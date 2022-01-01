Go
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

1667 Reviews

$$

2914 Pacific Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Murphys Crush$6.00
Orange Vodka, Fresca, and fresh OJ
Caesar Salad$6.50
Crisp romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with homemade croutons
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.50
served with potato chips
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach VA 23451

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

orange star4.2 • 1667 Reviews

