  Rapscallion Brewery - 8 Meadow Rd, Spencer, MA
Rapscallion Brewery

8 Meadow Rd

Spencer, MA 01562

6 Packs

American IPA 6pck

$13.00

Belgian Blonde 6pck

$13.00

Blueberry Ale 6pck

$13.00

Coffee Stout 6pck

$13.00

Gose 6pck

$13.00

Honey 6pck

$13.00

Irish Red 6pck

$13.00

Irish Stout 6pck

$13.00

Lager 6pck

$13.00

NEIPA 6pck

$13.00

O-Fest 6pck

$13.00

Porter 6pck

$13.00

Pumpkin Lager 6pck

$13.00

Rye IPA 6pck

$13.00

Mixed 6pck

$14.00

Cases

Customizable Case

$48.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We welcome guests to visit our brewing operation for all Rapscallion locations and enjoy a pint in our intimate taproom space while viewing our 20BBL brewing system. Bring your food from home or order from the many great dining venues next door to compliment our craft beers, local hard cider, and wines.

