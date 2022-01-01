Restaurant header imageView gallery

Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw

105 West Buffalo Street

on Rt 20A in the village

Warsaw, NY 14569

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH FRY
CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR

BEVERAGES

SMALL SODA TO GO

$1.99

LARGE SODA TO GO

$2.99

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.49

SMALL JUICE

$2.49

LARGE JUICE

$2.99

SMALL MILK

$2.49

LARGE MILK

$2.99

SMALL LEMONADE

$2.99

LARGE LEMONADE

$2.99

SMALL ICED TEA

$2.99

LARGE ICED TEA

$2.99

SMALL LOGANBERRY

$2.99

LARGE LOGANBERRY

$2.99

LEMONADE FREEZE

$4.50

FLOAT

$5.50

Delicious combo of ice cream and soda! Ask for flavor options!

MILKSHAKE

$6.50

Classic chocolate, vanilla or strawberry topped with whipped cream!

SPECIALTY MILKSHAKE

$7.50

Endless flavor options available!

SMALL COFFEE TO GO

$1.99

LARGE COFFEE TO GO

$2.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25

Large mug of decadent hot chocolate with whipped cream

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

Large mug topped with whipped cream, ask for selection of flavors!

HOT TEA

$2.99

Assorted variety, ask for selection!

Strawberry Lemonade Freeze

$5.50Out of stock

Loganberry Float

$5.50

ICE WATER TO GO

$0.25

SPECIALTY COFFEE

SMALL AMERICANO

$3.25

LARGE AMERICANO

$4.25

SMALL CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

LARGE CAPPUCCINO

$5.25

SMALL LATTE

$4.25

LARGE LATTE

$5.25

SMALL CAFE MOCHA

$4.75

LARGE CAFE MOCHA

$5.75

SMALL WHITE MOCHA

$4.75

LARGE WHITE MOCHA

$5.75

SMALL COFFEE OF THE WEEK

$4.75

LARGE COFFEE OF THE WEEK

$5.75

MILKSHAKE FRAPP

$6.50

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.00

FLAVOR SHOT

$0.50

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS AND SHORT STACK

$6.69

2 eggs and either 2 pancakes OR 2 french toast

CLASSIC 2222

$10.49

2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 bacon and 2 sausage

TWO EGGS BREAKFAST

$4.99

served with toast, add breakfast meat!

CORNED BEEF HASH BREAKFAST

$8.99

crispy hash, 2 eggs and toast

RANCH BREAKFAST

$10.79

chopped sirloin served with two eggs, toast and home fries

NY STRIP STEAK AND EGGS

$13.49

6oz strip steak with 2 eggs, toast and home fries

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI BREAKFAST

$10.79

tender grilled, marinated chicken breast strips with toast and homefries

EGGS BENEDICT

$10.99

poached eggs and canadian bacon on top of a toasted english muffin covered in hollandaise

NICK'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.99

ham, egg and cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with homefries

BREAKFAST PANINI SANDWICH

$7.99

egg, cheese and choice of meat on pressed flatbread. Homefries included!

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.99

classic egg, meat and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread

PLAIN OMELET

$7.49

three eggs, with toast and homefries

CHEESE OMELET

$8.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

WESTERN OMELET

$11.99

ham, peppers and onions with toast and homefries

VEGGIE OMELET

$9.99

peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli, with toast and homefries

BROCCOLI AND CHEESE OMELET

$9.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

MUSHROOM AND CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

BACON AND CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

SAUSAGE AND CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

HASH AND CHEESE OMELET

$10.99

choice of cheese with toast and homefries

PHILLY OMELET

$10.99

philly beef, peppers, onions and choice of cheese with toast and homefries

GREEK OMELET

$10.99

spinach, tomato, onion and feta cheese with toast and homefries

SILVERLAKE OMELET

$11.99

peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham, bacon, sausage and american cheese, with toast and homefries

COUNTRY OMELET

$11.99

peppers, onions, potatoes, ham and sausage, covered in hollandaise sauce with toast and homefries

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$6.99

PANCAKES/FT/WAFFLES

PANCAKES

$6.99

3 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes

SHORT STACK PANCAKES

$5.99

2 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$6.99

3 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with blueberries inside

SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$5.99

2 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with blueberries inside

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$6.99

3 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with gooey cholocate chips inside

SHORT STACK CHOC CHIP PANCAKES

$5.99

2 fluffy buttermilk hot cakes with gooey chocolate chips inside

FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

3 slices of classic french toast on texas bread

SHORT STACK FRENCH TOAST

$5.99

2 slices of classic french toast on texas bread

1 PANCAKE

$3.99

1 fluffy buttermilk hot cake

1 FRENCH TOAST

$3.99

1 slice of classic french toast on texas bread

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$6.29

plain waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar

CHOCOLATE CHIP WAFFLE

$7.29

belgian waffle with gooey chocolate chips inside topped with whipped cream

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$7.29

belgian waffle with fresh strawberry topping and whipped cream

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$7.29

belgian waffle with blueberries inside topped with whipped cream

GEORGIAN WAFFLE

$7.59

belgian waffle topped with grilled peaches, slivered almonds, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream

BREAKFAST SIDES

HOMEFRIES

$3.25

HASH BROWNS

$3.25

BACON

$3.79

SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.79

SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.79

SD GRILLED HAM

$3.79

CANADIAN BACON

$3.79

CORNED BEEF HASH

$3.79

TOAST

$1.69

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.99

LA CINNAMON TOAST

$3.99

MUFFIN

$2.69Out of stock

DANISH

$3.99

CUP OF OATMEAL

$3.99

BOWL OF OATMEAL

$4.99

1 SLICE TOAST

$1.00

SD OF HOLLANDAISE

$1.50

CREAM CHEESE

$0.50

SD LA SAUCE

$1.00

SD PEANUT BUTTER

$0.70

SD SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.99

MAPLE SYRUP

$3.50

FRUIT CUP

$2.99Out of stock

1 EGG

$1.99

2 EGGS

$2.99

1 SAUSAGE PATTY

$2.29

Biscuit

$2.75

Jumbo Assorted Muffins

$3.99

APPETIZERS

SPICY CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.29

Grilled with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream

COMBO SAMPLER PLATTER

$13.79

2 potato skins with side of sour cream, 2 pizza logs, 3 mozzarella sticks and 2 chicken fingers served with honey mustard

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

Dip in your favorite sauce, served with celery and a side of bleu cheese

JUMBO BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

Dip in your favorite sauce, served with celery and a side of bleu cheese

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.29

Four fingers dipped in your favorite sauce served with a side of bleu cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.29

Five gooey sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

PIZZA LOGS

$6.99

Four pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara

POTATO SKINS

$8.99

Four potato skins topped with cheese and bacon, served with a side of sour cream

FRIED JUMBO CLAM STRIPS

$8.99

served with your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

FRIED SHRIMP IN A BASKET

$7.99

servd with a side of cocktail sauce

HOT FRIES

$4.99

french fries coated in hot sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

fries topped with melted cheddar and bacon, served with a side of sour cream

GITSIS FRIES

$7.99

fries topped with our famous meat sauce and onions

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.29

Eight nuggets served with choice of sauce on the side

CUP OF SOUP

$4.49

homemade soup of the day

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.49

homemade soup of the day

CUP CHILI

$4.99

BOWL CHILI

$5.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

HOME FRIES

$3.25

MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

RICE PILAF

$3.25

BAKED POTATO (friday only)

$3.25

served with butter and sour cream on the side (only available on Fridays)

ONION RINGS

$3.25

CURLY FRIES

$4.25

SEASONED WAFFLE FRIES

$4.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.25

HOT VEGETABLE

$2.99

veggie of the day

GARLIC TOAST

$3.25

GRILLED PITA BREAD

$3.25

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.99

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$3.25

MACARONI SALAD

$3.25

POTATO SALAD

$3.25

COLESLAW

$3.25

APPLESAUCE

$2.99

SAUCES

$0.50

DRESSINGS

$0.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50

Side Beef Gravy

$1.00

Side Turkey Gravy

$1.00

Side Meat Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Extra Tarter

$0.50

SALADS

JULIENNE SALAD

$12.49

mixed greens topped with ham, roast turkey, american cheese, tomatoes, cucumber slices and a boiled egg

TACO SALAD

$12.49

mixed greens in a fried tortilla shell bowl topped with zesty taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions. served with salsa and sour cream on the side

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$12.99

mixed greens topped with fried chicken fingers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and cucmber slices

CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD

$12.99

greens topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, green peppers and onions and cheddar cheese

ANGELA'S SILVER SALAD

$12.99

greens topped will sliced roast beef, swiss cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumber slices and a boiled egg

CHICKEN GREEK SALAD

$13.99

grilled and marinated chicken strips over greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, greek olives, pepperonccini and feta. side ofgrilled pita triangles and greek dressing

GREEK SALAD

$11.99

Classic Mediterranean salad with no meat served with a side of grilled pita.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

greens topped with chopped grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

mixed romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions and croutons. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or a 6oz strip steak

CHEF'S SALAD

$6.99

mixed greens with cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers and a boiled egg

COLD SALAD PLATTER (SEASONAL)

$13.99

choice of roast beef, roast turkey, ham or chicken salad. served with macaroni salad, potato salad, carrots, celery, pickles and a boiled egg

SALAD BAR

$9.99

all you can eat

ADD SALAD BAR

$4.25

add onto any sandwich meal

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$12.99

1/3 pound burger patty topped with cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, pickles and a boiled egg over mixed greens

BURGERS AND DOGS

GITSIS CHEESEBURGER

$12.99

topped with our famous meat sauce and onions

BONANZA BACON BURGER

$12.49

on a kaiser roll with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

SILVERLAKE BURGER

$12.99

on a kaiser roll with american cheese, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing

BAJA BURGER

$12.99

on grilled bagel topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

CHEESEBURGER

$11.49

plain with american cheese

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

two 1/3 patties on a kaiser roll with american cheese

BLEUSBURGER

$12.99

on a dressed kaiser roll topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon

MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.99

on a kaiser roll with grilled mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

HOT DOG

$8.79

plain red hot on a bun

GITSIS TEXAS HOT

$9.99

hot dog topped with our famous meat sauce and onions

CHEESE DOG

$9.29

red hot topped with cheese on a bun

GITSIS PLATE

our version of a garbage plate; choice of meat served over home fries and macaroni salad topped with our famous meat sauce and onions

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

CARVED TURKEY HOLLYWOOD

$12.79

roast turkey, ham, melted swiss on grilled rye

STEVIE'S CHICKEN DELUXE

$12.49

marinated chicken breast, topped with ham and melted swiss on a grilled and dressed kaiser roll

CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR

$12.49

marinated chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon on a grilled and dressed kaiser roll

MONTE CRISTO

$12.79

grilled ham, turkey and american cheese served on texas french toast

BEEF ON WECK

$11.79

sliced roast beef on a kimmelweck roll with a side of horseradish

WARM ROAST BEEF

$12.99

sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$12.99

philly beef, mozzarella, grilled peppers and onions on a hoagie roll

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$12.49

served on a kaiser roll topped with spaghetti sauce and mozzarella cheese

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

fried chicken breast patty on a dressed kaiser roll

MELTS AND HOT SANDS

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

$12.49

fresh roast beef smothered in gravy

HOT TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.49

fresh roast turkey smothered in gravy

HOT MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$11.99

homemade meatloaf smothered in gravy

PATTY MELT

$12.99

burger patty with american cheese and fried onions on grilled rye

GOLDEN GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

on grilled texas bread

HAM AND SWISS MELT

$9.49

on grilled sourdough

TUNA MELT

$9.99

tuna, tomato and american cheese on grilled sourdough

REUBEN MELT

$12.49

corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut and melted swiss on rye

WRAPS/PITAS/PANINIS

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.59

philly beef, mozzarella, grilled peppers and onions

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.49

chicken fingers dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$12.29

grilled and marinated chicken strips, spinach, onion, tomato and feta cheese

GYRO

$12.99

beef and lamb with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce

TURKEY SWISS BACON

$12.49

with lettuce, tomato and mayo

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$12.29

chicken fingers topped with ham and honey mustard

CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE

$12.99

grilled chicken breast with diced tomato and mozzarella cheese

TACO WRAP

$12.99

seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar. Served with salsa and sour cream

CHICKEN FINGER WRAP

$13.49

with cheddar, onions, lettuce and tomato

CHICKEN FAJITA WRAP

$12.79

seasoned grilled chicken strips,with tomato, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

QUICK SANDWICHES

HAMBURGER

$8.49

1/3 pound burger patty, served with chips and pickles

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

1/3 pound burger with american cheese, served with chips and pickles

BLT

$7.99

classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough toast, served with chips and pickles

TUNA

$7.99

cold tuna sandwich with lettuce, served with chips and pickles

FRESH ROAST TURKEY

$7.99

fresh roast turkey with lettuce and mayo on sourdough, served with chips and pickles

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$6.99

Fresh made egg salad with lettuce

HAM SANDWICH

$6.99

Deli sandwich with lettuce and mayo

CLUBS

TURKEY AND BACON CLUB

$12.49

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles.

BLT CLUB

$12.49

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles

SAM'S DELUXE CLUB

$13.49

ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with chips and pickles

CLASSIC CHICKEN CLUB

$13.49

grilled chicken breast , bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with chips and pickles

HAM CLUB

$11.99

ham, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles

ROAST BEEF CLUB

$12.99

roast beef, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles

Cheeseburger Club

$13.49

DINNERS

MONTREAL STRIP STEAK

$21.99

grilled 10 oz NY strip steak rubbed with Canadian seasoning

ROAST BEEF DINNER

$15.99

top round, seasoned, oven roasted, sliced and topped with gravy

BAKED MEATLOAF

$15.99

homemade meatloaf smothered in gravy

CLASSIC CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$15.99

marinated and grilled chicken strips served over rice, with greek olives, sliced onions, greek dressing, a lemon wedge and grilled pita triangles

GRILLED HAM STEAK

$15.49

grilled and topped with pineapple

GOLDEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.99

battered, seasoned and deep fried

CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER

$15.99

four deep fried tender strips with choice of dipping sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.29

grilled marinated, boneless, skinless breast

SPAGHETTI

$11.99

pasta covered in tomato sauce. Add meatballs or Italian sausage!

STUFFED SHELLS

$13.99

five jumbo cheese stuffed shells covered in tomato sauce

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.29

hand battered and deep fried chicken breast topped with mozzarella over spaghetti with tomato sauce

FISH FRY

$15.99

classic beer battered, crunchy/breaded or potato chip crusted Haddock with lemon and tartar sauce.

BROILED FISH

$15.99

broiled haddock offered with a variety of seasoning choices

SMALL FISH FRY

$14.99

classic beer battered, crunchy/breaded or potato chip crusted Haddock with lemon and tartar sauce.

SMALL BROILED FISH

$14.99

broiled haddock offered with a variety of seasoning choices

FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP DINNER

$16.99

eight battered and fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon

SHRIMP IN THE BASKET DINNER

$13.99

twenty one battered and fried pieces of shrimp served with cocktal sauce and lemon

FRIED SCALLOPS

$15.99

eight to nine battered and fried jumbo scallops served with cocktail sauce and lemon

CLAM STRIPS DINNER

$15.99

a heaping portion of jumbo fried clam strips served with cocktail sauce and lemon

6OZ STRIP AND JUMBO SHRIMP

$19.99

6oz NY strip steak and four jumbo battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon

COMBO SEAFOOD PLATTER

$18.99

two jumbo fried shrimp, 3 fried scallops and a half portion of Haddock

KIDS MENU

KIDDIE BREAKFAST

$6.25

one egg, two silver dollar pancakes and one pice of bacon or sausage. Drink included!

SILVER DOLLAR PANCAKES

$6.25

five small buttermilk pancakes. Drink included!

KIDDIE HOT DOG

$6.75

red hot on toasted bun. Drink and side included!

KIDDIE CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.75

two battered and fried chicken strips with choice of sauce. Drink and side included!

KIDDIE GRILLED CHEESE

$6.25

classic sandwich on white bread. Drink and side included!

KIDDIE CHEESEBURGER

$6.79

plain kid sized burger with american cheese. Drink and side included!

KIDDIE SPAGHETTI

$5.75

kid's portion of pasta with tomato sauce. Add a meatball for $1. Drink inluded!

KIDDIE PITA PIZZA

$6.95

sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni on a grilled pita. Drink included!

KIDDIE STUFFED SHELLS

$6.85

three jumbo cheese stuffed shells with tomato sauce. Drink inlcuded!

KIDDIE MAC AND CHEESE

$6.25

Kraft macaroni and cheese. Drink included!

KIDDIE SALAD BAR

$7.99

all you can eat. Drink included

Christina 2 Kid Burger Well Plain 1 Side Fries No Roll No Cheese

$7.25

DESSERT

PIE

$4.75

ask about our large selection!

ALA MODE

$1.99

add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to any dessert

WHOLE PIE

$24.00

ask about our large selection!

CHEESECAKE

$5.95

plain NY style cheesecake

SPECIALTY CHEESECAKE

$6.95

ask for availabilty

HOT FUDGE SUNDAE CHEESECAKE

$6.95Out of stock

delicious, rich chocolate crusted cheesecake, topped with fudge sauce, chopped peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry

CARROT CAKE

$6.25

classic carrot cake with walnuts

CAKE

$5.79

ask for availabilty

SPECIALTY CAKE

$6.79

ask for availabilty

HOMEMADE RICE PUDDING

$3.99

have it warmed up and topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream!

BAKLAVA

$5.75

slightly warmed flaky greek pastry layered with nuts and honey!

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.50Out of stock

homemade biscuit, topped with strawberries and whipped cream

BABY ICE CREAM

$1.99

soft serve custard or a small scoop of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options

SMALL ICE CREAM

$2.25

soft serve custard or a large scoop of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options

MEDIUM ICE CREAM

$3.50

soft serve custard or 2 scoops of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options

LARGE ICE CREAM

$4.95

soft serve custard or 3 scoops of a variety of Perry's hard ice cream options

SPECIALTY SUNDAE

$7.95

ask about our large selection!

MILKSHAKE

$6.50

vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

SPECIALTY MILKSHAKE

$7.50

endless flavor options available

FLOATS

$4.50

delicious combination of soda and soft serve ice cream

Strawberry Lemonade Freeze

$5.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.25

Cheesecake With Topping

$7.50

Specialty Desserts. Cake Pie Cheesecake

$6.25

SMALL SUNDAE

$3.50Out of stock

ice cream, choice of syrup, whipped cream and cherry

LARGE SUNDAE

$5.50

ice cream, choice of syrup, whipped cream and cherry

SPECIALS

Meatloaf Mountain

$15.99

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$14.99

Fajita Chicken N Rice

$15.99

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Ham N Swiss Melt On Sour Dough

$9.99
Silverlake Family Restaurant is casual dining with an extensive menu, daily specials, home made soups, and a salad bar! We open for our all day breakfast at 8am and close at 8pm and 9pm on Fridays!

105 West Buffalo Street, on Rt 20A in the village, Warsaw, NY 14569

