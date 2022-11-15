Takumen New American Izakaya
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual, contemporary Izakaya-style Japanese restaurant featuring noodles, sake & craft beers.
Location
5-50 50th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101
