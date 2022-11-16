Student Biryani Houston imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Student Biryani Houston

review star

No reviews yet

5901 Hillcroft Ave.

Houston, TX 77036

Order Again

DRINKS

SOFT DRINK (SODA)

$1.99

Beef Biryani Bone

$13.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

MinuteMaid Orange Juice

$2.99

2 Ltr Coke

$3.99

Coke 500 ML

$2.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coffee (Black)

$2.49

TRAY ORDERS

CHICKEN BIRYANI TRAY Large

$100.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI TRAY Small

$50.00

BONELESS Chicken BIRYANI TRAY Large

$120.00

BONELESS CHICKEN BIRYANI TRAY Small

$60.00

BEEF BIRYANI TRAY LARGE

$120.00

BEEF BIRYANI TRAY Small

$60.00

Veggie BIRYANI TRAY Large

$70.00

Veggie BIRYANI TRAY Small

$35.00

BEEF Haleem TRAY Large

$120.00

Beef Haleem TRAY Small

$60.00

CHICKEN KORMA Large Tray

$100.00

CHANA MASALA

$34.99

BUTTER CHICKEN

$59.99

MIXED VEGETABLE

$34.99

CHICKEN HANDI

$59.99

CHICKEN HANDI 2

$59.99

BONELESS CHICKEN TIKKA

$79.99

BONELESS CHICKEN MALAI TIKKA

$79.99

BEEF SEEKH KABAB Small Tray

$70.00

LAHORI CHARGHA

$99.99

Kheer Tray Small

$50.00

SPECIAL ZARDA Tray Small

$50.00

KHEER Tray Large

$100.00

SPECIAL ZARDA Tray Large

$100.00

GULAB JAMAN

$39.99

ChkTIKKA BIRYANI TRAY Large

$120.00

CHK TIKKA BIR. TRAY Small

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5901 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77036

Directions

Gallery
Student Biryani Houston image

