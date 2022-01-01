Sammy's Smoothie Bar imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Sammy's Smoothie Bar

review star

No reviews yet

109 North Cross Street

Robinson, IL 62454

Lifestyle Blends

Banana Greenie

$3.99+

Feelin Fresh

$3.99+

Green Glow

$3.99+

Keto: Blueberry Galaxy

$3.99+

Keto: Koffee

$3.99+

PB & J Sunrise

$3.99+

CUP

$1.00+

Vegan Cookie Butter

$3.99+

Wake Up Juice

$3.99+

Wild One

$3.99+

Keto Cina Razz

$4.99+

Power Blends

The Bali

$4.99+

The Berry Dunn

$4.99+

The Diego

$4.99+

Funky Monkey

$4.99+

Lloyd Citrus

$4.99+

Morning Magic

$4.99+

Thanos

$4.99+

CUP

$1.00+

Iron Man

$4.99+

Purple Rain

$4.99+

Cold Hot Chocolate

$4.99+

Butterfinger

$4.99+

Sweet Tooth

Banana Ride

$3.99+

Berry Blast

$3.99+

Blueberry Burst

$3.99+

Lemonade Twist

$3.99+

Dreamsical

$3.99+

Strawberry Banana Split

$3.99+

Tropical Paradise

$3.99+

CUP

$1.00+

Homemade Ice Cream

$3.99+

Sweet Tart

$3.99+

The Islander

$3.99+

Lemon Shake Up

$1.99+

Blain

$3.99+

Alani

Watermelon Wave Alani

$2.50

Hawaiian Shaved Ice Alani

$2.50

Mimosa Alani

$2.50

Tropsicle Alani

$2.50

Cosmic Stardust Alani

$2.50

Breezeberry Alani

$2.50

Blue Slush Alani

$2.50

Cherry Slush Alani

$2.50Out of stock

Trippy Hippie Alani

$2.50Out of stock

Witch’s Brew Alanı

$2.50

Berry Pop Alani

$2.50Out of stock

Rocket Pop Alani

$2.50

Dream Float Alani

$2.50

Ghost

Ghost Redberry

$3.50

Ghost Tropical Mango

$3.50

Ghost Blue Raspberry

$3.50

Ghost Citrus

$3.50

Ghost Sour heads watermelon

$3.50

Ghost Swedish Fish

$3.50

Ghost Orange Cream

$3.50

Ghost Bubblicious

$3.50

Poppi

Strawberry Lemon Poppi

$2.50

Orange Poppi

$2.50

Root Beer Poppi

$2.50

Doc Pop Poppi

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Poppi

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Rose Poppi

$2.50

Cherry Limeade Poppi

$2.50

Ginger Lime Poppi

$2.50

RYSE

Ring Pop Ryse

$3.50

Smarties Ryse

$3.50

Tigers Blood Ryse

$3.50

Sunny D Ryse

$3.50

Baja Burst Ryse

$3.50

Kool Aid Ryse

$3.50

3D

Alphaland Lemonade 3D

$3.50Out of stock

White Frost 3D

$3.50Out of stock

Berry Blue 3D

$3.50

Chrome S. Lemonade 3D

$3.50Out of stock

Citrus Green 3D

$3.50

Candy Punch Red 3D

$3.50Out of stock

Logo Glass Cup

Logo Glass Cup

$10.00

PROTEIN BALLS

Protein Balls

$7.00

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

$6.00Out of stock

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$7.00+

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$7.00+

Fruit Bowls

$3.99+

Passion Fruit Bowl

$7.00+

Guava Bowl

$7.00+

Half Acai - Dragon Fruit

$7.00+

Half Acai - Passion Fruit

$7.00+

Half Acai - Guava

$7.00+

Half Dragon Fruit - Passion Fruit

$7.00+

Half Dragon Fruit - Pink Guava

$7.00+

Half Passion Fruit - Pink Guava

$7.00+

Chia Pudding Bowls

Chia Pudding Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Chunky Monkey Toast

$7.00

The Smoothie Toast

$7.00

The Chocoholic Toast

$7.00

Mango Tango Toast

$7.00

Cabo Toast

$7.00

Summer Refreshers

Sunshine

$5.00Out of stock

Bahama Mama

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Madness

$6.00

The Gypsy

$5.00Out of stock

Pink Parrot

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Shakeup In Can

$6.00

Fall Refreshers

Swee-Tea

$6.00

Maple Leaf

$6.00Out of stock

Smashin Pumpkins

$6.00

Berry Styles

$6.00

Round of Apple-Auce

$6.00

Summer Menu

Smooth Cruise

$4.99+Out of stock

Goin Coconuts

$4.99+Out of stock

Son of a Peach

$4.99+Out of stock

Hippi Chick

$4.99+Out of stock

Green Tea Machine

$4.99+Out of stock

Peach Tree

$4.99+Out of stock

Frozen Kiwi

$4.99+Out of stock

Super Berry

$4.99+

Fall Menu

Vegan Pumpkin

$4.99+

Pumpkin Power

$4.99+

Johnny Apple Pie

$4.99+

S'mores

$4.99+

Caramel Apple Pie

$4.99+

S'mores Bowl

$7.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
