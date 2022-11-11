Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

The Island House Restaurant

17 Atlantic Ave

Wachapreague, VA 23480

Island House Cheeseburger
Child Chicken Tender
1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

NA Beverages

No Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.49Out of stock

Coffee - Decaf

$2.49

Coffee- Regular

$2.49

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Pibb Extra

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Club Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

San Peligrino

$4.99Out of stock

Redbull

$3.99

Employee Beverage

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.31

Amaretto Sour

$5.48

Appletini

$8.23

B52

$6.85

Bahama Mama

$6.85

Baileys

$8.39

Baybreeze

$4.66

Bikini Martini

$10.00

Black Russian

$6.06

Bloody Brain Shot

$5.59

Blow Job

$5.59

Blue Hawaiian

$6.52

Boat Drink

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.52

But Nipple

$5.59

Cape Cod

$4.19

Cherry Margarita

$6.51

Chocolate Martini

$9.31

Cin Toast Crunch

$5.13

Cosmo

$7.09

Daiquiri

$5.69

Dirty Bananna

$5.58

Duck Fart

$6.99

Fuzzy Navel

$5.25

Gibson

$7.46

Gimlet

$5.59

Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Gold Margarita

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.52

Greyhound

$4.19

Hairy Navel

$4.19

Hurricane

$6.52

Oyster Roast Mimosa

$2.65

Oyster Roast Bloody

$2.65

Oyster Roast Coffee

$1.76

Irish Coffee

$6.52

Island Mary

$6.06

Jager Bomb

$4.65

Kahlua & Cream

$5.59

Kamikazee

$4.19

LongIsland Iced Tea

$10.48

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.52

Madras

$4.19

Mai Tai

$6.52

Mango Cooler

$6.75Out of stock

Manhattan

$4.66

Margarita

$6.51

Martini

$6.52

Mimosa

$5.13

Mint Julep

$10.25Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$7.45

Muddy Bottom

$10.25

Mudslide

$8.39

Old Fashioned

$6.06

Orange Crush

$8.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.06

Paloma

$6.51

Peppermint Patty

$5.59

Pina Colada

$5.69

Pirates Dream

$10.00

Planters Punch

$6.52

Top Shelf LIIT

$13.51

Specialty Mimosas

$6.05

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.06

Liquid Marijana

$10.00

Ras Smash

$7.00

Red Slut

$4.66

Red Thing Drink

$10.25

Red Thing Shot

$6.52

Rob Roy

$6.52

Royal Flush

$6.52

Royal Flush Drink

$6.99

Rum Runner

$6.99

Rusty Nail

$6.99

Screwdriver

$4.19

Sea Breeze

$4.19

Sea Salt Coffee

$6.99

Seaside Colada

$8.00

Sex/Beach

$6.06

Sloe Gin Fizz

$5.13

Straw Daiquiri

$4.94

Sweetheart Mimosa

$5.11

Tequila Sunrise

$4.19

Toasted Almond

$5.59

Tom Collins

$5.58

Top White Russian

$7.46

Valentine's Mimosa

$5.00Out of stock

Wachapreague Sunset

$8.00

Wash.App.Shooter

$4.66

Washington Apple Drink

$6.52

Water Moccasin Shot

$6.52

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$6.52

Woo Woo

$5.59

Zombie

$10.25

Cherry Lime Crush

$8.00

Classic Orange Crush

$8.00

Double Orange Crush

$11.00

Dreamsicle Crush

$8.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Rasp Crush

$8.00

Colada Crush

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Pinapple

$8.00

Key Lime Crush

$8.00

Lemon Drop Crush

$8.00

Apple Cider Crush

$8.00

Liquor

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.50

Dbl Hendricks

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Dbl Bombay Saphire

$12.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Dbl Tanqueray

$12.50

Dbl Well Gin

$6.29

Dbl Hendricks

$13.98

Dbl Bombay Saphire

$11.65

Dbl Tanqueray

$11.65

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.50

Dbl Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$6.00

Dbl Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$6.51

Dbl Meyers

$10.50

Mount Gay

$6.50

Dbl Mount Gay

$10.00

Captian Vanilla Orange

$6.00

Diplomatico Rum

$11.00

Dbl Well Rum

$6.29

Dbl Malibu

$7.92

Dbl Bacardi Silver

$8.85

Dbl Bacardi 151

$8.85

Dbl Captain Morgan

$8.39

Dbl Mount Gay

$10.19

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.50

Dbl Cabo Wabo

$14.00

1800

$7.50

Dbl 1800

$12.00

Dbl Hornitos

$10.49Out of stock

Patron XO Café

$9.50

Dbl Patron XO Cafe

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.50

Dbl Patron Silver

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00Out of stock

Casamigos Mezcal

$21.00Out of stock

Patron Cherry Cask

$23.50

Casamigos

$14.00

Dbl Well Tequila

$6.29

Dbl Cabo Wabo

$13.05

Dbl 1800

$11.19

Dbl Patron XO Café

$13.05

Dbl Patron Silver

$15.84

Well Vodka

$6.00

Dbl Well Vodka

$8.50

Absolute

$6.50

Dbl Absolute

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$6.50

Dbl Absolute Citron

$10.00

Absolute Mango

$6.50

Dbl Absolute Mango

$10.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$6.50

Dbl Absolute Grapefruit

$10.00

Absolute Peppar

$6.50

Dbl Absolute Peppar

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$6.50

Dbl Stoli Orange

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Dbl Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Dbl Smirnoff Caramel

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Dbl Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Dbl Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$6.50

Dbl Titos

$10.00

Three Olives Cherry Vodka

$6.00

Dbl Three Olives Cherry Vodka

$10.00

Kettle One Cucumber

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Apple

$8.38

Dbl Crown Apple

$12.57

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dbl Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.38

Dbl Crown Vanilla

$12.57

Crown Peach

$8.38

Dbl Crown Peach

$12.57

Dbl Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels Black

$8.00

Dbl Jack Daniels Black

$12.00

Dbl J.B. Stag

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Dbl Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams CC

$6.00

Dbl Seagrams CC

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Dbl Seagrams VO

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Dbl Southern Comfort

$10.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$7.50

Dbl Skrewball

$11.00

Dbl Tarnished Truth

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Dbl Well Bourbon

$8.50

Bulleit

$8.50

Dbl Bulleit

$11.00

Jack Daniels Black

$8.00

Dbl Jack Daniels Black

$11.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$11.50

Knob Creek

$9.50

Dbl Knob Creek

$13.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Dbl Makers Mark

$13.50

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Dbl Basil Hayden's

$18.00

Dbl Blantons

$20.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$10.00Out of stock

Dbl Eagle Rare

$15.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Dbl Wild Turkey

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$13.50

Whistlepig Farmstock Reserve

$16.00

Dbl Whistlepig Farmstock Reserve

$24.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$18.00

Woodford

$12.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$12.00

Dbl Tarnished Truth

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Dbl Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Sazerac Rye 6yr

$9.00

Dbl Sazerac Rye 6yr

$13.50

George Washington

$17.50Out of stock

Jameson

$9.31

Dbl Jameson

$13.05

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Dbl Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$13.50

Tullamore Dew 12yr Irish Whiskey

$13.00

Dbl Tullamore Dew 12yr Irish Whiskey

$19.50

Redbreast 12yr Irish Whiskey

$16.00

Dbl Redbreast 12yr Irish Whiskey

$24.00

Drumshanbo Single Pot Irish Whiskey

$16.00

Dbl Drumshanbo Single Pot Irish Whiskey

$24.00

Jameson Orange

$9.31

Beer

Lime Lager

$6.04

Bud Light Draft

$3.72

Shocktop

$6.04

Ole Reliable

$6.04

Frogman Lager

$6.04

O'Fest Devils Backbone

$6.04

Evo Lot 3

$6.04

Pool Hopping

$6.04

El Guapo

$6.04Out of stock

Dogfish

$6.04Out of stock

Belle's Two Hearted IPA

$6.04Out of stock

Angry Draft

$4.65Out of stock

Bold Rock

$2.79Out of stock

Citrus Wheat

$5.58Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$4.65

Bud Light Btl

$3.72

Bud Light Lime

$4.65

Budweiser

$3.72

Coors Light

$3.72

Corona

$4.65

Corona Premier

$4.65

Corona Familiar

$3.72

Guinness

$5.58

Heineken

$4.65

Michelob Ultra

$4.18

Miller Lite

$3.72

Natural Light

$3.72

O’Doul’s

$3.72

PBR

$1.86

Rolling Rock

$3.72

Stella

$5.82

Yuengling

$3.72

Bud Light Can

$2.50

Budweiser Can

$2.50

Fat Tire

$6.04

EVO Riseup

$7.45

EVO Pilsner

$6.04Out of stock

Corona Fresca

$3.72

BL Seltzer Blk Cherry

$3.72Out of stock

BL Seltzer LemonLime

$3.72Out of stock

BL Seltzer Mango

$3.72Out of stock

BL Seltzer Strawberry

$3.72

Vizzy Seltzer

$3.72Out of stock

Grapefruit Spiked Seltzer

$4.18

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.00

Mango White Claw

$4.00

Nutrl

$4.65

Wine

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

Church Creek Vintners

$15.00

Dante Cabernt Sauvigno

$9.00

Dante Pinot Noir

$9.00

Tilia Malbec

$8.00

Kaiken

$10.00Out of stock

Rubio

$13.00

Oyster Roast Beer

$3.65

Oyster Roast Wine

$5.48

Btl House Cabernet

$18.00

Btl House Merlot

$18.00

Btl Beau-Rivage Bordeaux

$32.00

Btl Carnivor

$35.00Out of stock

Btl Church Creek Merlot

$28.00

Btl Church Creek Vintners

$38.00

Btl Dante Cabernt Sauvigno

$32.00

Btl Dante Pinot Noir

$32.00

Btl Renacer Punto

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Tilia Malbec

$30.00

Btl Tortoise Zinfandel

$32.00

Btl Kaiken Malbec

$38.00Out of stock

Btl Rubio

$36.00

House Chard

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Church Creek Steel Chardonnay

$15.00

Excelsior Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Btl House Chard

$18.00

Btl House Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Btl House Sauv Blanc

$18.00

Btl Church Creek Steel Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl Excelsior Chardonnay

$26.00

Btl Oxford Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Oxford Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Santa Luz

$26.00Out of stock

Btl Shine Reisling

$30.00

Btl Ponga Sauv Blanc

$32.00Out of stock

Btl Excelsior Sauv Blanc

$26.00

House White Zin

$6.00

Church Creek Rose

$14.00

J Roget

$6.00

Montand Brut Sparkling

$12.00

Tiamo Prosecco Extra Dry

$9.00

Anna Lisa Moscato Gls

$9.00

Btl House White Zin

$18.00

Btl Anna Lisa Mascato

$30.00

Btl Church Creek Rose

$38.00

Btl Simonet Brut

$25.00

Btl Caymus

$120.00

Btl Conundrum

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Duckhorn Decoy

$58.00

Btl Martin Ray Cab

$39.00

Btl Mer De Soleil Chard

$56.00Out of stock

Btl Seghesio Zinfandel

$59.00Out of stock

Btl Starborough

$38.00

Btl Vouve Clicquot

$99.00Out of stock

BTL Frogleap

$55.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$48.00

Perrier- Jouet

$65.00Out of stock

Btl Quilt

$63.00Out of stock

Btl Silver Gate Moscato

$28.00

Virgin Options

Virgin Bloody Marry

$4.99

Virgin Daquiri

$4.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Light Fare

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$16.99

1lb. Steamed Shrimp

$26.99Out of stock

1/2 dozen Seaside Oysters

$10.99

Dozen Seaside Oysters

$18.99

6 Wings

$10.99

12 Wings

$16.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Crab Cake

$19.99

Crab Hushpuppies

$13.99

Flounder Fingers

$13.99

Fried Oyster App

$14.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Garlic Clams

$13.99

Hand Prepared Calamari

$14.99

Hot Crab Dip

$19.99

Oysters Parramore (Each)

$8.99

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.99

Quesadillas w/Cheese

$7.99

Quesadillas w/Chicken

$12.99

Quesadillas w/Crab

$21.99

Quesadillas w/Shrimp

$13.99

Onion Ring App

$5.00

Blackend Tuna Bites

$12.99Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.99

Crisp Wedge Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$8.99

Hog Island Salad

$15.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.49

Bowl Soup of Day

$7.49

Sandwiches

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$15.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

Chicken Wachapreague Sandwich

$18.99

Flounder Sandwich

$17.99

Burgers

Island House Cheeseburger

$14.99

Burton’s Bay Backfin Burger

$18.96

Beyond Burger

$15.99

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Platters

Single Crab Cake

$22.99

Double Crab Cake

$36.99

Eastern Shore Platter

$34.99

Flounder Platter

$19.99

Fried Oyster Platter

$27.99

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Desserts

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Smith Island Cake

$4.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

17 Atlantic Ave, Wachapreague, VA 23480

Directions

