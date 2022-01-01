Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw
No reviews yet
105 West Buffalo Street
on Rt 20A in the village
Warsaw, NY 14569
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
SMALL SODA TO GO
LARGE SODA TO GO
WATER
BOTTLED WATER
SMALL JUICE
LARGE JUICE
SMALL MILK
LARGE MILK
SMALL LEMONADE
LARGE LEMONADE
SMALL ICED TEA
LARGE ICED TEA
SMALL LOGANBERRY
LARGE LOGANBERRY
LEMONADE FREEZE
FLOAT
Delicious combo of ice cream and soda! Ask for flavor options!
MILKSHAKE
Classic chocolate, vanilla or strawberry topped with whipped cream!
SPECIALTY MILKSHAKE
Endless flavor options available!
SMALL COFFEE TO GO
LARGE COFFEE TO GO
HOT CHOCOLATE
Large mug of decadent hot chocolate with whipped cream
CAPPUCCINO
Large mug topped with whipped cream, ask for selection of flavors!
HOT TEA
Assorted variety, ask for selection!
Strawberry Lemonade Freeze
Loganberry Float
ICE WATER TO GO
SPECIALTY COFFEE
SMALL AMERICANO
LARGE AMERICANO
SMALL CAPPUCCINO
LARGE CAPPUCCINO
SMALL LATTE
LARGE LATTE
SMALL CAFE MOCHA
LARGE CAFE MOCHA
SMALL WHITE MOCHA
LARGE WHITE MOCHA
SMALL COFFEE OF THE WEEK
LARGE COFFEE OF THE WEEK
MILKSHAKE FRAPP
ESPRESSO SHOT
FLAVOR SHOT
BREAKFAST
2 EGGS AND SHORT STACK
2 eggs and either 2 pancakes OR 2 french toast
CLASSIC 2222
2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 bacon and 2 sausage
TWO EGGS BREAKFAST
served with toast, add breakfast meat!
CORNED BEEF HASH BREAKFAST
crispy hash, 2 eggs and toast
RANCH BREAKFAST
chopped sirloin served with two eggs, toast and home fries
NY STRIP STEAK AND EGGS
6oz strip steak with 2 eggs, toast and home fries
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI BREAKFAST
tender grilled, marinated chicken breast strips with toast and homefries
EGGS BENEDICT
poached eggs and canadian bacon on top of a toasted english muffin covered in hollandaise
NICK'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH
ham, egg and cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with homefries
BREAKFAST PANINI SANDWICH
egg, cheese and choice of meat on pressed flatbread. Homefries included!
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
classic egg, meat and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread
PLAIN OMELET
three eggs, with toast and homefries
CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
WESTERN OMELET
ham, peppers and onions with toast and homefries
VEGGIE OMELET
peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli, with toast and homefries
BROCCOLI AND CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
HAM AND CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
BACON AND CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
SAUSAGE AND CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
HASH AND CHEESE OMELET
choice of cheese with toast and homefries
PHILLY OMELET
philly beef, peppers, onions and choice of cheese with toast and homefries
GREEK OMELET
spinach, tomato, onion and feta cheese with toast and homefries
SILVERLAKE OMELET
peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham, bacon, sausage and american cheese, with toast and homefries
COUNTRY OMELET
peppers, onions, potatoes, ham and sausage, covered in hollandaise sauce with toast and homefries
SAUSAGE GRAVY
PANCAKES/FT/WAFFLES
PANCAKES
3 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes
SHORT STACK PANCAKES
2 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
3 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with blueberries inside
SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
2 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with blueberries inside
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
3 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with gooey cholocate chips inside
SHORT STACK CHOC CHIP PANCAKES
2 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with gooey chocolate chips inside
FRENCH TOAST
3 slices of classic french toast on texas bread
SHORT STACK FRENCH TOAST
2 slices of classic french toast on texas bread
1 PANCAKE
1 fluffy buttermilk hot cake
1 FRENCH TOAST
1 slice of classic french toast on texas bread
BELGIAN WAFFLE
plain waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar
CHOCOLATE CHIP WAFFLE
belgian waffle with gooey chocolate chips inside topped with whipped cream
STRAWBERRY WAFFLE
belgian waffle with fresh strawberry topping and whipped cream
BLUEBERRY WAFFLE
belgian waffle with blueberries inside topped with whipped cream
GEORGIAN WAFFLE
belgian waffle topped with grilled peaches, slivered almonds, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream
BREAKFAST SIDES
HOMEFRIES
HASH BROWNS
BACON
SAUSAGE LINKS
SAUSAGE PATTY
SD GRILLED HAM
CANADIAN BACON
CORNED BEEF HASH
TOAST
CINNAMON ROLL
LA CINNAMON TOAST
MUFFIN
DANISH
CUP OF OATMEAL
BOWL OF OATMEAL
1 SLICE TOAST
SD OF HOLLANDAISE
CREAM CHEESE
SD LA SAUCE
SD PEANUT BUTTER
SD SAUSAGE GRAVY
MAPLE SYRUP
FRUIT CUP
1 EGG
2 EGGS
1 SAUSAGE PATTY
Biscuit
Jumbo Assorted Muffins
APPETIZERS
SPICY CHEESE QUESADILLA
Grilled with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream
COMBO SAMPLER PLATTER
2 potato skins with side of sour cream, 2 pizza logs, 3 mozzarella sticks and 2 chicken fingers served with honey mustard
BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS
Dip in your favorite sauce, served with celery and a side of bleu cheese
JUMBO BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
Dip in your favorite sauce, served with celery and a side of bleu cheese
CHICKEN FINGERS
Four fingers dipped in your favorite sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Five gooey sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
PIZZA LOGS
Four pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara
POTATO SKINS
Four potato skins topped with cheese and bacon, served with a side of sour cream
FRIED JUMBO CLAM STRIPS
served with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
FRIED SHRIMP IN A BASKET
servd with a side of cocktail sauce
HOT FRIES
french fries coated in hot sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese
LOADED FRIES
fries topped with melted cheddar and bacon, served with a side of sour cream
GITSIS FRIES
fries topped with our famous meat sauce and onions
CHICKEN NUGGETS
Eight nuggets served with choice of sauce on the side
CUP OF SOUP
homemade soup of the day
BOWL OF SOUP
homemade soup of the day
CUP CHILI
BOWL CHILI
SIDES
FRENCH FRIES
HOME FRIES
MASHED POTATOES
RICE PILAF
BAKED POTATO (friday only)
served with butter and sour cream on the side (only available on Fridays)
ONION RINGS
CURLY FRIES
SEASONED WAFFLE FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
HOT VEGETABLE
veggie of the day
GARLIC TOAST
GRILLED PITA BREAD
COTTAGE CHEESE
SIDE GARDEN SALAD
MACARONI SALAD
POTATO SALAD
COLESLAW
APPLESAUCE
SAUCES
DRESSINGS
CHEESE SAUCE
Side Beef Gravy
Side Turkey Gravy
Side Meat Sauce
Side Of Mayo
Extra Tarter
SALADS
JULIENNE SALAD
mixed greens topped with ham, roast turkey, american cheese, tomatoes, cucumber slices and a boiled egg
TACO SALAD
mixed greens in a fried tortilla shell bowl topped with zesty taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. served with salsa and sour cream on the side
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
mixed greens topped with fried chicken fingers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and cucmber slices
CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
greens topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, green peppers and onions and cheddar cheese
ANGELA'S SILVER SALAD
greens topped will sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumber slices and a boiled egg
CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
grilled and marinated chicken strips over greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, pepperonccini and feta. side ofgrilled pita triangles and greek dressing
GREEK SALAD
Classic Mediterranean salad with no meat served with a side of grilled pita.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
greens topped with chopped grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese
CAESAR SALAD
mixed romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions and croutons. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or a 6oz strip steak
CHEF'S SALAD
mixed greens with cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and a boiled egg
COLD SALAD PLATTER (SEASONAL)
choice of roast beef, roast turkey, ham or chicken salad. served with macaroni salad, potato salad, carrots, celery, pickles and a boiled egg
SALAD BAR
all you can eat
ADD SALAD BAR
add onto any sandwich meal
CHEESEBURGER SALAD
1/3 pound burger patty topped with cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, pickles and a boiled egg over mixed greens
BURGERS AND DOGS
GITSIS CHEESEBURGER
topped with our famous meat sauce and onions
BONANZA BACON BURGER
on a kaiser roll with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
SILVERLAKE BURGER
on a kaiser roll with american cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing
BAJA BURGER
on grilled bagel topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato
CHEESEBURGER
plain with american cheese
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
two 1/3 patties on a kaiser roll with american cheese
BLEUSBURGER
on a dressed kaiser roll topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
MUSHROOM BURGER
on a kaiser roll with grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
HOT DOG
plain red hot on a bun
GITSIS TEXAS HOT
hot dog topped with our famous meat sauce and onions
CHEESE DOG
red hot topped with cheese on a bun
GITSIS PLATE
our version of a garbage plate; choice of meat served over home fries and macaroni salad topped with our famous meat sauce and onions
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
CARVED TURKEY HOLLYWOOD
roast turkey, ham, melted swiss on grilled rye
STEVIE'S CHICKEN DELUXE
marinated chicken breast, topped with ham and melted swiss on a grilled and dressed kaiser roll
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR
marinated chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon on a grilled and dressed kaiser roll
MONTE CRISTO
grilled ham, turkey and american cheese served on texas french toast
BEEF ON WECK
sliced roast beef on a kimmelweck roll with a side of horseradish
WARM ROAST BEEF
sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
philly beef, mozzarella, grilled peppers and onions on a hoagie roll
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
served on a kaiser roll topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
fried chicken breast patty on a dressed kaiser roll
MELTS AND HOT SANDS
HOT BEEF SANDWICH
fresh roast beef smothered in gravy
HOT TURKEY SANDWICH
fresh roast turkey smothered in gravy
HOT MEATLOAF SANDWICH
homemade meatloaf smothered in gravy
PATTY MELT
burger patty with american cheese and fried onions on grilled rye
GOLDEN GRILLED CHEESE
on grilled texas bread
HAM AND SWISS MELT
on grilled sourdough
TUNA MELT
tuna, tomato and american cheese on grilled sourdough
REUBEN MELT
corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut and melted swiss on rye
WRAPS/PITAS/PANINIS
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
philly beef, mozzarella, grilled peppers and onions
BUFFALO CHICKEN
chicken fingers dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
grilled and marinated chicken strips, spinach, onion, tomato and feta cheese
GYRO
beef and lamb with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce
TURKEY SWISS BACON
with lettuce, tomato and mayo
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
chicken fingers topped with ham and honey mustard
CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE
grilled chicken breast with diced tomato and mozzarella cheese
TACO WRAP
seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar. Served with salsa and sour cream
CHICKEN FINGER WRAP
with cheddar, onions, lettuce and tomato
CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP
seasoned grilled chicken strips,with tomato, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
QUICK SANDWICHES
HAMBURGER
1/3 pound burger patty, served with chips and pickles
CHEESEBURGER
1/3 pound burger with american cheese, served with chips and pickles
BLT
classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast, served with chips and pickles
TUNA
cold tuna sandwich with lettuce, served with chips and pickles
FRESH ROAST TURKEY
fresh roast turkey with lettuce and mayo on sourdough, served with chips and pickles
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
Fresh made egg salad with lettuce
HAM SANDWICH
Deli sandwich with lettuce and mayo
CLUBS
TURKEY AND BACON CLUB
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles.
BLT CLUB
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles
SAM'S DELUXE CLUB
ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with chips and pickles
CLASSIC CHICKEN CLUB
grilled chicken breast , bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with chips and pickles
HAM CLUB
ham, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles
ROAST BEEF CLUB
roast beef, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles
Cheeseburger Club
DINNERS
MONTREAL STRIP STEAK
grilled 10 oz NY strip steak rubbed with Canadian seasoning
ROAST BEEF DINNER
top round, seasoned, oven roasted, sliced and topped with gravy
BAKED MEATLOAF
homemade meatloaf smothered in gravy
CLASSIC CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
marinated and grilled chicken strips served over rice, with greek olives, sliced onions, greek dressing, a lemon wedge and grilled pita triangles
GRILLED HAM STEAK
grilled and topped with pineapple
GOLDEN FRIED CHICKEN
battered, seasoned and deep fried
CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER
four deep fried tender strips with choice of dipping sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
grilled marinated, boneless, skinless breast
SPAGHETTI
pasta covered in tomato sauce. Add meatballs or Italian sausage!
STUFFED SHELLS
five jumbo cheese stuffed shells covered in tomato sauce
CHICKEN PARMESAN
hand battered and deep fried chicken breast topped with mozzarella over spaghetti with tomato sauce
FISH FRY
classic beer battered, crunchy/breaded or potato chip crusted Haddock with lemon and tartar sauce.
BROILED FISH
broiled haddock offered with a variety of seasoning choices
SMALL FISH FRY
classic beer battered, crunchy/breaded or potato chip crusted Haddock with lemon and tartar sauce.
SMALL BROILED FISH
broiled haddock offered with a variety of seasoning choices
FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER
eight battered and fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon
SHRIMP IN THE BASKET DINNER
twenty one battered and fried pieces of shrimp served with cocktal sauce and lemon
FRIED SCALLOPS
eight to nine battered and fried jumbo scallops served with cocktail sauce and lemon
CLAM STRIPS DINNER
a heaping portion of jumbo fried clam strips served with cocktail sauce and lemon
6OZ STRIP AND JUMBO SHRIMP
6oz NY strip steak and four jumbo battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon
COMBO SEAFOOD PLATTER
two jumbo fried shrimp, 3 fried scallops and a half portion of Haddock
KIDS MENU
KIDDIE BREAKFAST
one egg, two silver dollar pancakes and one pice of bacon or sausage. Drink included!
SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES
five small buttermilk pancakes. Drink included!
KIDDIE HOT DOG
red hot on toasted bun. Drink and side included!
KIDDIE CHICKEN FINGERS
two battered and fried chicken strips with choice of sauce. Drink and side included!
KIDDIE GRILLED CHEESE
classic sandwich on white bread. Drink and side included!
KIDDIE CHEESEBURGER
plain kid sized burger with american cheese. Drink and side included!
KIDDIE SPAGHETTI
kid's portion of pasta with tomato sauce. Add a meatball for $1. Drink inluded!
KIDDIE PITA PIZZA
sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni on a grilled pita. Drink included!
KIDDIE STUFFED SHELLS
three jumbo cheese stuffed shells with tomato sauce. Drink inlcuded!
KIDDIE MAC AND CHEESE
Kraft macaroni and cheese. Drink included!
KIDDIE SALAD BAR
all you can eat. Drink included
Christina 2 Kid Burger Well Plain 1 Side Fries No Roll No Cheese
DESSERT
PIE
ask about our large selection!
ALA MODE
add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to any dessert
WHOLE PIE
ask about our large selection!
CHEESECAKE
plain NY style cheesecake
SPECIALTY CHEESECAKE
ask for availabilty
HOT FUDGE SUNDAE CHEESECAKE
delicious, rich chocolate crusted cheesecake, topped with fudge sauce, chopped peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry
CARROT CAKE
classic carrot cake with walnuts
CAKE
ask for availabilty
SPECIALTY CAKE
ask for availabilty
HOMEMADE RICE PUDDING
have it warmed up and topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream!
BAKLAVA
slightly warmed flaky greek pastry layered with nuts and honey!
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
homemade biscuit, topped with strawberries and whipped cream
BABY ICE CREAM
soft serve custard or a small scoop of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options
SMALL ICE CREAM
soft serve custard or a large scoop of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options
MEDIUM ICE CREAM
soft serve custard or 2 scoops of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options
LARGE ICE CREAM
soft serve custard or 3 scoops of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options
SPECIALTY SUNDAE
ask about our large selection!
MILKSHAKE
vanilla, chocolate or strawberry
SPECIALTY MILKSHAKE
endless flavor options available
FLOATS
delicious combination of soda and soft serve ice cream
Strawberry Lemonade Freeze
Tiramisu
Cheesecake With Topping
Specialty Desserts. Cake Pie Cheesecake
SMALL SUNDAE
ice cream, choice of syrup, whipped cream and cherry
LARGE SUNDAE
ice cream, choice of syrup, whipped cream and cherry
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 7:30 pm, 7:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Silverlake Family Restaurant is casual dining with an extensive menu, daily specials, home made soups, and a salad bar! We open for our all day breakfast at 8am and close at 8pm and 9pm on Fridays!
105 West Buffalo Street, on Rt 20A in the village, Warsaw, NY 14569