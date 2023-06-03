Main picView gallery

Sweet Cooie's 3506 East 12th Avenue

3506 East 12th Avenue

Denver, CO 80206

ICE CREAM

CUPS AND CONES

Little Dip

$2.99

Kids Scoop

$4.99

Regular Scoop

$5.99

Big Dip

$6.99

Pup Cup

$2.99

Add Topping

$0.75

Waffle Cone

$1.75

Dipped Waffle

$2.25

Dip/Roll Waffle

$2.75

BULK

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$15.75

1.5 Gallon

$55.00

3 Gallon

$100.00

NOVELTIES

Cookie

$1.00

Brownie

$2.00

Truffles

$2.50

Novelty Pop

$3.00

SHAKES/MALTS/FLOATS

LIttle Shake

$7.00

Big Shake

$8.00

Add Whip

$0.50

Little Malt

$7.50

Big Malt

$8.50

Little Float

$7.00

Big Float

$8.00

SUNDAE / SPLITS

Split

$8.00

Little Sundae

$6.50

Big Sundae

$7.50

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

CAKES

6" Space Junkie

$40.00

6" Salted Oreo

$40.00

6" Vegan Choc SO

$40.00

6" Cookie Dough

$40.00

10" Salted Oreo

$60.00

10" Space Junkie

$60.00

10" Cookie Dough

$60.00

10" Vegan Choc SO

$60.00

PIES

Salted Oreo Pie

$22.00

Vegan Choc Salted Oreo Pie

$22.00

Seasonal Pie

$22.00

SAMMIES

Chocolate Chip/Vanilla

$6.50

Chocolate/S.O.

$6.50

Vegan/Vanilla

$6.50

Red Velvet

$6.50

Peanut Butter/Chocolate

$6.50

BEVERAGES

COLD BEV

Water

$2.50

SODA

$3.00

HOT BEV

Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Specialty

$5.00

CANDY

BAGGED

Bag of Taffy

$3.50

Candy Necklace

$2.00

Cherry Sours Pack

$3.50

Fruit Sours Pack

$3.50

Gumballs

$0.25

Jawbreaker LG

$2.00

Mike & Ikes Pack

$3.50

Suckers (ALL non choc)

$1.00

Rock Candy Suckers

$2.50

Choc Roses

$2.50

Gummi Bouquet

$15.00

Candy Gummy Bear Pack

$3.50

Vegan Bar

$3.00

Sour Patch Kids Pack

$3.50

Cinn Gummy Bear Pack

$3.50

Snow Caps packed

$3.50

Jordan Pastels Pack

$3.50

Reeses Pieces Pack

$3.50

M&M Pack

$3.50

Malted Balls Pack

$3.50

Flat Taffy

$2.00

BARS

Toney's Chocolonely

$6.00

SWAG

#70 Adult Cooies Classic T

$25.00

#72 Adult Cooies Cow T

$25.00

#73 Adult Cooies Cow Hoodie

$40.00

#74 Youth Cooies T - Light Blue

$18.00

#75 Youth Cooies T - Royal Blue

$18.00

#76 Youth Cooies Cow Hoodie

$30.00

#77 Cooies Bib

$15.00

#49 Sweet Cooies Colorado Cone T - Indigo

$22.00

Cooie Marble Mug

$15.00

SEASONAL / HOLIDAY

PUMPKINS

Baby Pumpkin

$1.00

Small Pumpkin

$3.00

Medium Pumpkin

$6.00

Large Pumpkin

$12.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3506 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206

Main pic

