Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

review star

No reviews yet

1770 13th St

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Malaysian Sambal Curry
Chai
Spicy Indonesian Peanut Noodles

Beverages Online

Beverages

Chai

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

Golden Milk

$5.00

Hibiscus Cooler

$3.50

Rainforest Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Desserts Online

Desserts

Manjar Crepe

$7.00

chocolate pastry cream, bruléed banana,

St James Cake

$8.00

almond cake, fig & apricot compote, whipped cream

Dinner Online

Appetizers

slow braised pork belly, sweet tamari‐sesame & chile sauce, steamed bun

Char Siu Bao

$9.00

slow braised pork belly, sweet tamari-sesame and chile sauce, steamed bun

Hummus Plate

$8.50

cucumber, tomato, olives, pickled onions, house-made naan

Indian Samosas

$8.50

fried pastry of spiced potato, onion & peas, raita, mango chutney

Swiss Raclette

$9.00

baked cheese fondue, fingerling potatoes, country ham, cucumber pickle, toast

Pancit Guisado

$10.50

Persian Chicken Kabobs

$9.25

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.50

Side Salad

$6.50

arugula, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, parsley, sumac vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$17.50

massaged kale, chickpeas, quinoa, harissa yams, pickled red onion, roasted beets, honey mustard vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$18.25

mixed greens, hummus, dolmas, cucumber, tomato, feta, olives, pickled red onions, herb vinaigrette, house made naan

Asian Shaved Vegetable Salad

$19.50

Entrees

Tajik Shish Kabob

$19.50Out of stock

skewer of lamb, bell peppers, onions, plov rice, dried fruit, raita

Korean Pan Fried Noodles

$16.00

red onion, carrots, fresno peppers, scallion, jicama, bok choy, bean sprouts

Indian Vegetable Korma

$16.00

cardamom‐almond curry, cream, purple potato, peas, cauliflower, rice, house‐made naan

Chickpea Kufteh

$16.00

vegetarian chickpea croqueƩes with herbs & spices, Persian tomato sauce, sautéed greens, pomegranate molasses, egg

Spicy Indonesian Peanut Noodles

$16.00

rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, peppers, spicy peanut sauce

Tajikistan Plov

$18.50

traditional rice dish with carrots, onions, chickpeas, spices, grilled beef, tomato‐cucumber salad, dried fruit, house‐made naan

Malaysian Sambal Curry

$16.00

fresh chile & coconut curry, pac choi, mushrooms, carrots, onion

Korean Bulgogi New York

$28.00

Lapsang Souchong‐ginger marinated steak, spicy cucumbers, fresh kimchi, sesame rice cake, garlic chili glaze, furikake

Persian Koresht-e Kadu

$20.00

Persian spice and rose seared chicken breast, dried plum braised chicken thigh, roasted butternut and caramelized onions, micros pea shoots and candied almond salad

Italian Polenta

$17.00

seared polenta cake, grilled broccolini, roasted grape tomatoes, gorgonzola fondutto

Peruvian Parihuela

$22.00

pan seared snapper and shrimp, Aji Amarillo sofrito, roasted calabaza, spicy seafood broth, fried kale

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A SYMBOL OF PEACE & GLOBAL FRIENDSHIP The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse is nestled against the Rocky Mountain Foothills in Boulder Colorado. Sitting alongside Boulder Creek in Central Park, the Teahouse is considered one of Boulder’s most attractive and popular tourist attractions, as well as being a local favorite for great food, tea, and atmosphere. Completely built by hand without the use of any power tools, the Teahouse was constructed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan as a gift to their sister city, Boulder. It was disassembled, crated up, and sent halfway around the world to be rebuilt in Boulder as a symbol of friendship and cultural exploration. The elaborate and creative teahouse now sits as a reminder to the citizens of Boulder to value cultural diversity, global cooperation, and international friendship.

Website

Location

1770 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 176
1922 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Blofish Sushi
orange star4.7 • 130
1932 14th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
orange star4.7 • 71
1397 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rosetta Food Hall
orange star4.2 • 486
1109 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Japango
orange star4.1 • 1,547
1136 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage - 2675 13th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,444
2675 13th Street Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston