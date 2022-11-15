Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

Soul Salad

7957 Soquel Dr

Aptos, CA 95003

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
SURFER
HIPSTER

Salads

APTOS

$16.50

kale, SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, seasonal apple, sharp cheddar, avocado, almonds slivers, Soul Salad Vinaigrette

CAESAR

$11.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, avocado, seasonal radish, garlic herb croutons, Caesar dressing

CAFE

$12.50

SOUL SALAD greens, toasted pecans, cranberries, croutons, mango, avocado, feta, honey Dijon

COBB

$16.50

SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, blue cheese, avocado, cherry tomatoes, egg, champagne vinaigrette

DISCO GREENS

$13.50

SOUL SALAD greens, shredded beets, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, pink lady apples, chickpeas, cucumber, hemp seeds, feta, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

HIPSTER

$12.50

SOUL SALAD greens, arugula, roasted beets, avocado, goat cheese, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, soul salad vinaigrette

LA JEFA

$12.50

Baby kale, romaine, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, baby peppers, picked red onions, feta, Cilantro lime vinaigrette

MONTE

$15.50

SOUL SALAD greens, arugula, sliced steak, blue cheese, herb roasted potatoes, cherry tomatoes, pink lady apples, balsamic vinaigrette

NISENE

$12.00

SOUL SALAD greens, baby kale, baby peppers, roasted potatoes, cherry tomatoes, corn, quinoa, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette

RUSSIAN

$15.00

SOUL SALAD greens, seared and roasted organic chicken, Uncured bacon, gorgonzola, Champagne Vinaigrette

SOULFUL

$12.00

spinach, SOUL SALAD greens, sliced strawberries, avocado, mini sweet bell peppers, shredded beets, hemp seeds, sunflower and pepita seeds, Soul Salad Vinaigrette

SANTORINI

$13.50

Romaine, pickled onions, feta, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, chickpeas, dolmas, pepperoncini, nuts & seed mix and tossed with tahini

SHANTI

$13.00

baby spinach, SOUL SALAD greens, avocado, coconut chips, mango, dried cranberries, cucumber, chickpeas, carrot, celery, topped with chia seeds, served with turmeric ginger vinaigrette

SURFER

$16.00

kale, SOUL SALAD greens, sliced steak, shaved parmesan, avocado, toasted seeds, garlic herb croutons, served with sriracha ranch dressing

WASABI

$19.00Out of stock

arugula, sesame crusted seared tuna, fried wontons, cucumbers, shredded carrots, avocado, wasabi miso vinaigrette

Build Your Own

$6.00

Choose your greens, toppings, proteins, dressing, tossed or dressing on the side

Kids

Mango Strawberry and Apple

$4.50

Bowl of Toppings (No Greens)

$1.75

Treats

Cracked Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Serenity Bar

$3.75

Vaxa Bar

$2.75

N/A Beverages

Hibiscus Lemon Spritzer

$2.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

IZZE Fruit Juice

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee - 1\2&1\2, Oat, Or Vanilla Oat

$6.00

Kombucha: Strawberry Lavender

$4.00

Lemon Soda Water

$1.50

Lemon, Cucumber Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemon, Cucumber, Mint Cold brew Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Martinelli Organic

$1.50

Pellegrino - Aranciata

$2.00

Yerba Mate - Mint

$3.50

Pellegrino - Limonata

$2.00

Yerba Mate - Unsweetened

$3.50

Spindrift

$1.50

Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$2.00

Pellegrino - Pom Orange

$2.00

Disposable Cup Fee

$0.25

Perrier Mineral Water

$2.00

Three Waves Coffee Beans

Bombora

$15.50

Big Swell

$15.00

Bay Bay

$16.50

Colombia

$16.00

Low Tide Decaf

$16.50

Brazil

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7957 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003

Directions

