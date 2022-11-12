Sam's Cellar Bar & Oven
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sam's Cellar Bar & Oven is a historic bar with a modern twist. Our atmosphere, friendly service, and drink specials are second to none!
Location
101 N Wood St, Neosho, MO 64850
