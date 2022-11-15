Restaurant header imageView gallery

Takumen New American Izakaya

review star

No reviews yet

5-50 50th Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ban Ban Chicken Ramen
Takumen Chicken Rice Bowl
Kid's Ramen

Appetizers

Dashi Edamame

Dashi Edamame

$9.00

Edamame tossed in spiced fish powder.

Shiso Edamame

Shiso Edamame

$9.00

Cold edamame tossed in Japanese basil oil

Karaage Chicken Appetizer

Karaage Chicken Appetizer

$14.50

Fried chicken, scallions, kaiware-sprout, shiso, toasted sesame

Tuna Poke Appetizer

Tuna Poke Appetizer

$19.50

Tuna sashimi, poke sauce, seaweed salad, cucumber, scallions

Salad

Black Sesame Kale Salad

Black Sesame Kale Salad

$16.50

Baby kale, black sesame, fried peanuts, radicchio, parmigiano-reggiano, yuzu black pepper dressing

Wings

Original Miso Wings

Original Miso Wings

$15.50

Spicy miso sauce, roasted peanuts, chives

Soy Garlic Wings

Soy Garlic Wings

$15.50

Hongaeshi garlic soy sauce, fried garlic, nira chives

Thai Green Curry Wings

Thai Green Curry Wings

$15.50

Thai green curry, coconut milk, cilantro, lime

Rice Bowls

Kinoko Bowl

Kinoko Bowl

$19.00

Sautéed Japanese mushrooms, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper. Vegetarian (Vegan w/o egg)

Takumen Chicken Rice Bowl

Takumen Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.00

Fried karaage chicken, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.

Beef Dry Curry Rice Bowl

Beef Dry Curry Rice Bowl

$19.00

Beef dry curry, fried egg (hard-boiled to go), yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.

Hawaiian Tuna Poke Rice Bowl

Hawaiian Tuna Poke Rice Bowl

$22.50

Tuna sashimi, poke sauce, yukari cucumber, kombu cauliflower & broccoli, avocado salad, potato salad, nori-seaweed, shishito pepper.

Namban Chicken Rice Bowl

Namban Chicken Rice Bowl

$21.50
Unagi Rice Bowl

Unagi Rice Bowl

$27.50

Bowl Sides

Side Takumen Chicken

Side Takumen Chicken

$6.50
Side Hawaiian Tuna Poke

Side Hawaiian Tuna Poke

$8.50
Side Fried Avocado

Side Fried Avocado

$5.50
Side Half Avocado

Side Half Avocado

$3.50
Side Beef Dry Curry

Side Beef Dry Curry

$5.50
Side Kinoko

Side Kinoko

$5.50
Side Soup

Side Soup

$5.00
Side Hard Boiled Egg

Side Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50
Side Slow Cooked Chicken Breast

Side Slow Cooked Chicken Breast

$4.50
Side Dashi Mayo

Side Dashi Mayo

$3.00

Ramen

Ban Ban Chicken Ramen

Ban Ban Chicken Ramen

$18.50

Slow cooked chicken breast, scallions, ra-yu chili oil, nira chives, kaiware-sprout, fried garlic, takumen broth, thin noodles

Wantan-Men Ramen

Wantan-Men Ramen

$19.00

Pork and shrimp wantan dumplings, broccoli rabe, chashu-pork, scallions, nori-seaweed, yuzu zest, takumen broth, thin noodles

Tan-Men Veggie Lovers Ramen

Tan-Men Veggie Lovers Ramen

$19.00

Choose takumen broth or vegetable broth. Savoy cabbage, nira chives, bean sprouts, zucchini, dried shitake, broccoli rabe, cloud ear mushrooms, thick noodles (Gluten Free with GF Noodles)

Super Cilantro "Shio Ramen"

Super Cilantro "Shio Ramen"

$19.00

Mucho-cilantro, slow cooked chicken breast, fresh red onions, fresh lime, takumen broth, thick noodles (Gluten-free with GF Noodles)

Spicy Goma Miso Ramen

Spicy Goma Miso Ramen

$19.50

Roasted black sesame, white sesame, spicy miso, sauteed ground pork, chashu-pork, nira chives, bok choy, scallions, takumen broth, thick noodles

Kid's Ramen

Kid's Ramen

$10.50

Half portion of thin noodles, chashu pork, naruto fish cake, scallions, nori seaweed, takumen broth

Ramen Sides

Side Ajitama Hard Boiled Egg

Side Ajitama Hard Boiled Egg

$2.50
Side Hard Boiled Egg

Side Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50
Kaedama (Extra Noodles)

Kaedama (Extra Noodles)

$5.00
Side Sichuan Pepper Spicy Sauce

Side Sichuan Pepper Spicy Sauce

$3.00
Side Scallions

Side Scallions

$2.50
Side Cilantro

Side Cilantro

$3.50
Side Nori

Side Nori

$1.50
Side Naruto 3pc

Side Naruto 3pc

$2.50
Side Chashu Pork 3pc

Side Chashu Pork 3pc

$4.50
Side Wantans

Side Wantans

$5.50
Side Slow Cooked Chicken Breast

Side Slow Cooked Chicken Breast

$4.50

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.25

Mochidoki mochi ice cream

Beer & Cider

Sapporo Can

Sapporo Can

$9.00
All Free

All Free

$6.00

Non-alcoholic beer

Farm Flor

Farm Flor

$9.00

Dry & tart rustic table cider by Graft

Field Day

Field Day

$9.00

Fruity & fizzy rhubarb spritz cider by Graft

Lost Tropic

Lost Tropic

$9.00

Tropical & citrusy cider by Graft

Green is Gold

Green is Gold

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon tonic cider with gin botanicals and honey by Graft

Chashu Gift Box (Only available Nov. 23rd)

Chashu Gift Box (Only available Nov. 23rd)

Chashu Gift Box (Only available Nov. 23rd)

$45.00

ONLY AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 23RD. TO RESERVE YOURS PLACE A SCHEDULED ORDER FOR PICKUP AFTER 12PM. THANK YOU!!

Parlor

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.00
Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$5.25
Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Matcha Bar

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$4.00

Matcha shot with added hot water

Iced Matcha Americano

Iced Matcha Americano

$4.50
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Sweet Drinks

Hojicha Bubble Tea

Hojicha Bubble Tea

$6.25
Matcha Bubble Tea

Matcha Bubble Tea

$6.25
Caffe Latte Bubble Tea

Caffe Latte Bubble Tea

$6.25
Chocolate Bubble Tea

Chocolate Bubble Tea

$6.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
Iced Hot Chocolate

Iced Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$3.50
Something & Nothing

Something & Nothing

$3.50
Yuzu Soda

Yuzu Soda

$3.50
NY Lemonade

NY Lemonade

$4.50
Fuji Apple Juice

Fuji Apple Juice

$4.50

Kettl

Hoji Americano

Hoji Americano

$4.00

Hoji shot with added hot water

Iced Hoji Americano

Iced Hoji Americano

$4.50
Iced Hoji Latte

Iced Hoji Latte

$5.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00
Hot Tea (Cup)

Hot Tea (Cup)

$4.50

In Pursuit of Tea

Hot Tea (Cup)

Hot Tea (Cup)

$3.50

Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.75+
Saratoga Still Water

Saratoga Still Water

$3.75+

Parlor Coffee

Prospect 8oz

Prospect 8oz

$15.00Out of stock
Decaf 8oz

Decaf 8oz

$16.00
Kenya Kairima 8oz

Kenya Kairima 8oz

$17.00Out of stock

MatchaBar

Matcha 30g Tin

Matcha 30g Tin

$27.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, contemporary Izakaya-style Japanese restaurant featuring noodles, sake & craft beers.

Website

Location

5-50 50th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Long Island City
orange starNo Reviews
4811 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Noodle Craft Inc. - 10-39 47th RD , LIC , NY, 11101
orange starNo Reviews
10-39 47th Road Long island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Hupo Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10-07 50th Avenue Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
ABC EATS FOOD HALL - 2222 Jackson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Jackson Avenue Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Kuku Chicken
orange star4.7 • 223
12-09 Jackson Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Sami's Kabab House LIC
orange starNo Reviews
47-38 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Island City

Maiella
orange star4.5 • 3,500
4610 Center Blvd Long Island City, NY 11109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
American Brass
orange star4.4 • 324
2-01 50th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
R40
orange star4.6 • 302
47-16 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Island City
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston