Clayton's At the Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2901 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach