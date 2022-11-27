Seafood Hut
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving a variety of fresh seafood, seasoned and cooked to perfection! Enjoy your meal either fried, steamed. Paired with our delicious, freshly-made homemade sides.
Location
1936 MacDade Boulevard #24, Woodlyn, PA 19094
Gallery