.00
- Glass
- Canyon Road Cab Sauv$8.00
- Pizzolato Chardonnay$9.00
- Creto Merlot$7.00
- Creto Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Creto Pinot Noir$7.00
- Creto Sauv Blanc$7.00
- Creto Pino Grigio$7.00
- Glass
- Astoria Rose Split$10.00
- Avissi Prosecco$10.00
- Magnum La Marca$80.00
- Risata Moscato d'Asti$10.00
- Risata Pink Moscato$12.00
- Tens Of Cups Brut$50.00
- Wycliff$8.00
- BTL Wycliff$25.00
- BTL Sensi Moscato Rosé$50.00
- BTL Risata Pink Moscato$37.00
- BTL Lion and the Lilly Rose$34.00
- BTL Gemma di Luma Moscato$35.00
- BTL Zonin Lemon Spritz Prosecco$20.00
- Glass
Cocktails
- Appletini$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$14.00
- Bulleit Manhattan$13.00
- Bulleit Old Fashion$13.00
- Irish Trash Can$20.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Blue Motorcycle$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Gin Martini$11.00
- Vodka Martini$11.00
- Liquid Marjiuana$12.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Pain Killer$11.00
- Sex on The Beach$10.00
- Washington Apple Cocktail$13.00
- House Fuzzy Navel$8.00
- MOCKTAIL$5.00
- Malibu Bay Breeze$11.00
- Trash Can$20.00
- Chocolate Martini$11.00
Liquor
- House Vodka$8.00+
- House Gin$8.00+
- House Rum$8.00+
- House Tequila$8.00+
- House Bourbon$8.00+
- House Vodka$8.00+
- Titos$11.00+
- Belvedere$13.00+
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Lemon$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Lime$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Original$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Peach$11.00+
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$11.00+
- Grey Goose$12.00+
- Grey Goose Citrus$12.00+
- Grey Goose Orange$12.00+
- Grey Goose Pear$12.00+
- Ketle One$11.00+
- Ketle One Cucumber & Mint$11.00+
- Ketle One Grapefruit & Rose$11.00+
- Ketle One Peach & Orange$11.00+
- Smirnoff Berry Lemon$11.00+
- Smirnoff Blueberry$9.00+
- Smirnoff Cherry$9.00+
- Smirnoff Citrus$9.00+
- Smirnoff Grape$9.00+
- Smirnoff Orange$9.00+
- Smirnoff Raspberry$9.00+
- Smirnoff Vanilla$9.00+
- Van Gogh Espresso$12.00+
- Cathead Vodka$6.00
- Pickle Vodka$5.00
- House Rum$8.00+
- Bacardi Superior$11.00+
- Captain Spiced$9.00+
- Captain Coconut$9.00+
- Kraken Spiced$11.00+
- Malibu$10.00+
- House Gin$8.00+
- Tanqueray Sevilla$12.00+
- Tanqueray$10.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00+
- Nolets$14.00+
- Hendricks$12.00+
- Beefeaters$10.00+
- Empress$13.00+
- Indoggo$9.00+
- House Tequila$8.00+
- 1800 reposado$12.00+
- 1800 Silver$11.00+
- 1800 Coconut$11.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00+
- Jose Cuervo Gold$8.00+
- Patron$12.00+
- Patron Cafe$12.00+
- Gran Patron Platinum$30.00+
- Patron Anejo$14.00+
- Patron Reposado$13.00+
- Patron Extra Anejo$23.00+
- Lunazul Blanco$11.00+
- Lunazul Repasado$11.00+
- Tanteo$10.00+
- Hornitos$6.00Out of stock
- Blade And Bow$14.00+
- Bulleit$12.00+
- Bulliet Rye$12.00+
- Crown Peach$12.00+
- Crown Royal$11.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$11.00+
- Crown Royal Vanilla$11.00+
- Elijah Craig Rye$11.00+
- Fireball$9.00
- House Bourbon$8.00+
- Jack Daniels$10.00+
- Jack Honey$10.00+
- Jack Rye$10.00+
- Jameson$11.00+
- Jameson IPA$10.00+
- Jameson Stout$10.00+
- Jim Beam$9.00+
- Jim Beam Peach$9.00+
- Makers Mark$12.00+
- Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey$10.00+
- Redemption Rye$13.00+
- Seagrams 7$9.00+
- Tschetter's$10.00+
- Woodford Reserve$14.00+
- Skrewball$9.00
- Teeling$8.00
- Yellowstone$6.00
- Dewars$12.00+
- Glenmorangie 18YR$15.00+
- Hennessy$12.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00+
- Johnnie Walker Red$10.00+
- Macallan 12$15.00+
- Remy Martin 1738$16.00+
- Aperol$9.00
- Arrow Amaretto$9.00
- Arrow Banana$8.00
- Arrow Blue$8.00
- Arrow Creme De Coco$8.00
- Arrow Peach$8.00
- Arrow Raspberry$8.00
- Arrow Tripple Sec$8.00
- Baileys$10.00+
- Blue Ice 101$8.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Dekuyper Buttershots$8.00
- Dekuyper Creme De Menth$8.00
- Dekuyper Sour Apple Pucker$8.00
- Dekuyper Watermellon Pucker$8.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$11.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Jager$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Luxardo$9.00
- Midori$9.00
- Rumchata$10.00
- Rumple Mints$10.00
- St. Germain$9.00
- Bailey's Espresso Creme$11.00+
Shots
- Applesauce Shot$10.00
- B-52$10.00
- Baby Guinness$10.00
- Bad Viking$7.00
- Blow Job$10.00
- Blow Job$10.00
- Buttery Nipple$9.00
- Chocolate Cake Shot$10.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Four Horseman$16.00
- Green Tea$9.00
- Gummy Bear$9.00
- Irish Car Bomb$12.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Kamikaze$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$12.00
- Pickle Back$9.00
- Pineapple Upside Cake$10.00
- Pink Starburst$9.00
- Red Headed Slut$9.00
- Royal Flush$10.00
- Sex with an Alligator$11.00
- Surfer On Acid$11.00
- Three Wiseman$14.00
- Vegas Bomb$10.00
- Washington Apple$10.00
- Rumple Mintz$10.00
- Cheese Burger Shot$11.00
- Mind Eraser$12.00
- Pie To The Face$10.00
- Scooby Snack$10.00
- Cherry Bomb$10.00
- FlufferNutter$11.00
- Pink Pussy$10.00
- Jelly Donut$10.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$10.00
Specials
- Basic Eddy$13.00
- Billy Joel Bowl$20.00
- Blueberry Faygo$11.00
- Blueberry Moon$9.00
- Cherry Berry Bowl$18.00
- Cinnamon Roll Shot$10.00
- Coconut Bull$14.00
- F*** 2020$9.00
- Grape Gatorade$9.00
- Key Lime Pie Shot$10.00
- Kraken Jack Bowl$22.00
- Mr. Brightside$14.00
- Oogie Boogie Bowl$20.00
- Prima Donna$15.00
- Purple Rain$14.00
- Summer Lemonade$14.00
- Strawberry Malibu Cooler$11.00
- Sevilla Fizz$14.00
- Sour Craig$15.00
- Spiked Arnold$14.00
- Tropical Tequila$14.00
- Uptown Funk Bowl$20.00
- WAP Bucket$22.00
- French 75$13.00
- Mimosa OJ$8.00
- Pink Bikini$13.00
- Vodka Elderflower Lemonade$15.00
- SABE Mojito$13.00
- Ranchwater Paloma$13.00
- Coco-Melon Margarita$14.00
- Del-Ray$14.00
- Honky Tonk$13.00
- SABE Mojito Coconut$14.00
- Sangria Bucket$20.00
- Bramble On$15.00
- Pumpkin Pie Mule$13.00
- Loaded Bloody$15.00
- Hotel California Bowl$20.00
- Elijah Pumkpin Old Fashion$14.00
- F*** It Bucket$25.00
- Blueberry Bulleit$15.00
- Tanteo Spicy Mango Margarita$12.00
- Goose Got Ya Loose$25.00
- Mango Marg$11.00
- Spicy Watermelon Marg$11.00
- Wheatley Salty Dog$9.00
- Corazon Pineapple Ranch Water$9.00
- Malibu Barbie Bucket$20.00
- Lemoande Serenade$15.00
HOLIDAY Specials
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Jello Shots
Rack Shots
Attributes and Amenities
Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|6:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
510 Glenwood Ave, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27603-1222
Gallery
