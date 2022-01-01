Rapscallion Brewery 8 Meadow Rd, Spencer, MA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We welcome guests to visit our brewing operation for all Rapscallion locations and enjoy a pint in our intimate taproom space while viewing our 20BBL brewing system. Bring your food from home or order from the many great dining venues next door to compliment our craft beers, local hard cider, and wines.
Location
8 Meadow Rd, Spencer, MA 01562
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Connect Restaurant - 13 Mechanic Street
No Reviews
13 Mechanic Street Spencer, MA 01562
View restaurant
Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. - 861 Main Street
No Reviews
861 Main Street Leicester, MA 01524
View restaurant
Papa Gino's - 3504 - Charlton Mass Pike West
No Reviews
45 J Hammond Road Charlton City, MA 01508
View restaurant