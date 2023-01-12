Main picView gallery

Small Town Burger

review star

No reviews yet

150 North Main Street

Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Town Burger
Big Time Burger
The Big Dog

Lobster Rolls

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

Connecticut Style Lobster Roll

$20.00

Fresh lobster sauteed in lemon butter topped with lemon, served on a top split New England Brioche bun

Maine Style Lobster Roll

Maine Style Lobster Roll

$20.00

fresh Chilled lobster tossed in our homemade herbed lemon aloli served on a top split new England Brioche bun.

Burgers

Small Town Burger

Small Town Burger

$9.00

A Juicy burger topped with two slices of American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and our homemade STB sauce. Served On a Crisped Brioche Bun

Big Time Burger

Big Time Burger

$14.00

Two Juicy burgers topped with four slices of american cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and our homemade STB sauce. served On a Crisped Brioche Bun

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$8.50

Dogs

The Big Dog

The Big Dog

$7.00

Sides

Granddaddy's Curly Fries

Granddaddy's Curly Fries

$4.50

Curly Fries Dusted with Old Bay Seasoning

Desserts

The Big Beignet

$3.50

Our Big Fried Pastry Dusted In Cinnamon Sugar

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$4.00
Water

Water

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$4.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small Town Burger is all about the community, our goal is to provide a good time to all who love food, family, and friends.

Location

150 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 33
34 E Church St Kilmarnock, VA 22482
View restaurantnext
NN Burger Kilmarnock
orange starNo Reviews
62 Irvington Road Kilmarnock, VA 22482
View restaurantnext
DREDGE
orange star4.3 • 163
4357 Irvington Rd Irvington, VA 22480
View restaurantnext
Willaby's Take Out
orange star4.4 • 621
327 Old Ferry Rd White Stone, VA 22578
View restaurantnext
Merroir - 784 Locklies Creek rd
orange starNo Reviews
784 Locklies Creek rd Topping, VA 23169
View restaurantnext
The Table
orange starNo Reviews
16273 General Puller Hwy Suite A-4 Deltaville, VA 23043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 33
34 E Church St Kilmarnock, VA 22482
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kilmarnock
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
California
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Leonardtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Solomons
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston