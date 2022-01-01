Sake Haus Phoenix

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Highballs & Cocktails

Hai Melon

$9.00

She-so High

$8.00

Traditional Toki

$8.00

Yoshi-Chan

$9.00

Hai Standards

$12.00

Happy Sumo

$48.00

Island of Honshu

$14.00

Lychee Margarita

$10.00

Toshi Old Fashioned

$12.00

Young Bee Young Flower

$13.00

Special Cocktail

$17.00

The Kimomo Code

$13.00

Katana Sour

$14.00

Hokkaido Expressway

$13.00

Special Shot - Vodka

$8.00

Special Shot - Whisky

$8.00

Special Shot - Tequila

$8.00

Special Shot - Rum

$8.00

Special Shot - Gin

$8.00

Beer & Hot Sake

Kirin Light 12oz

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban 12oz

$6.00

Asahi 22oz

$9.00

Kirin Light 22oz

$10.00Out of stock

Kirin Ichiban 22oz

$10.00

Singha 22oz

$10.00

Echigo 16oz

$12.00

Sake Bomb SM - Kirin Light

$10.00

Sake Bomb SM - Kirin Ichiban

$10.00

Sake Bomb LG - Kirin Light

$14.00Out of stock

Sake Bomb LG - Kirin Ichiban

$14.00

Hot Sake 10oz

$9.00

Wine

Cava Glass

$10.00

Rosé Glass

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Cabernet Franc Glass

$11.00

Cava Bottle

$39.00

Rosé Bottle

$43.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Franc Bottle

$40.00

Sake

Karaisake - Tough Glass

$11.00

Kasumi Tsuru - Crane of Kasumi Glass

$11.00

Rokkasen - Six Poets Glass

$14.00

Kikusui - Chrysanthemum Mist Glass

$10.00

G Joy Glass

$9.00

Temahima - Time and Effort Glass

$20.00

Wakatake - Demon Slayer Glass

$16.00

Sayuri - Little Lily Glass

$8.00

SOM - The PINK One Glass

$10.00

Industry Sake Glass

$0.01

Sake Flight

$16.00

Karaisake - Tough Carafe

$24.00

Kasumi Tsuru - Crane of Kasumi Carafe

$24.00

Rokkasen - Six Poets Carafe

$30.00

Kikusui - Chrysanthemum Mist Carafe

$22.00

G Joy Carafe

$20.00

Wakatake - Demon Slayer Carafe

$36.00

Temahima - Time and Effort Carafe

$45.00

Sayuri - Little Lily Carafe

$18.00

SOM - The PINK One Carafe

$25.00

Hot Sake 10oz

$9.00

Chocolate Hot Sake

$11.00

AZ Nama Sake Bottle

$40.00

AZ Navajo Tea Bottle

$40.00

AZ Prickly Pear Bottle

$40.00

Born Gold Bottle

$70.00

Cowboy Bottle

$87.00

Divine Droplets Bottle

$150.00

G Joy Bottle

$65.00

Hidden Brew Bottle

$80.00

Joto 72 Clocks Bottle

$95.00

Jumper Futsushu Bottle

$48.00

Karaisake - Tough Bottle

$70.00

Kasumi Tsuru - Crane of Kasumi Bottle

$65.00

Kikusui - Chrysanthemum Mist Bottle

$65.00

Koten - Classic Bottle

$80.00

Mirror of Truth - Seikyo Bottle

$60.00

Rokkasen - Six Poets Bottle

$80.00

Sayuri - Little Lily Bottle

$40.00

Soto Bottle

$50.00

Taiheikai - Pacific Ocean Bottle

$70.00

The 55 - Watari Bune Bottle

$85.00

The Pink One Bottle

$75.00

Time & Effort - Temahima Bottle

$120.00

Wakatake - Demon Slayer Bottle

$100.00

Watari Bune Liquid Gold Bottle

$220.00

Yuki Tora - Snow Tiger Bottle

$50.00

SOM - The PINK One Bottle

$60.00

Liquor

Titos

$11.00Out of stock

Haku

$9.00

Clean, Bamboo, citrus and charcoal

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Creamy and delicate. cucumber skin, alkaline water

Effen Yuzu

$10.00

Citrus peel, tannins, sweet and bright

Absolut

$10.00Out of stock

Nikka Vodka

$13.00Out of stock

Delicate bitter coffee, white chocolate, sweet

Bombay

$11.00

Roku

$9.00

complex, multi layered. Sakura leaf, Sakura flower, Yuzu peel, Sencha tea, Gyokuro tea, and Sansho pepper

Awayuki

$11.00

Akashi Blend 1oz

$7.00

A unique blend, of sherry, brandy, bourbon, wine, American oak, and even ex-shochu barrels. yellow apples, powder sugar, angelica fruits with hints of sea air.

Akashi Ume 1oz

$5.00

green, sour plums. sweet with a long finish

Baller (St. George) 1oz

$12.00

100% American barley, 3–4 years in used bourbon casks and French oak wine casks. then finish the whiskey in casks that had held house-made umeshu (a Japanese style of plum liqueur we made entirely from California-grown ume fruit).

Hibiki Harmony 1oz

$12.00

Nose: Rose, lychee, hint of rosemary, mature woodiness, sandalwood Palate: Honey like sweetness, candied orange peel, white chocolate Finish: Subtle, tender long finish, with hint of Mizunara (Japanese oak)

Ichiro Malt & Grain 1oz

$14.00

This “All-World Blend” is the first of its kind. Primarily Chichibu whisky with a selection of Scotch, Irish whiskey, Canadian Rye and American Whiskey aged in home country 3-5 years, transferred to Chichibu and then aged again on sight for an additional 1-3 years. Ichiro’s Malt: Malt & Grain is blended to balance a heart of Japanese whisky complimented by the major whisk(e)y regions of the world.

Kujira 1oz

$12.00

Very much like bourbon (Buffalo trace) but aged in a sherry barrel. Sweet, vanilla, light chocolate and orange.

Kujira 20yr 1oz

$40.00

Toasted cereal grains are pleasantly buttery on the nose. Supple and smooth in the mouth, there are notes of salted caramel, pastry crust, and honeyed oats. Flavors of brown butter balance out the sweet grains for a full flavored sip.

Mars Iwai Tradition 1oz

$8.00

Sweet with fruit flavors like pear, quince and hints of red fruits and vanilla.

Nikka Days 1oz

$9.00

First Japanese distiller to master Scotch - Grass, light peak, cherry, white oak bark, sweet green grass.

Nikka From the Barrel 1oz

$10.00Out of stock

Rich and full flavors, bourbon meets Scotch with toasted walnut and dark caramel, bitter, hot finish

Nikka Grain 1oz

$12.00

Dry with spiced notes similar to an American Rye whiskey. White pepper, bell pepper, red apples and asian pear

Nikka Malt 1oz

$11.00

Imagine a stiff IPA malted beer turned into alcohol. Sweet, funky and smooth. Long persistent finish with tree bark and honey

Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo 1oz

$14.00

Peated whisky much like an Islay Scotch, funky, grassy, forest floor after rain fall. Dark bitter coco

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt 1oz

$11.00

subtle aroma of peat. mellow, well-rounded nose and palate with yellow melon peel, spring water and mountain grass.

Shunka "Spring" 1oz

$8.00Out of stock

Lightly oaked, sweet like bourbon, delicate honey and vanilla. fast finish.

Shunka "SUMMER" 1oz

$8.00Out of stock

Medium oaked, sweet like bourbon with a firm upfront heat, honey and vanilla. fast finish.

Toki 1oz

$6.00

Suntory wins ISC "Distiller of the Year" for three consecutive years. Candied and spiced orange, caramel, moderate sweet like bourbon with a long finish, light and bright pepper notes.

Umiki (Ocean) 1oz

$7.00

World’s first whisky finished in Japanese pine barrels. Sea salt, bark and dark tree sap, apricot and plum.

Yamazaki 12 1oz

$18.00Out of stock

Jim Beam brand, drinks like a classic American whiskey with charred bamboo, sweet rice and classic burnt oak and forest floor.

WOM - Umiki Ocean 1 oz

$5.00

Akashi Single Malt 1oz

$16.00

Akashi Blend 2 oz

$14.00

Akashi Ume 2 oz

$10.00

Baller (St. George) 2 oz

$24.00

Hibiki Harmony 2 oz

$24.00

Ichiro Malt & Grain 2 oz

$28.00

Kujira

$24.00

Kujira 20yr

$80.00

Mars Iwai Tradition 2 oz

$16.00

Nikka Days 2 oz

$18.00

Nikka From the Barrel 2 oz

$20.00Out of stock

Nikka Grain 2 oz

$24.00

Nikka Malt 2 oz

$22.00

Nikka Single Malt Miyagikyo 2 oz

$28.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt 2 oz

$22.00

Shunka "Spring" 2 oz

$16.00Out of stock

Shunka "SUMMER" 2oz

$16.00Out of stock

Toki 2 oz

$12.00

Umiki (Ocean) 2 oz

$14.00

Yamazaki 12 2oz

$36.00Out of stock

WOM - Umiki Ocean 2 oz

$10.00

Akashi Single Malt 2oz

$32.00

Lunazul

$9.00

100% blue weber agave. Sweet, sharp, similar to Don Julio

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

Aged in a Cabernet barrel, owners are from Los Angeles, funky - really unique, nothing like it

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Clean, pure - If you like Casa Amigo, Herradura you'll LOVE this

Siete Leguas Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Clean, pure, baked and toasted almond - If you like Casa Amigo, Herradura you'll LOVE this

Siete Leguas Anejo

$16.00

Clean, pure, asked and whiskey-like - If you like Casa Amigo, Herradura you'll LOVE this

Carreño Tobiache

$18.00

Grassy - If you like Del Maguey you'll like this.

Carreño Naran

$12.00

Banana, sandalwood - If you like Vida, you'll love this

Carreno Cuishe

Carreño Cuishe

$18.00

Unique, grassy, jasmine flowers - If you like Illegal you'll love this

Makers Mark

$11.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$14.00Out of stock

Jameson

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$10.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$11.00

Iichiko

$9.00

Iichiko Saiten

$10.00

Kanade Gold

$13.00

Saiten Infused Oolong

$11.00Out of stock

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$24.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Montenegro

$9.00

St. George Absinthe

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

N/A BEV

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Bubbly Water

$2.00

Bubbly Water REFILL

Aquapana

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

T-SHIRT

BLACK SHIRT

$25.00

WHITE SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock
