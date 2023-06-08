Restaurant header imageView gallery

Santana's Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3753 Main Street

Keokuk, IA 52632

Popular Items

Santanas Nachos

$12.95

Shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, chorizo & pineapple

White Queso Dip

$6.20

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.34

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & cheese then fried & topped with our cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole.

Food Menu

Quesadillas

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.20

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.97

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$6.97

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.03

Chorizo Quesadilla

$6.97

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$10.95

More Appetizers

White Queso Dip

$6.20

Guacamole Dip

$6.71

Camarongos

$12.15

Santanas Sampler

$13.37

FLAUTAS APETIZER

$10.00

FLAUTAS WITH RICE AND BEANS

$11.95

FAJITAS NACHOS

$13.95

CHORIZO DIP

$7.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$8.95

Nachos

Topped with Onions, Pico & Sour Cream

Cheese Nachos

$6.20

Beef Nachos

$7.74

Chicken Nachos

$7.74

Steak Nachos

$9.24

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.24

Shrimp Nachos

$10.27

Santanas Nachos

$12.95

Shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, chorizo & pineapple

Steak Fries

$9.24

Chicken Fries

$9.24

Shrimp Fries

$10.27

Steak Mexican Pizza

$9.24

Chicken Mexican Pizza

$9.24

Shrimp Mexican Pizza

$10.58

Fajitas

Cooked with bell peppers and onions on a hot iron pan with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo & tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$14.71

Steak Fajitas

$13.94

Chicken Fajitas

$13.94

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.97

Combo Fajitas

$14.71

Santanas Fajitas

$17.50

Shrimp, grilled chicken & steak cooked with bell peppers, onions & pineapple chunks served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas

Side Orders Ala Carte

Side Guacamole

$3.61

Side Sour Cream

$1.55

Side Rice

$3.10

Side Beans

$3.10

SideTortillas

$1.55

Side Queso Dip

$3.10

Extra Shrimp

$5.16

Extra Grilled Chicken

$5.16

Extra Steak

$5.16

Extra Peppers & Onions

$4.13

Extra Salad

$5.16

Ala Steak Grilled Burrito

$7.23

Ala Chicken Grilled Burrito

$7.23

Ala Burrito

$6.20

Ala Crispy Taco

$2.58

Ala Enchilada

$3.10

Ala Tamale

$3.87

Ala Chile Relleno

$3.87

Ala Soft Taco

$3.10

Ala Asada Taco

$3.61

Ala Shrimp Taco

$4.13

Ala Chalupa

$5.68

Ala Chimichanga shredded chicken

$6.71

Ala Shrimp Chimichanga

$6.71

Ala Steak Chimichanga

$8.26

Ala Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$8.26

Ala Large Guacamole

$6.71

Ala Cheesy Rice

$6.00

Side Hot Salsa

$1.00

SIDE OF JALAPENOS

$1.00

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$3.00

FLOUR CHIPS

$3.00

ALA FISH 2 TACOS

$8.00

ALA 2 CARNE ASADA TACOS

$7.00

ALA 3 CARNE ASADA TACOS

$10.50

ALA 4 CARNE ASADA TACOS

$14.00

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

ALA CHIMICHANGA GROUND BEEF

$6.71

EXTRA FRIES

$3.00

EXTRA MUSHROOMS

$3.00

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.58

Diet Pepsi

$2.58

Sierra Mist

$2.58

Root Beer

$2.58

Dr. Pepper

$2.58

Mt. Dew

$2.58

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.58

Pink Lemonade

$2.58

Iced Tea

$2.58

Sweet Tea

$2.58

Coffee

$2.58

Jarritos

$3.25

Horchata

$3.36

Non Alcoholic Daiquiris

$5.46

WATER

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.25

CHERRY SPRITE

$3.25

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.16

Mexican Churros

$5.16

Churros with ice cream

$6.00

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.16

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.16

Carnes

Carne Asada

$13.94

Thin cut steak grilled topped with peppers & onions served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$12.34

Strips of steak cooked in our red Colorado sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$12.34

Strips of steak cooked with peppers & onions in our delicious red rancherro sauce, served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak Con Queso

$12.91

Steak strips in our delicious queso sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Rib Eye Steak

$15.44

Tender grilled Rib Eye steak topped with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas.

Pollos

Pollo Ranchero

$12.34

Chicken breast strips with onions & peppers in our ranchero sauce.

Chicken Mole

$12.34

Chicken strips in our delicious mole served with rice, beans & tortillas

Pollo Con Queso

$12.34

Grilled strips of chicken breast topped with our delicious white queso dip served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$12.34

Marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Pollo Verde

$12.34

Strips of chicken cooked with peppers & onions dipped in our delicious Verde sauce, served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.71

Chicken strips cooked with broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, peppers, onions, served over rice topped with our delicious white queso sauce, with tortillas.

Pollo Con Chorizo

$13.94

Chicken and chorizo topped with queso dip with rice, beans & tortilla

Arroz Con Vegetables

$13.94

Broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms & cauliflower served over rice topped with our cheese sauce served with tortillas.

Pollo Rice y Queso

$12.34

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.34

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & cheese then fried & topped with our cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole.

Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner

$12.95

Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp then fried & topped with our cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole.

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$11.62

Grilled seasoned Tilapia served in two flour tortillas with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheese with rice & beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.91

Grilled shrimp sauteed in garlic in two flour tortillas with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and cheese served with rice and beans.

Seafood Burrito

$14.71

Shrimp & fish with bell peppers, onions & Pico de Gallo in a large flour tortilla topped with our delicious white queso dip, served with rice & beans.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.40

Shrimp & mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Camarones Ala Diabla

$14.40

Shrimp & mushrooms sauteed in butter dipped in our red spicy sauce with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Camarones Con Queso

$14.40

Shrimp & mushrooms sauteed in butter topped with our queso dip with rice & beans.

Coctel De Camaron

$14.71

Large, seasoned shrimp with Pico de Gallo & avocados in our special juice sauce.

Camarones Rancheros

$14.40

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers & onions dipped in our red mild ranchero sauce.

Camarones Chipotle

$14.40

Shrimp & mushrooms dipped in our chipotle sauce with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Shrimp Filete

$15.44

Shrimp & Tilapia grilled with bell peppers & onions with rice & beans topped with queso dip, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Filete De Pescado

$14.40

Tilapia Filet grilled with bell peppers & onions served with rice & beans topped with queso dip, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Pineapple Shrimp

$15.44

Shrimp & pineapple cooked with bell peppers & onions served with rice & beans topped with queso dip, lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Especialidades

Real California Burrito

$12.34+

Large flour rotilla filled with your choice of meat, fries, sour cream & Pico de Gallo rolled & topped with cheese sauce

Burrito Capilla

$12.34+

Your choice of steak, chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & mushrooms with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & Pico de Gallo in a large flour tortilla topped with our Verde green tomatillo sauce.

Super Burrito

$11.31

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of meat wrapped & topped with cheese sauce.

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.34

Carne asada steak, lettuce, pico rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Fajita Burrito

$12.50+

Your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo & sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with our red ranchero sauce & cheese.

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.34+

Three seasoned steak tacos served with rice & beans

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.34+

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$10.27

Sauteed zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, onions & mushrooms wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Verde sauce served with rice & beans.

Jalisco Platter

$14.40+

Your choice of meat bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served with rice, beans & tortillas topped with cheese sauce

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suiza

$10.27

Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with Verde sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce & tomato

Enchilada Meal

$9.55+

Two chicken, beef or cheese topped with our delicious enchilada sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream.

Enchilada Salad

$9.55

Three enchiladas, one beef, one chicken & one cheese topped with lettuce, sour cream & Pico de Gallo

Mole Enchiladas

$10.27

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious sweet spicy brown mole sauce served with rice, beans & sour cream.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.94

Three soft corn tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp & mushrooms topped with green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans & sour cream.

Children's Menu

KID Enchilada with rice & beans

$6.20

KID Burrito with rice & beans

$6.20

KID Quesadilla with rice & beans

$6.20

KID Taco with rice & beans

$6.20

KID Pollo Con Queso

$7.00

KID Grilled Steak Burrito with rice, beans & cheese sauce

$9.24

KID Grilled Chicken Burrito with rice, beans & cheese sauce

$9.24

KID Grilled Shrimp Burrito with rice, beans & cheese sauce

$9.24

Cheeseburger with fries

$6.20

Chicken Tenders with fries

$6.20

Kid Beef Nachos

$6.20

Kid Chicken Nachos

$6.20

Kid Cheese Nachos

$6.20

Kid Steak Con Queso

$7.23

Kid Shrimp Con Queso

$7.74

Dinner Special

Dinner Special

$9.75

TAKEOUT UPCHARGE

Takeout Upcharge

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3753 Main Street, Keokuk, IA 52632

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

