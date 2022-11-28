Sutadonya - Chicago Chicago

Sutadon/ Garlic Pork Bowl

$9.99

Beloved by customers over 50 years, garlic pork, sauteed onions & green onions over rice. Topped off with a soft boiled egg!! Garlic pork bowl. If you want the less salty version of our Sutadon , you shold choice the Mild Sutadon. Topped off with a soft boiled egg!! Do you like garlic ? If you like garlic , you have to eat Sutadon or Mild Sutadon. If you like ginger , you have to eat Shougadon . IF you like spicy one, you have to eat Spicy Sutadon. If you like sauce , you have to add a extra sauce.