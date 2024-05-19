Surf Taco - Belmar - New 1003 Main St
1003 Main St
Belmar, NJ 07719
TACOS
- Surf Taco$6.00
Tempura cod, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Baja Style - Surf Taco$6.00
Tempura cod, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Chicken Taco$5.50
Grilled chicken, housemade avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Aloha Chicken Taco$5.50
Teriyaki chicken, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips.
- Soft Beef Taco$4.75
Seasoned ground beef, mild salsa, lettuce, jack & cheddar cheese on a soft double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.
- Mahi Taco$6.00
Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, pineapple & avocado on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Baja Style - Mahi Taco$6.00
Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Chicken Tender Taco$5.75
Chopped chicken tenders, ranch dressing, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Buffalo Taco$5.75
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Steak Taco$6.00
Grilled steak, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cotija cheese, & pico de gallo on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.
- Mango Shrimp Taco$6.00
Tempura shrimp, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, & mango salsa on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
Blackened garlic shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Tempura Shrimp Taco$6.00
Tempura shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Veggie Taco$5.50
Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Krispy Beef Taco$5.00
Beef & Cheese in a crispy corn tortilla topped with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream & mild salsa
BURRITOS - BOWLS - SALADS
- Surf$13.00
Tempura cod OR blackened mahi, rice, black beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, & white cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm 12" tortilla OR in a bowl; served with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Mavericks$12.50
Grilled chicken OR seasoned ground beef, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Soldier$12.50
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, & blue cheese dressing wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Shrimp$13.00
Blackened shrimp, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, & white cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Mango Shrimp$13.00
Tempura shrimp, rice, cabbage, mango salsa, & housemade avocado-lime sauce wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- BBQ Chicken$12.50
Char-grilled Chicken tossed in housemade BBQ sauce, rice, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, surf sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
- Jenks$12.50
Grilled chicken, rice, peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing. Make it "Fajita Style" for $3 Add black beans, guac & tortillas. Fajita Style comes in a bowl.
- Sunsets$12.50
Chopped chicken tenders, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Hawaiian$13.50
Teriyaki chicken, rice, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, avocado & cotija cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Malibu Veggie$12.50
Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, housemade avocado-lime sauce, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Costa Rican$9.00
Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese in a warm 12" tortilla OR in a bowl; served with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
- Bean & Cheese$6.75
Black beans with melted jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
SHAREABLES
- Guacamole & Chips$5.00+
Housemade guacamole served with a side of chips. The 1/2 order comes with a 4oz portion of guacamole and the full order comes with an 8 oz portion. Now more guac to share!
- Queso & Chips$4.50+
Queso served with a side of chips. The half order comes with a 4oz portion of queso and the full order comes with an 8oz portion.
- Surf Nachos$11.00
Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with our signature Queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & jalapenos.
- Max Dip$13.00
Seven layers of our freshest ingredients: pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese, & jalapenos served with a side of chips.
KRUNCH POCKETS
- Classic Krunch Pocket$12.50
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese and surf sauce between 2 crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Krunch Pocket$12.50
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese in between two crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
- Beef Supreme Krunch Pocket$12.50
Seasoned ground beef, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo between 2 crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
- Veggie Krunch Pocket$12.50
Grilled red peppers, sautéed onions, portabello mushrooms, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado-lime sauce, jack & cheddar cheese between two crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
KIDS MEALS
- Kids - Beef Taco$6.00
Seasoned ground beef with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" double corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips
- Kids - Chicken Taco$6.00
Grilled chicken with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips
- Kids - Chicken Tender Taco$6.00
Chopped chicken tenders with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips
- Kids - Mini Quesadilla$6.00
Melted jack & cheddar cheese in an 8" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1003 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719