Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
The Island House Restaurant
17 Atlantic Ave
Wachapreague, VA 23480
NA Beverages
No Beverage
Bottled Water
$2.49Out of stock
Coffee - Decaf
$2.49
Coffee- Regular
$2.49
Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Cherry Coke
$2.99
Pibb Extra
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Hot Tea
$2.49
Milk
$2.99
Mello Yello
$2.99
Pink Lemonade
$2.99
Shirley Temple
$3.49
Sprite
$2.99
Sweet Iced Tea
$2.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.99
Water
Club Soda
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
Cranberry
$2.99
San Peligrino
$4.99Out of stock
Redbull
$3.99
Employee Beverage
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.31
Amaretto Sour
$5.48
Appletini
$8.23
B52
$6.85
Bahama Mama
$6.85
Baileys
$8.39
Baybreeze
$4.66
Bikini Martini
$10.00
Black Russian
$6.06
Bloody Brain Shot
$5.59
Blow Job
$5.59
Blue Hawaiian
$6.52
Boat Drink
$10.00
Brandy Alexander
$6.52
But Nipple
$5.59
Cape Cod
$4.19
Cherry Margarita
$6.51
Chocolate Martini
$9.31
Cin Toast Crunch
$5.13
Cosmo
$7.09
Daiquiri
$5.69
Dirty Bananna
$5.58
Duck Fart
$6.99
Fuzzy Navel
$5.25
Gibson
$7.46
Gimlet
$5.59
Ginger Margarita
$12.00
Gold Margarita
$12.00
Green Tea Shot
$6.52
Greyhound
$4.19
Hairy Navel
$4.19
Hurricane
$6.52
Oyster Roast Mimosa
$2.65
Oyster Roast Bloody
$2.65
Oyster Roast Coffee
$1.76
Irish Coffee
$6.52
Island Mary
$6.06
Jager Bomb
$4.65
Kahlua & Cream
$5.59
Kamikazee
$4.19
LongIsland Iced Tea
$10.48
Lynchburg Lemonade
$6.52
Madras
$4.19
Mai Tai
$6.52
Mango Cooler
$6.75Out of stock
Manhattan
$4.66
Margarita
$6.51
Martini
$6.52
Mimosa
$5.13
Mint Julep
$10.25Out of stock
Moscow Mule
$7.45
Muddy Bottom
$10.25
Mudslide
$8.39
Old Fashioned
$6.06
Orange Crush
$8.00
Oyster Shooter
$6.06
Paloma
$6.51
Peppermint Patty
$5.59
Pina Colada
$5.69
Pirates Dream
$10.00
Planters Punch
$6.52
Top Shelf LIIT
$13.51
Specialty Mimosas
$6.05
Lemon Drop Shot
$6.06
Liquid Marijana
$10.00
Ras Smash
$7.00
Red Slut
$4.66
Red Thing Drink
$10.25
Red Thing Shot
$6.52
Rob Roy
$6.52
Royal Flush
$6.52
Royal Flush Drink
$6.99
Rum Runner
$6.99
Rusty Nail
$6.99
Screwdriver
$4.19
Sea Breeze
$4.19
Sea Salt Coffee
$6.99
Seaside Colada
$8.00
Sex/Beach
$6.06
Sloe Gin Fizz
$5.13
Straw Daiquiri
$4.94
Sweetheart Mimosa
$5.11
Tequila Sunrise
$4.19
Toasted Almond
$5.59
Tom Collins
$5.58
Top White Russian
$7.46
Valentine's Mimosa
$5.00Out of stock
Wachapreague Sunset
$8.00
Wash.App.Shooter
$4.66
Washington Apple Drink
$6.52
Water Moccasin Shot
$6.52
Whiskey Sour
$5.50
White Russian
$6.52
Woo Woo
$5.59
Zombie
$10.25
Cherry Lime Crush
$8.00
Classic Orange Crush
$8.00
Double Orange Crush
$11.00
Dreamsicle Crush
$8.00
Grapefruit Crush
$8.00
Rasp Crush
$8.00
Colada Crush
$8.00Out of stock
Mango Pinapple
$8.00
Key Lime Crush
$8.00
Lemon Drop Crush
$8.00
Apple Cider Crush
$8.00
Liquor
Well Gin
$6.00
Hendricks
$9.50
Dbl Hendricks
$14.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.50
Dbl Bombay Saphire
$12.50
Tanqueray
$8.50
Dbl Tanqueray
$12.50
Dbl Well Gin
$6.29
Dbl Hendricks
$13.98
Dbl Bombay Saphire
$11.65
Dbl Tanqueray
$11.65
Well Rum
$6.00
Bacardi Silver
$6.50
Dbl Bacardi Silver
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Dbl Captain Morgan
$10.00
Malibu
$6.00
Dbl Malibu
$10.00
Meyers
$6.51
Dbl Meyers
$10.50
Mount Gay
$6.50
Dbl Mount Gay
$10.00
Captian Vanilla Orange
$6.00
Diplomatico Rum
$11.00
Dbl Well Rum
$6.29
Dbl Malibu
$7.92
Dbl Bacardi Silver
$8.85
Dbl Bacardi 151
$8.85
Dbl Captain Morgan
$8.39
Dbl Mount Gay
$10.19
Well Tequila
$6.00
Cabo Wabo
$9.50
Dbl Cabo Wabo
$14.00
1800
$7.50
Dbl 1800
$12.00
Dbl Hornitos
$10.49Out of stock
Patron XO Café
$9.50
Dbl Patron XO Cafe
$14.00
Patron Silver
$11.50
Dbl Patron Silver
$17.00
Don Julio 1942
$36.00Out of stock
Casamigos Mezcal
$21.00Out of stock
Patron Cherry Cask
$23.50
Casamigos
$14.00
Dbl Well Tequila
$6.29
Dbl Cabo Wabo
$13.05
Dbl 1800
$11.19
Dbl Patron XO Café
$13.05
Dbl Patron Silver
$15.84
Well Vodka
$6.00
Dbl Well Vodka
$8.50
Absolute
$6.50
Dbl Absolute
$10.00
Absolute Citron
$6.50
Dbl Absolute Citron
$10.00
Absolute Mango
$6.50
Dbl Absolute Mango
$10.00
Absolute Grapefruit
$6.50
Dbl Absolute Grapefruit
$10.00
Absolute Peppar
$6.50
Dbl Absolute Peppar
$10.00
Stoli Orange
$6.50
Dbl Stoli Orange
$10.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$6.50
Dbl Smirnoff Vanilla
$10.00
Dbl Smirnoff Caramel
$10.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$6.50
Dbl Smirnoff Raspberry
$10.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Dbl Grey Goose
$15.00
Ketel One
$9.50
Dbl Ketel One
$13.00
Titos
$6.50
Dbl Titos
$10.00
Three Olives Cherry Vodka
$6.00
Dbl Three Olives Cherry Vodka
$10.00
Kettle One Cucumber
$7.50
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Crown Apple
$8.38
Dbl Crown Apple
$12.57
Crown Royal
$8.00
Dbl Crown Royal
$12.00
Crown Vanilla
$8.38
Dbl Crown Vanilla
$12.57
Crown Peach
$8.38
Dbl Crown Peach
$12.57
Dbl Fireball
$9.00
Jack Daniels Black
$8.00
Dbl Jack Daniels Black
$12.00
Dbl J.B. Stag
$12.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Dbl Seagrams 7
$10.00
Seagrams CC
$6.00
Dbl Seagrams CC
$10.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Dbl Seagrams VO
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Dbl Southern Comfort
$10.00
Skrewball Whiskey
$7.50
Dbl Skrewball
$11.00
Dbl Tarnished Truth
$15.00
Well Bourbon
$6.00
Dbl Well Bourbon
$8.50
Bulleit
$8.50
Dbl Bulleit
$11.00
Jack Daniels Black
$8.00
Dbl Jack Daniels Black
$11.50
Jim Beam
$8.00
Dbl Jim Beam
$11.50
Knob Creek
$9.50
Dbl Knob Creek
$13.50
Makers Mark
$9.50
Dbl Makers Mark
$13.50
Basil Hayden's
$12.00
Dbl Basil Hayden's
$18.00
Dbl Blantons
$20.00Out of stock
Eagle Rare
$10.00Out of stock
Dbl Eagle Rare
$15.00Out of stock
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Dbl Wild Turkey
$11.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Dbl Buffalo Trace
$13.50
Whistlepig Farmstock Reserve
$16.00
Dbl Whistlepig Farmstock Reserve
$24.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$18.00
Woodford
$12.00
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
$12.00
Dbl Tarnished Truth
$14.00
Bulleit Rye
$8.50
Dbl Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Sazerac Rye 6yr
$9.00
Dbl Sazerac Rye 6yr
$13.50
George Washington
$17.50Out of stock
Jameson
$9.31
Dbl Jameson
$13.05
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
$9.00
Dbl Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
$13.50
Tullamore Dew 12yr Irish Whiskey
$13.00
Dbl Tullamore Dew 12yr Irish Whiskey
$19.50
Redbreast 12yr Irish Whiskey
$16.00
Dbl Redbreast 12yr Irish Whiskey
$24.00
Drumshanbo Single Pot Irish Whiskey
$16.00
Dbl Drumshanbo Single Pot Irish Whiskey
$24.00
Jameson Orange
$9.31
Beer
Lime Lager
$6.04
Bud Light Draft
$3.72
Shocktop
$6.04
Ole Reliable
$6.04
Frogman Lager
$6.04
O'Fest Devils Backbone
$6.04
Evo Lot 3
$6.04
Pool Hopping
$6.04
El Guapo
$6.04Out of stock
Dogfish
$6.04Out of stock
Belle's Two Hearted IPA
$6.04Out of stock
Angry Draft
$4.65Out of stock
Bold Rock
$2.79Out of stock
Citrus Wheat
$5.58Out of stock
Angry Orchard
$4.65
Bud Light Btl
$3.72
Bud Light Lime
$4.65
Budweiser
$3.72
Coors Light
$3.72
Corona
$4.65
Corona Premier
$4.65
Corona Familiar
$3.72
Guinness
$5.58
Heineken
$4.65
Michelob Ultra
$4.18
Miller Lite
$3.72
Natural Light
$3.72
O’Doul’s
$3.72
PBR
$1.86
Rolling Rock
$3.72
Stella
$5.82
Yuengling
$3.72
Bud Light Can
$2.50
Budweiser Can
$2.50
Fat Tire
$6.04
EVO Riseup
$7.45
EVO Pilsner
$6.04Out of stock
Corona Fresca
$3.72
BL Seltzer Blk Cherry
$3.72Out of stock
BL Seltzer LemonLime
$3.72Out of stock
BL Seltzer Mango
$3.72Out of stock
BL Seltzer Strawberry
$3.72
Vizzy Seltzer
$3.72Out of stock
Grapefruit Spiked Seltzer
$4.18
Black Cherry White Claw
$4.00
Mango White Claw
$4.00
Nutrl
$4.65
Wine
House Cabernet
$7.00
House Merlot
$7.00
House Pinot Noir
$7.00
Church Creek Vintners
$15.00
Dante Cabernt Sauvigno
$9.00
Dante Pinot Noir
$9.00
Tilia Malbec
$8.00
Kaiken
$10.00Out of stock
Rubio
$13.00
Oyster Roast Beer
$3.65
Oyster Roast Wine
$5.48
Btl House Cabernet
$18.00
Btl House Merlot
$18.00
Btl Beau-Rivage Bordeaux
$32.00
Btl Carnivor
$35.00Out of stock
Btl Church Creek Merlot
$28.00
Btl Church Creek Vintners
$38.00
Btl Dante Cabernt Sauvigno
$32.00
Btl Dante Pinot Noir
$32.00
Btl Renacer Punto
$34.00Out of stock
Btl Tilia Malbec
$30.00
Btl Tortoise Zinfandel
$32.00
Btl Kaiken Malbec
$38.00Out of stock
Btl Rubio
$36.00
House Chard
$7.00
House Pinot Grigio
$7.00
House Sauv Blanc
$7.00
Church Creek Steel Chardonnay
$15.00
Excelsior Sauv Blanc
$7.00
Btl House Chard
$18.00
Btl House Pinot Grigio
$18.00
Btl House Sauv Blanc
$18.00
Btl Church Creek Steel Chardonnay
$38.00
Btl Excelsior Chardonnay
$26.00
Btl Oxford Chardonnay
$32.00
Btl Oxford Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Btl Santa Luz
$26.00Out of stock
Btl Shine Reisling
$30.00
Btl Ponga Sauv Blanc
$32.00Out of stock
Btl Excelsior Sauv Blanc
$26.00
House White Zin
$6.00
Church Creek Rose
$14.00
J Roget
$6.00
Montand Brut Sparkling
$12.00
Tiamo Prosecco Extra Dry
$9.00
Anna Lisa Moscato Gls
$9.00
Btl House White Zin
$18.00
Btl Anna Lisa Mascato
$30.00
Btl Church Creek Rose
$38.00
Btl Simonet Brut
$25.00
Btl Caymus
$120.00
Btl Conundrum
$34.00Out of stock
Btl Duckhorn Decoy
$58.00
Btl Martin Ray Cab
$39.00
Btl Mer De Soleil Chard
$56.00Out of stock
Btl Seghesio Zinfandel
$59.00Out of stock
Btl Starborough
$38.00
Btl Vouve Clicquot
$99.00Out of stock
BTL Frogleap
$55.00
BTL Felino Malbec
$48.00
Perrier- Jouet
$65.00Out of stock
Btl Quilt
$63.00Out of stock
Btl Silver Gate Moscato
$28.00
Light Fare
Platters
Light Fare
1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp
$16.99
1lb. Steamed Shrimp
$26.99Out of stock
1/2 dozen Seaside Oysters
$10.99
Dozen Seaside Oysters
$18.99
6 Wings
$10.99
12 Wings
$16.99
Chicken Tenders
$10.99
Crab Cake
$19.99
Flounder Fingers
$13.99
Fried Oyster App
$14.99
Fried Pickles
$7.99
Garlic Clams
$13.99
Hand Prepared Calamari
$14.99
Hot Crab Dip
$19.99
Oysters Parramore (Each)
$8.99
Oysters Rockefeller
$13.99
Quesadillas w/Cheese
$7.99
Quesadillas w/Chicken
$12.99
Quesadillas w/Crab
$21.99
Quesadillas w/Shrimp
$13.99
Crab Hushpuppies
$13.99
Onion Ring App
$5.99
Spinach Dip
$7.99
Soup & Salads
Entrees
1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
$21.99
Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
$31.99
Baked Seafood Combo
$31.99
Broiled Seafood Medley
$38.99
Caprese Chicken
$15.99
Chef’s Cut
$38.99
Eastern Shore Dinner
$35.99
Fisherman’s Favorite
$31.99
Fresh Sea Scallops
$32.99
Fried Oyster Entree
$28.99
Fried Seafood Combo
$38.99
Fried Shrimp
$18.99
Tempura Shrimp
$18.99
Single Cake Dinner
$23.99
Double Cake Dinner
$38.99
8 Oz. Sirloin Surf & Turf
$15.99
Blackend Chicken Alfredo
$17.99
7oz. Ribeye Surf & Turf
$18.99
Stuffed Flounder
$39.99
Sandwiches
Local's Night Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
