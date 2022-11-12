Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sam's Cellar Bar & Oven

review star

No reviews yet

101 N Wood St

Neosho, MO 64850

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wood-Fired Cowboy Burger

To-Go Soft Drinks (All Drinks Made Upon Arrival!)

Arnold Palmer- Sweet Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer- Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Cherry Limeade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Root Beer Bottle

$2.25

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Shareables

Bruschetta

$8.99

Cheesy Pizza Sticks

$11.99

Seasoned cheesy garlic sticks made on pizza crust with our five-cheese blend and served with marinara on the side

Quesadillas

$10.99

Your choice of cheese, chicken (with onions), or southwestern (chicken, onions, chipotle sauce)

Spicy Candied Bacon

$9.99

Black Pepper + Brown Sugar + 7 Crispy Pieces of Bacon= Amazing!

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Topped with our five-cheese blend and tomatoes and served with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke French Bread

$10.99

French bread topped with our classic spinach artichoke dip and melted five-cheese blend, add bacon and pepperoncini's with a side of chipotle ranch to make it the Kyler Frye Way!

Wood-Fired Pretzels

$8.99

Served with spicy ballpark mustard or add a side of cheddar fondue, or make it a dessert pretzel served with a side of chocolate or caramel sauce

Wood-Fired Ravioli

$9.99

Your choice of all beef, all cheese, or a mix of both served with a side of marinara, or add a side of our signature spinach and artichoke dip

Wood-Fired Wings

$15.99

Traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing

Salads

Fire-Roasted Caesar Salad

$10.99

Italian Chicken Breast Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with chicken, pepperoni, five-cheese blend, black olives, croutons, and tomatoes, served with a breadstick and your choice of dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, five-cheese blend, croutons, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing

Burgers - Subs

Italian Sub

$12.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, five-cheese blend, and Italian dressing, on oven baked French bread, served with a fire & ice pickle, pepperoncinis, and your choice of side

Sam Wolfin-Burger

$12.99

Wood-Fired All American Burger

$11.99

6oz CAB burger, lettuce, tomato, mayo spicy mustard, red onion, and melted five-cheese blend, on a brioche bun, served with a fire & ice pickle and your choice of side

Wood-Fired Cowboy Burger

$11.99

6oz CAB burger, melted five-cheese blend, KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce, red onion, jalapenos, brisket, and candied bacon, on a brioche bun, served with a fire & ice pickle and your choice of side

Wraps

BBQ Wrap

$12.99

KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce, your choice of chicken or brisket, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and five-cheese blend, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with your choice of side

BLT Wrap

$10.99

The classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch, and five-cheese blend wrapped in a four tortilla, served with your choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, five-cheese blend, your choice of buffalo sauce, your choice of ranch or bleu cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with your choice of side

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, homemade ranch, lettuce, tomato, and five-cheese blend, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla, served with your choice of side

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing, and five-cheese blend, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla, served with your choice of side

Pizzas

Regular Size Pizzas are 12". Personalize Any Pizza with Additional Toppings!

BBQ Pizza

$20.99

Thin crust topped with KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce, five-cheese blend, red onions, and your choice of chicken or brisket

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Choose your own sauce and toppings, make it one of a kind!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Thin crust topped with our homemade ranch, chicken, bacon, and five-cheese blend

Maui Waui

$20.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.99

Thin crust topped with our delicious sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, beef, and five-cheese blend

Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Thin crust topped with our delicious sauce, beef, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, and five-cheese blend

Thai Pizza

$20.99

Thin crust topped with sweet Thai chili sauce, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, and five-cheese blend

Half & Half Pizza

$12.99

Littles (kids menu)

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Adult +

$2.99

Sides

Side of Coleslaw

$3.99

Side of Curly Fries

$4.99

Side of Fruit

$3.99

Side of Kettle Chips

$1.99

Loaded Curly Fries

$6.99

Sauces & Dressing

Small Ranch

$0.50

Large Ranch

$1.00

Small Marinara

$0.50

Large Marinara

$1.00

Small Cheddar Fondue

$0.50

Large Cheddar Fondue

$1.00

Small BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Large BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Small Thai Sauce

$0.50

Large Thai Sauce

$1.00

Small Mild Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Large Mild Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Small Medium Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Large Medium Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Small Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Large Hot Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Small Side Mayo

$0.50

Large Side Mayo

$1.00

Small Side Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Large Side Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Small Side Salsa

$0.50

Large Side Salsa

$1.00

Small Italian

$0.50

Large Italian

$1.00

Small Blue Cheese

$0.50

Large Blue Cheese

$1.00

Small Fire-Roasted Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Large Fire-Roasted Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Small Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Large Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Small Side Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

Large Side Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Small Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Large Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Desserts (Made Upon Arrival!)

Limoncello Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Triple Choc. Cake

$6.99
