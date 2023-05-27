Main picView gallery

Lupo Italian Restaurant

247c Rehoboth Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Specials

HERBED FINGERLINGS, SAUTEED SQUASH AND SPINACH, ARRABBIATA

FLAT IRON STEAK

$37.00

FINGERLINGS, SAUTEED SPINACH, BROWN BUTTER CAULIFLOWER

STRAWBERRY PANZANELLA SALAD

$14.00

EVAN'S FARM STRAWBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, GRILLED BREAD, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE, EVOO, MALDON

Apps

ARANCINI

$16.00

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & LEEKS, PESTO ALLA SICILIAN, PECORINO

CALAMARI FRITTI

$16.00

FLASH FRIED, BROWN BUTTER CAPER AIOLI, LEMON

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00Out of stock

WHITE BEAN SALAD, ROASTED PEPPER AIOLI, CHILI OIL

MARINATED MOZZARELLA

$18.00

PROSCIUTTO, ROASTED PEPPERS, MARINATED MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, PINE NUTS, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

MUSSELS

$16.00

‘NDUJA, BUTTER, WHITE WINE GARLIC, SUNDRIED TOMATOES, GRILLED FOCACCIA

OLD SCHOOL MEATBALLS

$16.00

HOUSE RED SAUCE, GRANA PADANO

SAUTEED ARTICHOKE HEART

$14.00

CEASAR DRESSING, SEA SALT, LEMON

MARINATED OLIVES

$10.00

ORANGE, OREGANO, ROSEMARY, CHILI FLAKES, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

Salad

ARUGULA

$14.00

BASIL PESTO DRESSING, RICOTTA SALATA

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

$12.00

PECORINO, LEMON, ANCHOVIES, FOCACCIA CROUTONS

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

TRUFFLE OIL, ALMONDS, LEMON, PECORINO

Pasta

CACIO E PEPE

$20.00

SPAGHETTI, GRANA PADANO, BLACK PEPPER

VEAL SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$25.00

2 MEATBALLS, SAN MARZANO TOMATOES, ONIONS GARLIC, OREGANO, PECORINO

SHRIMP ALLA PESTO

$28.00

TRENE PASTA, GUANCIALE, PEAS, ASPARAGUS, MELTED LEEKS, MINT, GRANA PADANO

MUSHROOM CAMPENELLE

$25.00

PORCINI PASTA, SUNDRIED TOMATOES ROASTED MUSHROOMS, CREAMY MUSHROOM ESSENCE

BOLOGNESE

$26.00

RIGATONI, TOMATOES, ONIONS, GARLIC, PORK, VEAL, BEEF

LINGUINI & CLAMS

$30.00

LITTLENECKS, CHOPPED CLAMS, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, HERBS GARLIC, SHALLOTS

LOBSTER BUCATINI

$35.00

PANCETTA, MASCARPONE, SHALLOTS, PEAS

Bowl of Pasta

$16.00

Entrees

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$21.00

RAPINI, HOUSE RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$25.00

SPAGHETTI, HOUSE RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA

PORK LOIN

$26.00

HERB PARMESAN FINGERLINGS, SAUTÉED FARM BEANS, ‘NDUJA, SUNDRIED TOMATOES, ALMONDS, SALSA VERDE

WHOLE RAINBOW TROUT

$29.00

FARRO SALAD, SMOKED CARROT PURÉE

Kids

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Flash Fried, Served with House Red Sauce

KID PASTA

$9.00

Choice of Shells or Spaghetti

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$13.00

With House Red Sauce

Sides

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

TOMATO BACON JAM, PICKLED SHALLOTS

HOUSE MADE PASTA

$9.00

Spaghetti with House Red Sauce OR Butter

FARM BEANS

$8.00

NDUJA, SUNDRIED TOMATOES, ALMONDS

RAPINI

$8.00

CHILI & GARLIC

Desserts

NUTELLA BUDINO

$11.00

HAZELNUT CRUNCH, WHIPPED CREAM

TIRAMISU

$12.00

MASCARPONE CREAM, ESPRESSO GANACHE, COCOA CRUMB

STICKY HAZELNUT CAKE

$12.00

CANDIED ALMONDS, SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE, STRAWBERRIES, PISTACHIO ICE CREAM

VANILLA BEAN CHEESECAKE

$12.00

COCOA CRUST, CREAM CHEESE MOUSSE, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, STRAWBERRIES, VANILLA GELATO

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
