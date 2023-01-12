Small Town Burger
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Small Town Burger is all about the community, our goal is to provide a good time to all who love food, family, and friends.
150 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, VA 22482
