Taqueria 27 Eagle Mountain
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.
Location
3578 E PONY EXPRESS PARKWAY, #101, EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT 84005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain
No Reviews
3545 Ranches Parkway Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
View restaurant
Iceberg Drive Inn - Saratoga Springs
No Reviews
1012 North Redwood Road Unit A Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
View restaurant
Saratoga Springs - Dirty Dough -
No Reviews
153 W Crossroads BLVD STE 103 Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
View restaurant
The Smoked Taco - Saratoga Springs - 1048 N Redwood Rd
No Reviews
1048 N Redwood Rd Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
View restaurant
More near EAGLE MOUNTAIN