- Home
- /
- Lake Bluff
- /
- Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff
Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff
303 North Waukegan Road
Lake Bluff, IL 60044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers (OO)
- Guacamole & Chips$6.00+
mashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, saltt served with chips
- Queso Dip & Chips$6.00+
monterrey jack cheese sauce, tomato, onion, cilantro served with chips
- Elote Dip & Chips$7.50+
pan fried corn, cotija cheee, mayonaisse, butter, tajin spice served with chips
- Ceviche & Chips$12.99+
lime cured tilapia, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño served with chips and valentina salsa
- Quesadilla Platter$9.99
large cheese quesadilla served with lettuce, guac, pico de gallo, sour cream (may add protein)
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
large grilled fajita veggie quesadilla served with lettuce, guac, pico de gallo, sour cream (may add protein)
- Quesabirria$0+
4 pieces of lamb stewed quesadillas fried in lamb juice and served with onion, cilantro, lime and dipping lamb stew
- Queso Fundido$8.25
melted cheese over tomato, onoin, cilantro, topped with sour cream and serve with flour tortillas (may add protein)
- Nachos$9.99
chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños (may add protein)
- Fajita Nachos$13.99
chips topped with refried beans, grilled fajitas veggies, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Carne Asada Fries$13.99
fries, topped witih taco steak, queso cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Shrimp Coctel & Chips$14.25+
chilled shrimp served in a homemade mexican shrimp cocktail sauce with tomato, onoin, cilantro, avocao, lime, and chips
Tacos (OO)
- Tacos Single$3.30
choice protein served on corn or flour tortillas - most tacos served with lettuce, tomato, onoin & cilantro or mex style - onion & cilantro
- Shrimp Taco$4.80
grilled shrimp topped with pico de galo, and avocado
- Fish Taco$4.80
grilled fish topped with pico de galo, and avocado
- Julio Taco$5.49
thinly sliced ribeye grilled with onion & jalapeño and melted cheese
- Torpedo Taco$5.49
steak with grilled onion, rice, fried egg, and melted cheese served on flour tortilla
- Vegan Taco$3.80
black beans topped with pico de galo, and avocado
- 3 Taco Dinner$12.99
3 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans
- 3 Shrimp Taco Dinner$16.99
3 grilled shrimp tacos topped with pico and avocado served with rice and beans
- 1 Taco Dinner$8.99
1 taco with choice filling served with rice and beans
- 4 Taco Dinner$15.49
4 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans
- 3 Fish Taco Dinner$15.99
3 grilled fish tacos topped with pico and avocado served with rice and beans
- 3 Julio T Dinner$20.25
- 2 Taco Dinner$10.25
2 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans
- 5 Taco Dinner$19.99
5 tacos with choice filling(s) served with rice and beans
- 3 Vegan Taco Dinner$12.99
3 black bean tacos topped with pico and avocado served with refried beans and salad
Burritos (OO)
- Burrito$8.50
choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese
- Burrito Supremo$9.00
choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, sour cream, rice
- Suizo Burrito$11.99
choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese topped with your choice of sauce and melted cheese
- Chimichanga$11.99
choice of protein, beans, and cheese, topped with choice of sauce and melted cheese.
- Papi Burrito$15.00
foot long burrito-choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, sour cream, avocado
- Chico Burrito$7.50
small burrrito with choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese
- Fajita Burrito
choice of protein grilled with onoin, green pepper, tomato, beans, and cheese
- Vegan Fajita Burrito$13.00
grilled onoin, green pepper, tomato, mushroom, carrots, potato, beans, avocado
- Alambre Burrito$12.00
steak, pastor, chorizo, grilled oinoin & green pepper, lettuce, avocado, beans, cheese
- Torpedo Burrito$11.00
choice of protein, grilled onion, lettuce, beans, cheese topped 2 fried eggs
- Cali Burrito$15.99
steak, fries, queso dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole
- Burrito 2 Carnes$10.50
choice of proteins, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese
Soup & Salad (OO)
- Taco Salad$10.50
choice protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato, onion & cilantro, beans, tortillas crisps, salsa dressing
- Tortilla Soup$6.99+
chipotle broth, chicken, potato, carrots, tortillas crisps, cheese
- Caldo de Res (Beef & Veggie Stew)$9.49+
beef stew, potato, carrot, corn, served with onion, cilantro, lime, tortillas
- Caldo de Camarón (Shrimp & Veggie Stew)$10.99+
shrimp stew, carrots, potato, corn, served with onion, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
- Avocado Salad$12.50
avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, jalapeño ranch (may add protein)
- Chicken Rice Soup$6.99+
clear broth, chicken, rice, carrots
- Caldo de Birria (Lamb Stew)$10.99+
lamb stew served with onion, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
- Pozole Rojo (Pork Shoulder & Hominy Stew)$9.29+
pork shoulder and hominy stew in red chile broth served with lettuce, onion, cilantro, lime
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
choice of protein, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, beans, guacamole, salsa dressing
Tortas (OO)
- Torta$8.50
mexican sandwhich, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, sour cream
- Torta Milanesa Res$9.99
choice of breaded ribeye, grilled jalapeño & onion, lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, melted cheese
- Milanesa Pollo Torta$9.99
choice of breaded chicken, grilled jalapeño & onion, lettuce, tomato, beans, sour cream, melted cheese
- Cubano Torta$12.00
breaded ribeye, chorizo, pastor, melted cheese, mayonaisse, mustard, avocado, pickled jalapeño
- Lomo Torta$9.50
grilled ribeye sautéed in spicy diabla sauce, beaans, cheese, sour cream
- Pechuga Torta$9.99
grilled chicken breast, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, pickled jalapeño
- Poblano Torta$8.50
cheese-filled chile relleno poblano pepper, topped with ranchero sauce, beans, sour cream
Favorite Dinners (OO)
- 3 Enchiladas Dinner$12.99
3 enchiladas - tortillas rolled and filled with choice filling(s) topped with melted cheese, and choice sauce and served with rice and beans
- 2 Tostadas Dinner$15.99
2 tostadas- open face hard shell with choice filling(s), beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice and beans
- 3 Tamales Dinner$13.99
3 pork tamales in green sauce served with rice and beans
- 2 Sopés Dinner$15.99
2 sopés- open face thick handmade tortilla with choice filling(s), beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice and beans
- 2 Gorditas Dinner$15.99
2 gorditas-hand made tortilla "pocket sliced" with choice filling(s), beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream served with rice and beans
- 2 Chiles Rellenos Dinner$17.49
2 chile rellenos filled with cheese topped with rancherso sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- 3 Flautas Dinner$14.49
3 flautas - deep fried taquitos with choice filling(s) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and served with rice and beans
- 2 Quesadillas Dinner$10.59
2 Cheese Quesadillas served with rice and beans - can add filling.
- 2 Jr. Burritos Dinner$16.99
2 small burritos with choice filling(s), lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese served with rice and beans
Combos (OO)
- Burrito Combo - B, T, Q$14.99
Small burrito, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
- Tostada Combo - Tos, T, Q$14.99
Tostada, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
- Sopé Combo - S, T, Q$15.99
Sopé, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
- Gordita Combo - G, T, Q$15.99
Gordita, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
- Chile Combo - Ch Rell T, Q$17.25
Chile Relleno, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
- El Norte Combo - B, Tost, T, Q$18.50
Small burrito, tostada, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
- Papi Combo - S, G, T, Q$18.99
Sopé, gorditas, taco, quesadilla with choice filling for each and served with rice and beans
Snacks (OO)
- Tostada$5.99
Open face hard shell with choice filling, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
- Burrito Chico$7.50
Small burrito wrap, with choice filling, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese
- Flauta$3.99
Tortillas roll with choice filling, deep fried, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Enchilada$3.50
Tortilla roll with choice filling topped with melted cheese and choice of sauce
- Sopé$5.99
Open face thick handmade tortilla with choice filling, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
- Chile Relleno$8.25
Cheese filled poblano, egg white battered and fried topped with ranchero sauce
- Quesadilla$3.25
Tortillas grilled with melted cheese
- Gordita$5.99
Hand made tortilla "pocket sliced" with choice filling, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
Breakfast (OO)
- Huevos con Chorizo$12.99
2 eggs scrambled with chorizo served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$13.25
2 fried eggs topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Huevos a la Mexicana$12.99
2 eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, jalapeño, served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Chilaquiles$11.49
fried tortillas sauteed with choice sauce topped with cheese and served with rice and beans (can add eggs and taco meat)
- Huevos con Asada$12.99
2 eggs scrambled with steak served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Breakfast Burrito Supreme$14.99
Supreme burrito served with eggs scrambled with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, beans cheese, sour cream, rice inside and served with rice and beans
- Breakfast Quesadilla Platter$15.99
Large quesadillas with scrambled egg with your choice of meat, lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Carne Asada con Breakfast$25.29
Thick-cut skirt steak served with your choice breakfast, rice and beans
- Huevos con Jamon$12.99
2 eggs scrambled with ham served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Fajitas (OO)
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.29
Jumbo shrimp grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas Combo$28.29
Jumbo shrimp & chicken breast grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Shrimp & Steak Fajitas Combo$28.29
Jumbo shrimp & skirt steak grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- El Norte Fajitas Chicken, Steak, Shrimp$34.29
Chicken breast, skirt steak, shrimp grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$20.29
Skirt steak grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas$17.29
Chicken breast grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Steak & Chicken Fajita Combo$29.29
Chicken breast & skirt steak grilled with onion, green pepper, tomato, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Family Fajitas$39.99
Steak Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, 16oz rice, 16oz beans, 12 tortillas, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, small chips
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.99
Mushroom, carrots, potato, onion, green pepper, tomato, served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Vegan Fajitas$13.99
Mushroom, carrots, potato, onion, green pepper, tomato, served with Salad, refried beans, tortillas
Entradas-Carne (OO)
- Carne Asada$20.29
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Carne Asada c/ 4 Camar$29.29
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order with 4 grilled jumbo shrimp served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Carnes Asada c/ Chile Rell$27.29
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order served wtih chile relleno, rice, beans, tortillas
- Tampiqueña$21.29
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order served with cheese enchilada with mole sauce, rice, beans, tortillas
- Alambre Dinner$18.29
Taco meat lovers - steak, pastor, chorizo grilled with onion, green pepper and topped with melted cheese served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Alambre c/ 4 Camar Dinner$27.29
Taco meat lovers - steak, pastor, chorizo grilled with onion, green pepper plus 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and topped with melted cheese served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Bistec a la Mexicana$19.29
Skirt steak strips sautéed wtih onion and jalapeños served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Bistec Ranchero$21.29
Thick-cut skirt steak prepared to order topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Lomo Encebollado$19.29
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled wtih onions served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Lomo Encebollado c/4 Camar$27.29
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled wtih onions and 4 grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Lomo en Chile de Arbol$19.29
Thinly sliced ribeye sauteéd in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Lomo en Chile c/ 4 Camar$27.29
Thinly sliced ribeye sauteéd in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce and 4 grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Milanesa De Pollo Dinner$19.29
Thinly-sliced breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Chipotle Chicken$16.99
Chicken breast strips sauteéd in spicy chipotle sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Pollo en Mole$16.29
Chicken thighs smothered in mole rojo topped with sesame seed served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Pechuga Asada$17.29
Grilled chicken breast served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Milanesa De Res Dinner$20.29
Thinly-sliced breaded ribeye served with rice, beans, tortillas
Mariscos (OO)
- Camaron a la Diabla$20.29
7 jumbo shrimp sauteéd in spicy diabla sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Camaron a la Planxa$19.29
7 jumbo shrimp grilled served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Camaron al Mojo Ajo$20.29
7 jumbo shrimp sauteéd in garlic butter served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Camaron a la Mexicana$20.29
7 jumbo shrimp grilled with jalapeño & onion, served wtih rice, beans, tortillas
- Camaron Empanizado$20.29
7 jumbo shrimp hand-breaded and fried served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Tilapia a la Planxa$19.29
Grilled tilapia served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Tilapia c/ 7 Camar$31.29
Grilled tilapia with 7 jumbo served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Camaron Borracho$20.29
7 jumbo shrimp sauteéd in tequila butter sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Tilapia Empanizada$20.29
Hand-breaded tilapia served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Mojarra Frita$20.29
Bone-in whole tilapia deep fried served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Mojarra c/7 Camar$35.49
Bone-in whole tilapia deep fried with 7 grilled jumbo shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas
- Huachinango$24.49
Bone-in whole red snapper deep fried served with rice, beans, tortillas
Parrilladas - Meat and Seafood Platters (OO)
- Parrillada Meat Plattter$70.00+
grilled chicken breast, milanesa breaded chicken, milanes breaded ribeye, lomo -grilled ribeye, chorizo, grilled fajita veggies, rice, beans, tortillas
- Parrillada - Seafood Platter$87.00+
mojarra - bone-in whole fried tilapia, grilled and breaded tilapia, breaded shrimp, shrimp a la diabla, fajita veggies, rice, beans, tortillas
- Parrillada - Meat & Seafood Platter$87.00+
mojarra - bone-in whole fried tilapia, milanesa breaded chicken, chorizo, lomo - grilled ribeye, grilled and breaded tilapia, breaded shrimp, shrimp a la diabla, fajita veggies, rice, beans, tortillas
Sides (OO)
- pickled jalapeños$2.50+
- chile torreados$2.50+
- mexican rice - arroz$3.00+
- refried beans - beans$3.00+
- black beans - frijol negro$4.00+
- guacamole$5.00+
- avocado$5.00
- mole rojo$3.00+
- mole verde$3.00+
- ranchero salsa$3.00+
- salsa de chips$2.00+
- chips$2.00+
- queso dip sauce$5.00+
- queso - cheese$2.50+
- red taco sauce$3.00+
- green taco sauce$3.00+
- fries - papas$5.00
- pico de gallo$2.50+
- chips$2.00+
Kids Menu (OO)
- kids taco$8.49
Taco with choice filling, lettuce and cheese and choice fries or rice&beans
- kids burrito$12.99
Small burrito with choice filling, lettuce, beans, cheese and choice side
- kids quesadilla$8.49
Cheese quesadilla may add filling with choice side
- kids nachitos$12.99
Small cheese nachos, beans, may add filling with choice side
- kids tenders$10.99
Chicken tenders with choice side
- kids mac n cheese$10.99
Cheese macaroni with choice side
Dessert (OO)
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$5.00
Chocolate, cinammon, nutmeg, milk
- Mexican Chocolate Shake$7.00
Chocolate, cinammon, nutmeg, milk, ice cream
- Horchata Shake$7.00
horchata, cinammon, nutmeg, ice cream
- Churro Sundae$10.00
cinammon churros with ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
- Fried Ice Cream$7.00
vanilla ice cream coated in raisin bran, egg washed and flash fried
- Sopapillas$7.00
cinammon chips topped with cinammon sugar and vanilla ice cream
- Churros$7.00
cinammon churros with chocolate
- Flan$7.00
mexican caramel custard
Drinks (OO)
Margs/Cocktails 2GO (OO)
- House Marg TOGO
Shaken-on the rocks house marg (any flavor)
- House Frozen TOGO
Frozen house marg (any flavor), sangria swirl, rosé swirl)
- Top Shelf TOGO
Casamigos,Gran Marnier, Freshly Squeeze Mix
- Skinny TOGO
Skinny - Casamigos, Patron Citronage, Freshly squeezed lime, housemade simple syrup
- Sangria TOGO
Brandy Red Sangria or Rosé Peach Sangria
- Piña Colada TOGO
Malibu, Bacardi, cocunut cream and pineapple juice
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family-owned, family run Mexican restaurant that offers traditional fresh flavors. Serving the north burbs of Chicago since 1991 we offer a family friendly environment to enjoy good food and even better margaritas.
303 North Waukegan Road, Lake Bluff, IL 60044