Sake Haus Phoenix

Ichiro Malt & Grain 1oz

$14.00

This “All-World Blend” is the first of its kind. Primarily Chichibu whisky with a selection of Scotch, Irish whiskey, Canadian Rye and American Whiskey aged in home country 3-5 years, transferred to Chichibu and then aged again on sight for an additional 1-3 years. Ichiro’s Malt: Malt & Grain is blended to balance a heart of Japanese whisky complimented by the major whisk(e)y regions of the world.