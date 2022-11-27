Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seafood Hut

review star

No reviews yet

1936 MacDade Boulevard #24

Woodlyn, PA 19094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fish Platters

Whiting (3pcs)

$14.59

Served with your choice of two sides

Whiting (5pcs)

$18.10

Served with your choice of two sides

Catfish Fillet (2pcs)

$14.25

Served with your choice of two sides

Catfish Fillet (3pcs)

$17.55

Served with your choice of two sides

Flounder (3pcs)

$14.25

Served with your choice of two sides

Flounder (5pcs)

$17.55

Served with your choice of two sides

Tilapia (3pcs)

$14.25

Served with your choice of two sides

Tilapia (5pcs)

$17.55

Served with your choice of two sides

Salmon Nuggets (Med. Portion)

$12.05

Served with your choice of two sides

Salmon Nuggets (Lg. Portion)

$15.35

Served with your choice of two sides

Jumbo Shrimp (6pcs)

$15.35

Served with your choice of two sides

Jumbo Shrimp (12pcs)

$26.35

Served with your choice of two sides

Oysters (4pcs)

$10.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Oysters (6pcs)

$15.35

Served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cakes (2pcs)

$12.05

Served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cakes (3pcs)

$14.25

Served with your choice of two sides

Scallops (6pcs)

$15.35

Served with your choice of two sides

Scallops (12pcs)

$27.45

Served with your choice of two sides

Fish Combo

Fish Combo

$15.39

Choose any 2 items. Served with your choice of two sides

Fish Combo (Copy)

$16.49

Choose any 2 items. Served with your choice of two sides

Seafood Combo

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 1 Catfish

$19.79

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 1 Crab Cake

$19.79

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 2 Whiting

$19.79

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 2 Tilapia

$19.79

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 2 Flounder

$19.79

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 6 Salmon Nuggets

$19.79

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

Sandwiches

Flounder Sandwich

$8.79

Whiting Sandwich

$8.79

Tilapia Sandwich

$8.79

Catfish Sandwich

$8.79

Steamed Platter

Dungeness Crab (2)

$35.19

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Alaskan Crab (2)

$30.79

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

New Zealand Mussels (20)

$20.89

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$17.59

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Jumbo Shrimp (12)

$26.39

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Side Orders

Jumbo Shrimp Steamed (6)

$14.29

Jumbo Shrimp Fried (6)

$15.39

Large Steamed Shrimp (12)

$12.09

Large Steamed Shrimp (24)

$23.09

Fried Scallops (6)

$14.29

Fried Scallops (12)

$26.39

Crab Cake

$5.49

New Zealand Mussels (15)

$14.29

Black Mussels (15)

$7.69

Shrimp Cake

$7.69

Shrimp/Crab/Guda

$8.24

Sides

Rice

$3.29

Fries

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Broccoli

$2.19

Corn

$3.29

Red Potatoes

$3.29

Collard Greens

$3.84

Yams

$3.84

Mac & Cheese

$3.84

Buffalo Shrimp Garden Salad

Grilled Shrimp Garden Salad

Salmon Garden Salad

Jumbo Shrimp Pasta

Pasta with Mussels

Garlic Butter Pasta

Chicken Over Rice

Lamb Over Rice

Meatball and Rice

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.30

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.30

Chocolate Cake

$3.30

Specials*

Buffalo Shrimp Garden Salad

Grilled Shrimp Garden Salad

Salmon Garden Salad

Jumbo Shrimp Pasta

Pasta with Mussels

Garlic Butter Pasta

Chicken Over Rice

Lamb Over Rice

Meatball and Rice

Dinks

PEPSI SODA

$2.20

GINGERALE SODA

$2.20

ORANGE SODA

$2.20

GRAPE SODA

$2.20

BRISK ICE TEA

$2.20

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.48

ROOT BEER

$2.20

Fish Platters

Whiting (3pcs)

$14.24

Served with your choice of two sides

Whiting (5pcs)

$19.44

Served with your choice of two sides

Catfish Fillet (2pcs)

$16.84

Served with your choice of two sides

Catfish Fillet (3pcs)

$20.74

Served with your choice of two sides

Flounder (3pcs)

$16.84

Served with your choice of two sides

Flounder (5pcs)

$20.74

Served with your choice of two sides

Tilapia (3pcs)

$16.84

Served with your choice of two sides

Tilapia (5pcs)

$20.74

Served with your choice of two sides

Salmon Nuggets (Med. Portion)

$14.24

Served with your choice of two sides

Salmon Nuggets (Lg. Portion)

$18.13

Served with your choice of two sides

Jumbo Shrimp (6pcs)

$18.13

Served with your choice of two sides

Jumbo Shrimp (12pcs)

$31.14

Served with your choice of two sides

Oysters (4pcs)

$12.94

Served with your choice of two sides

Oysters (6pcs)

$18.13

Served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cakes (2pcs)

$14.24

Served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cakes (3pcs)

$16.84

Served with your choice of two sides

Scallops (6pcs)

$18.13

Served with your choice of two sides

Scallops (12pcs)

$32.44

Served with your choice of two sides

Fish Combo

Fish Combo

$18.19

Choose any 2 items. Served with your choice of two sides

Seafood Combo

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 1 Catfish

$23.39

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 1 Crab Cake

$23.39

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 2 Whiting

$23.39

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 2 Tilapia

$23.39

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 2 Flounder

$23.39

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

3 Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Scallops, 6 Salmon Nuggets

$23.39

Any Seafood Combo served with your choice of two sides

Sandwiches

Flounder Sandwich

$10.39

Whiting Sandwich

$10.39

Tilapia Sandwich

$10.39

Catfish Sandwich

$10.39

Steamed Platter

Dungeness Crab (2)

$41.59

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Alaskan Crab (2)

$36.39

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

New Zealand Mussels (20)

$24.69

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$20.79

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Jumbo Shrimp (12)

$31.19

Served with Corn, Broccoli, Red Potatoes, and Garlic sauce

Side Orders

Jumbo Shrimp Steamed (6)

$16.89

Jumbo Shrimp Fried (6)

$18.19

Large Steamed Shrimp (12)

$14.29

Large Steamed Shrimp (24)

$27.29

Fried Scallops (6)

$16.89

Fried Scallops (12)

$31.19

Crab Cake

$6.49

New Zealand Mussels (15)

$16.89

Black Mussels (15)

$9.09

Shrimp Cake

$9.09

Shrimp/Crab/Guda

$9.74

Sides

Rice

$3.89

Fries

$3.89

Coleslaw

$3.89

Broccoli

$2.59

Corn

$3.89

Red Potatoes

$3.89

Collard Greens

$4.54

Yams

$4.54

Mac & Cheese

$4.54

Buffalo Shrimp Garden Salad

Grilled Shrimp Garden Salad

Salmon Garden Salad

Jumbo Shrimp Pasta

Pasta with Mussels

Garlic Butter Pasta

Chicken Over Rice

Lamb Over Rice

Meatball and Rice

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.90

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.90

Chocolate Cake

$3.90

Specials*

Buffalo Shrimp Garden Salad

Grilled Shrimp Garden Salad

Salmon Garden Salad

Jumbo Shrimp Pasta

Pasta with Mussels

Garlic Butter Pasta

Chicken Over Rice

Lamb Over Rice

Meatball and Rice

Dinks

PEPSI SODA

$2.60

GINGERALE SODA

$2.60

ORANGE SODA

$2.60

GRAPE SODA

$2.60

BRISK ICE TEA

$2.60

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.93

ROOT BEER

$2.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving a variety of fresh seafood, seasoned and cooked to perfection! Enjoy your meal either fried, steamed. Paired with our delicious, freshly-made homemade sides.

Location

1936 MacDade Boulevard #24, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Hut - 1936 MacDade Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1936 MacDade Boulevard Woodlyn, PA 19013
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
237 macdade blvd Folsom, PA 19033
View restaurantnext
320 Market Café
orange starNo Reviews
713 South Chester Road Swarthmore, PA 19081
View restaurantnext
Phil & Jim Steaks & Hoagies
orange starNo Reviews
2905 Edgmont Avenue Brookhaven, PA 19015
View restaurantnext
Delco Steaks Ridley - 336 Kedron Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
336 Kedron Avenue Folsom, PA 19033
View restaurantnext
Delco Steaks Brookhaven - 5075 Edgemont Avenue (Shop Rite)
orange starNo Reviews
5075 Edgemont Avenue Brookhaven, PA 19015
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Woodlyn
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston