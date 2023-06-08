Santana's Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
3753 Main Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food Menu
Quesadillas
More Appetizers
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Beef Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Steak Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Santanas Nachos
Shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, chorizo & pineapple
Steak Fries
Chicken Fries
Shrimp Fries
Steak Mexican Pizza
Chicken Mexican Pizza
Shrimp Mexican Pizza
Fajitas
Side Orders Ala Carte
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Rice
Side Beans
SideTortillas
Side Queso Dip
Extra Shrimp
Extra Grilled Chicken
Extra Steak
Extra Peppers & Onions
Extra Salad
Ala Steak Grilled Burrito
Ala Chicken Grilled Burrito
Ala Burrito
Ala Crispy Taco
Ala Enchilada
Ala Tamale
Ala Chile Relleno
Ala Soft Taco
Ala Asada Taco
Ala Shrimp Taco
Ala Chalupa
Ala Chimichanga shredded chicken
Ala Shrimp Chimichanga
Ala Steak Chimichanga
Ala Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Ala Large Guacamole
Ala Cheesy Rice
Side Hot Salsa
SIDE OF JALAPENOS
SMALL GUACAMOLE
FLOUR CHIPS
ALA FISH 2 TACOS
ALA 2 CARNE ASADA TACOS
ALA 3 CARNE ASADA TACOS
ALA 4 CARNE ASADA TACOS
SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO
ALA CHIMICHANGA GROUND BEEF
EXTRA FRIES
EXTRA MUSHROOMS
SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE
Drinks
Dessert
Carnes
Carne Asada
Thin cut steak grilled topped with peppers & onions served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Strips of steak cooked in our red Colorado sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Strips of steak cooked with peppers & onions in our delicious red rancherro sauce, served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak Con Queso
Steak strips in our delicious queso sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Rib Eye Steak
Tender grilled Rib Eye steak topped with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas.
Pollos
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast strips with onions & peppers in our ranchero sauce.
Chicken Mole
Chicken strips in our delicious mole served with rice, beans & tortillas
Pollo Con Queso
Grilled strips of chicken breast topped with our delicious white queso dip served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Pollo Verde
Strips of chicken cooked with peppers & onions dipped in our delicious Verde sauce, served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken strips cooked with broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, peppers, onions, served over rice topped with our delicious white queso sauce, with tortillas.
Pollo Con Chorizo
Chicken and chorizo topped with queso dip with rice, beans & tortilla
Arroz Con Vegetables
Broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms & cauliflower served over rice topped with our cheese sauce served with tortillas.
Pollo Rice y Queso
Chimichanga Dinner
Chimichanga Dinner
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat & cheese then fried & topped with our cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole.
Shrimp Chimichanga Dinner
Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp then fried & topped with our cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & guacamole.
Seafood
Fish Tacos
Grilled seasoned Tilapia served in two flour tortillas with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheese with rice & beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp sauteed in garlic in two flour tortillas with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and cheese served with rice and beans.
Seafood Burrito
Shrimp & fish with bell peppers, onions & Pico de Gallo in a large flour tortilla topped with our delicious white queso dip, served with rice & beans.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp & mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Camarones Ala Diabla
Shrimp & mushrooms sauteed in butter dipped in our red spicy sauce with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Camarones Con Queso
Shrimp & mushrooms sauteed in butter topped with our queso dip with rice & beans.
Coctel De Camaron
Large, seasoned shrimp with Pico de Gallo & avocados in our special juice sauce.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers & onions dipped in our red mild ranchero sauce.
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp & mushrooms dipped in our chipotle sauce with rice, beans, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Shrimp Filete
Shrimp & Tilapia grilled with bell peppers & onions with rice & beans topped with queso dip, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Filete De Pescado
Tilapia Filet grilled with bell peppers & onions served with rice & beans topped with queso dip, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Pineapple Shrimp
Shrimp & pineapple cooked with bell peppers & onions served with rice & beans topped with queso dip, lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Especialidades
Real California Burrito
Large flour rotilla filled with your choice of meat, fries, sour cream & Pico de Gallo rolled & topped with cheese sauce
Burrito Capilla
Your choice of steak, chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & mushrooms with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & Pico de Gallo in a large flour tortilla topped with our Verde green tomatillo sauce.
Super Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole & your choice of meat wrapped & topped with cheese sauce.
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada steak, lettuce, pico rice, beans, sour cream & guacamole wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, Pico de Gallo & sour cream wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with our red ranchero sauce & cheese.
Carne Asada Tacos
Three seasoned steak tacos served with rice & beans
Fajita Taco Salad
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Sauteed zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, onions & mushrooms wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Verde sauce served with rice & beans.
Jalisco Platter
Your choice of meat bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served with rice, beans & tortillas topped with cheese sauce
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suiza
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken topped with Verde sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce & tomato
Enchilada Meal
Two chicken, beef or cheese topped with our delicious enchilada sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream.
Enchilada Salad
Three enchiladas, one beef, one chicken & one cheese topped with lettuce, sour cream & Pico de Gallo
Mole Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious sweet spicy brown mole sauce served with rice, beans & sour cream.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three soft corn tortillas filled with sauteed shrimp & mushrooms topped with green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans & sour cream.
Children's Menu
KID Enchilada with rice & beans
KID Burrito with rice & beans
KID Quesadilla with rice & beans
KID Taco with rice & beans
KID Pollo Con Queso
KID Grilled Steak Burrito with rice, beans & cheese sauce
KID Grilled Chicken Burrito with rice, beans & cheese sauce
KID Grilled Shrimp Burrito with rice, beans & cheese sauce
Cheeseburger with fries
Chicken Tenders with fries
Kid Beef Nachos
Kid Chicken Nachos
Kid Cheese Nachos
Kid Steak Con Queso
Kid Shrimp Con Queso
Dinner Special
TAKEOUT UPCHARGE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3753 Main Street, Keokuk, IA 52632