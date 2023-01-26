Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Massapequa

review star

No reviews yet

998 Carmans Rd

Massapequa, NY 11758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi Sandwich
Vietnamese Summer Rolls

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$12.00

SALAD

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$9.00

finely julienned green papaya, long beans, mango, and cherry tomatoes, dressed in a sweet & tangy lime tamarind dressing, topped with cilantro & crushed peanuts

Bang Bang Chicken Salad

Bang Bang Chicken Salad

$12.00

poached chicken, cabbage , lettuce, cucumber, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, fried onion, crispy garlic chips, served with bang bang vinagrette

APPETIZERS

Braised Pork Ribs

Braised Pork Ribs

$14.00

tender ribs slowly braised in a deeply fragrant soy glaze

Garlic Baby Bok Choy

Garlic Baby Bok Choy

$13.00
Shrimp Patty Cakes

Shrimp Patty Cakes

$12.00

pan-seared shrimp patties served with Bibb lettuce & vibrant “nuoc cham” dipping sauce

Traditional Crispy Spring Rolls

Traditional Crispy Spring Rolls

$8.00
Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls

Veggie Crispy Spring Rolls

$8.00
Viet Wings

Viet Wings

$13.00

super crispy chicken wings tossed in tangy lime glaze (mildly spicy)

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

Vietnamese Summer Rolls

$11.00

lettuce, carrot, mango, rice vermicelli cold noodles, mint & Thai basil leaf, and poached tiger shrimp wrapped in rice paper, with peanut-scented dipping sauce on side

Tofu Rang Muoi

Tofu Rang Muoi

$14.00
Vermicelli Mountain

Vermicelli Mountain

$14.00

FROM THE GRILL (Over Rice / Vermicelli)

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$16.00

lemongrass-soy marinated, bone-in; served with rice

Chicken Breasts

Chicken Breasts

$16.00

tare-soy marinated, boneless; served with rice.

Chicken Thighs

Chicken Thighs

$15.00

lemongrass-soy marinated, boneless; served with rice.

Bun Thit Nuong

Bun Thit Nuong

$15.00

marinated slices of grilled pork chop served with shredded leaves and cucumber and ground peanut on rice vermicelli.

Chicken Larb Bowl

Chicken Larb Bowl

$15.00

ground chicken, red chili, scallion, cilantro, mint, served over rice

Tom Rim

Tom Rim

$19.00

carameilzed crispy shrimp, onion, caralized sauce, served over rice

ENTREE

Lamb Chops (2pc)

Lamb Chops (2pc)

$14.00

Australian grass-fed

Ribeye Steak (12oz)

Ribeye Steak (12oz)

$31.00

honey-soy marinade

Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

$7.00

brushed with sweet tare-soy, presented ini 2 skewers

Tiger Shrimp (6pc)

Tiger Shrimp (6pc)

$14.00

shell-off jumbo shrimp, seven spiced, presented in 2 skewers

Saigon Steamed Beer Clam

Saigon Steamed Beer Clam

$20.00

littleneck clam, garlic, shallot, basil, cilantro, and scallion in beer broth.

PHO

Pho Tai

Pho Tai

$16.00

topped with thin slices of rare eye-round beef

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$16.00

topped with slices of grilled chicken, served with *chicken stock broth*

Pho King

Pho King

$18.00

topped with boneless short rib slices

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$16.00

topped with homemade Súp signature beef meatballs

Pho Sizzle

Pho Sizzle

$19.00

topped with grilled ribeye steak

Pho Nam

Pho Nam

$16.00

topped with brisket

Pho Veggie

Pho Veggie

$15.00
Pho Combo

Pho Combo

$19.00

combination of raw eye round beef, meat ball, beef tripe, and brisket

DESSERT

Coconut Pudding

Coconut Pudding

$6.00
Mango Sorbet

Mango Sorbet

$5.00
Coconut Sorbet

Coconut Sorbet

$6.00

Coconut sorbet inside of a real coconut shell, topped with coconut flakes.

Green Tea Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00
Chocolate Temptation

Chocolate Temptation

$7.00

Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate & white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark.

Banana Coconut Cake

Banana Coconut Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$7.00

'New York" style cheesecake, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger, clove, graham cracker crust

Pistachio Cake

Pistachio Cake

$7.00

SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$2.00

Side Bone Marrow

$9.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Side Garlic Toast(4pc)

$2.00

Side Pickled Radish

$5.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00
Iced Lychee Juice

Iced Lychee Juice

$6.00

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$6.00

JASMINE FRUIT TEA

Spring

Spring

$6.00

mashed fresh pineapple with pineapple jam

Summer

Summer

$6.00

passion fruit jam topped with fresh dragon fruit juice

Autumn

Autumn

$6.00

peach, mango, and pineapple jam with fresh mango

Winter

Winter

$6.00

kumquat juice, garnished with kumquat and mint leaf

Meadow

Meadow

$6.00

mashed fresh strawberry and lime with strawberry jam

FRESH SQUEEZED

Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice

$5.00
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$7.00

SODAS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Wonderfully satisfying Vietnamese noodle soups with freshly grilled and marinated meats.

Location

998 Carmans Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Massapequa image
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Massapequa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Voodoo Crab of Massapequa -
orange starNo Reviews
997 Carmans Rd Massapequa, NY 11758
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Crab Market -
orange starNo Reviews
926 Carmans Rd Massapequa, NY 11758
View restaurantnext
The Pie Hole - 850B Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
850B Main Street South Farmingdal, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Frank's Pizzeria & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1095 Broadway North Massapequa, NY 11758
View restaurantnext
Francesco's of Farmingdale
orange starNo Reviews
107 northwest drive South Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
MOGU MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4 Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Massapequa

Jen's Chinese Food
orange star4.2 • 238
1336 Hicksville Road Massapequa, NY 11758
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Massapequa
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bellmore
review star
No reviews yet
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Merrick
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston