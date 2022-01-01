Go
Ladd's Restaurant

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

64 Barre Paxton Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
Lg Caesar Salad$11.99
BYO Ladds Burger$11.99
Reg Prime Rib$22.99
SM Cheese Pizza $$10.99
Chicken Parmesan$18.99
SteakTips$19.99
Fish & Chips*$15.99
Basket Fries$5.99
LG Cheese$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

64 Barre Paxton Rd

Rutland MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
