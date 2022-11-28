Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sutadonya - Chicago Chicago

100 East Algonquin Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Popular Items

Sutadon/ Garlic Pork Bowl

Combo Menu

Donburi Combo

Donburi Combo

$13.99Out of stock

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! White rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and flavor of meat . 5 Karaage sauses and 4 flavor of meat. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Flavor of Meat (SUTADON sauce , Shogadon sauce , Spicy SUTADON sauce , Mild SUTADON sauce)

Curry & Rice Combo

Curry & Rice Combo

$15.99Out of stock

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! Curry & rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and flavor of meat . 5 Karaage sauses and 4 flavor of meat. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Flavor of Meat (SUTADON sauce , Shogadon sauce , Spicy SUTADON sauce , Mild SUTADON sauce)

Fried Rice Combo Plate

Fried Rice Combo Plate

$17.99Out of stock

Make your own COMBO PLATE! ! Fried rice with a side of karaage and a side of your choice of flavor of meat . You can choose the karaage sauce and flavor of meat . 5 Karaage sauses and 4 flavor of meat. Karaage sauces (Special A1 sauce , Teriyaki Mayo , Sriacha Mayo , Original sauce , Wasabi Tartar ) Flavor of Meat (SUTADON sauce , Shogadon sauce , Spicy SUTADON sauce , Mild SUTADON sauce )

Rice Bowls

Sutadon/ Garlic Pork Bowl

Sutadon/ Garlic Pork Bowl

$9.99

Beloved by customers over 50 years, garlic pork, sauteed onions & green onions over rice. Topped off with a soft boiled egg!! Garlic pork bowl. If you want the less salty version of our Sutadon , you shold choice the Mild Sutadon. Topped off with a soft boiled egg!! Do you like garlic ? If you like garlic , you have to eat Sutadon or Mild Sutadon. If you like ginger , you have to eat Shougadon . IF you like spicy one, you have to eat Spicy Sutadon. If you like sauce , you have to add a extra sauce.

Shougadon/ Ginger Pork Bowl

Shougadon/ Ginger Pork Bowl

$9.99

Ginger pork, sauteed onions & green onions over rice. Ginger pork bowl. Do you like ginger ? If you like ginger , you have to eat Shougadon . If you like garlic , you have to eat Sutadon. IF you like spicy one, you have to eat Spicy Sutadon. If you like sauce , you have to add a extra sauce.

Karasutadon/ Spicy Garlic Pork Bowl

Karasutadon/ Spicy Garlic Pork Bowl

$10.99

Spicy garlic pork bowl. For spicy addict. Finely selected pork for sutadon is cooked in appropriate temperature for tender texture. The pork belly is quickly stir-fried with original sauce. Finely selected pork for Sutadon is cooked in appropriate temperature for tender texture. The pork belly is quickly stir-fried with high heat to merge with the Original Garlic Spicy Suta Sauce that will make you mouth water.

Tokachidon/ Teriyaki Pork Bowl

Tokachidon/ Teriyaki Pork Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Teriyaki pork bowl. If you like teriyaki-sauce, you have to eat Tokachi Don. Pork Loin , onion , pikeled ginger , rice,

Pirikaradon/ Spicy Pork & Vegetable Bowl

Pirikaradon/ Spicy Pork & Vegetable Bowl

$12.49

Spicy pork and vegetable with spicy Sutadon sauce. Pork, cabbage, green bell pepper, onion, carrot and spicy sutadon sauce

Karaagedon/ Fried Chicken Bowl

Karaagedon/ Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Marinated fried chicken in our secret Sutadon sauce. Newest and second popular menu in Sutadonya since 2015. Juicy chicken thigh meat is marinated the Original Garlic Suta Sauce. Second popular menu in Japan and won an award in 2019 for one of the best karaage in East Japan.

Deep Fried Chicken Don/ Chicken Cutlet Bowl

Deep Fried Chicken Don/ Chicken Cutlet Bowl

$13.49Out of stock

Big deep fried chicken bowl with Tonkatsu sauce. White rice , big deep fried chicken , shredded cabbage , pickels , tonkatsu sauce

Curry

Curry / Authentic Japanese Curry

Curry / Authentic Japanese Curry

$9.99

Authentic Japanese Curry made specially to match Short grain rice. Our curry sauce is simple but strong enough to be best matched with our rice.

Karaage Chicken Curry/Curry with Our Signature Fried Chicken

Karaage Chicken Curry/Curry with Our Signature Fried Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Fried chicken(Karaage) curry Original curry sauce with our original Fried chiken (Karaage) All menus cook in our store . Rice is Japanese rice (short grain) Curry made specially to match Karaage.

Sutamina Curry/Curry with Our Signture Garlic Pork

Sutamina Curry/Curry with Our Signture Garlic Pork

$12.99

Curry with Our Signture Garlic Pork Favorite staff meal for 15years. Best combo which was commercialized in 2003. Japanese style curry made specially to match Sutadon with Sutadon pork on top. Our curry sauce is simple but strong enough to be best matched with our strong taste of the garlic pork.

Deep Fried Chicken Curry/ Curry with Chicken Cutlet

Deep Fried Chicken Curry/ Curry with Chicken Cutlet

$12.99Out of stock

Deep Fried chicken curry Original curry sauce with our original Fried chiken All menus cook in our store . Rice is Japanese rice (short grain) Curry made specially to match Deep Fried Chicken.

Fried Rice & Yakisoba

Fried Rice(Authentic Japanese Style)

Fried Rice(Authentic Japanese Style)

$11.99

Our simple Japanese authentic fried rice Naruto, green onion, chashu pork, lard, white rice

Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$15.99

Authentic fried rice with shrimp, squid and scallops

Spicy Fried Rice(Authentic Japanese Style)

Spicy Fried Rice(Authentic Japanese Style)

$13.49

Authentic Japanese fried rice made spicy Naruto, green onion, chashu pork, lard, rice and special spicy sause

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$11.99Out of stock
Seafood Yakisoba

Seafood Yakisoba

$15.99Out of stock

Authentic Japanese stir fried noodles. Comes with vegetables, pork, calamari, shrimp, and scallop mixed inside and cooked with japanese noodles.

Set Menu

Stamina Teishoku/ Garlic Pork Set

Stamina Teishoku/ Garlic Pork Set

$11.99
Shouga Teishoku/Ginger Pork Set

Shouga Teishoku/Ginger Pork Set

$11.99
Karasuta Teishoku/ Spicy Garlic Pork Set

Karasuta Teishoku/ Spicy Garlic Pork Set

$12.49
Pirikara Teishoku/ Spicy Pork & Vegetable Set

Pirikara Teishoku/ Spicy Pork & Vegetable Set

$12.99
Karaage Teishoku/ Fried Chicken Set

Karaage Teishoku/ Fried Chicken Set

$13.49Out of stock
Nikuyasai Teihoku/ Pork & Vegetable Set

Nikuyasai Teihoku/ Pork & Vegetable Set

$13.49

Side Menu

7 Yaki Gyoza / Authentic Japanese Gyoza 7pcs

7 Yaki Gyoza / Authentic Japanese Gyoza 7pcs

$6.00

Authentic Japanese Gyoza 7pcs Pan Fried

10 Yaki Gyoza/ Authentic Japanese Gyoza 10pcs

10 Yaki Gyoza/ Authentic Japanese Gyoza 10pcs

$8.00

Our Authentic Japanese Gyoza 10pcs Pan Fried

7 Age/Fried Gyoza

7 Age/Fried Gyoza

$6.00Out of stock
10 Age/Fried Gyoza

10 Age/Fried Gyoza

$8.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.00Out of stock
Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.49Out of stock

Tomato, corn, lettuce, shred cabbage, cucumber, carrot.

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Tofu, tomato, lettuce, shred cabbage, cucumber, carrot. Come with Japanese aojiso dressing. Come with Japanese aojiso dressing.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.49
Signature Meats

Signature Meats

$3.00

Your choice of meat from all of our signature meats. Please choose from Sutadon Meat/Garlic Pork, Shougadon Meat/Ginger Pork, Karasutadon Meat/Spicy Garlic Pork, Mild Sutadon Meat/Mild Garlic Pork.

Extra Options

Extra Fried Chicken 1pc

Extra Fried Chicken 1pc

$3.00Out of stock

Marinated fried chicken in our secret Sutadon sauce.

Extra Curry Sauce

Extra Curry Sauce

$5.50

Our Authentic Japanese Curry sauce

Extra Soft Boiled Egg

Extra Soft Boiled Egg

$1.50

Soft-boiled eggs with a mild yolk

Extra Bowl of White Rice

Extra Bowl of White Rice

$3.50
Extra Teriyaki Mayo Sauce

Extra Teriyaki Mayo Sauce

$1.50
Extra Special A1 Sauce

Extra Special A1 Sauce

$1.50

Seafood Dishes

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Shrimp, onions, and green onions cooked in high heat with a very own Karasuta sauce. Spicy but not too spicy!!

Seafood Curry

Seafood Curry

$13.99

Cooked shrimp, scallops, and calamari over rice with our very own curry sauce!!!

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving customers for over 50 years in Tokyo, Japan. We strive to share our Japanese food at Sutadonya to the world by cooking from our heart.

Location

100 East Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

