Hampton restaurants you'll love

Got Fish? Seafood Hampton
14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton
|Seafood Trio
|$19.00
Wild Caught Fried Whiting, 4 Colossal Fried Shrimp, Crabby Fries (Fish May Contain Bones)
|Fried Shrimp Boat
|$13.50
5 Colossal Shrimp Fried or Grilled served with a regular side
|Crabby Sandwich
|$20.00
Fried Crab Cake on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun with Got Fish? and Cocktail sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crabby Sauce Served with a regular side
St. George Brewing Co.
204 Challenger Way, Hampton
|Nut Brown Case
ABV: 5%
100% Nut free London style brown ale with hints of toffee and biscuit
|English IPA Case
ABV: 5.5%
Traditional English Style IPA brewed with 100% UK Fuggles hops
|Dragon's Maiden Wit
ABV: 5%
Classic Belgian Witbier brewed with bitter orange peel, coriander, chamomile and hint of vanilla.
Anna's Pizza - Buckroe
1979 E Pembroke Avenue, Hampton
|Steak Philly
Sautéed steak, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side.
|Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Served with marinara
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
County Grill
26 E Mercury Blvd, Hampton
|Pick 2
|$26.00
Served with your choice of any two sides.
|Pick 3
|$30.00
Served with your choice of any two sides.
|BBQ Sauce Side
|$0.50
Add on a side of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
207 E Mellen St, Hampton
|Clyde Club Membership
|$125.00
This is for Clyde Club 2022 Subscriptions (renewing and new)
|Clyde's Party Pack
|$14.00
2 Submersive 12oz Cans
2 Lime of the Ancient Mariner 12oz Cans
2 Inkjet 12oz Cans
|16oz Tulip Glass
|$6.00
Flame and Pie - Mobile Pizzeria
1 Traveling Food Truck, Changes Daily
|Pepperoni Pie
|$12.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
|Margherita Pie
|$12.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
|Detroit Style Pizza
8x10 inch Square Deep Dish pizza baked in steel pans. Crispy cheese edges. Garlic butter crust. Loads of toppings.
Capstan Bar Brewing Company
2036 Exploration Way, Hampton
|El Dorado Hazy IPA Delivery
CBBC's El Dorado Hazy IPA is brewed entirely with El Dorado hops in the kettle as well as the dry hop addition. It is soft and juicy on the palate with aromas of tropical, stone, and citrus fruits! 7.3% ABV • 40 IBUs
|Baltic Porter Cans
CBBC's Baltic Porter is brewed with a base of Pilsner and Munich malts and accented with roasted and caramel malts to create a complex malt profile with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. Unlike a stout, Baltic Porters are brewed with lager yeast to give them a smooth, but full-bodied taste! 8.76% and 20 IBUs
|Pumpkin Ale Delivery
CBBC's Pumpkin Ale is inspired by an old family recipe for pumpkin bread. A full-bodied, malty, Scottish ale balances hints of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. We brew our Pumpkin Ale with pumpkin, whole cinnamon sticks, and crushed nutmeg. This is the perfect beer to drink as the leaves turn and the weather cools. 6.7 % ABV and 17 IBUs
Poke Surf
92 Coliseum Crossing, Hampton
|Rainbow Bowl
|$15.95
Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Tempura Flake, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Aioli
|Hawaii Sunset
|$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Oinion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aiolii
|Gyoza (8)
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Fox Tail Wine Bar
15 E Mellen St, Hampton
|Short Rib
|$32.00
Mama Rosas
617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Toasted loaf topped with melted mozzarella and a buttery garlic spread
|Mimma's Lasagna
|$17.00
layers of pasta loaded with meat and cheese, baked ina hamemade sauce
|Smoked or Spicy Breaded Wings
|$10.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Buffalo, Honey Bourbon, or Garlic Parmesan
Backyard Bar-B-Que
n/a, Hampton
Drexler's Wood-Fired Grill
30 East Mellen Street, Hampton
The Rail Bar & Bistro
87 Lincoln Street, Hampton
Smoothie Stop
106 Coliseum Crossing, Hampton
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton
2423 McMenamin St, Hampton
Smoothie Stop Cafe- Hampton PTC
3150 Allainby Way, Hampton