Hampton restaurants you'll love

Hampton restaurants
Toast
  • Hampton

Hampton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Must-try Hampton restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Got Fish? Seafood Hampton

14 Towne Centre Way, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Trio$19.00
Wild Caught Fried Whiting, 4 Colossal Fried Shrimp, Crabby Fries (Fish May Contain Bones)
Fried Shrimp Boat$13.50
5 Colossal Shrimp Fried or Grilled served with a regular side
Crabby Sandwich$20.00
Fried Crab Cake on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun with Got Fish? and Cocktail sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crabby Sauce Served with a regular side
More about Got Fish? Seafood Hampton
St. George Brewing Co. image

 

St. George Brewing Co.

204 Challenger Way, Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nut Brown Case
ABV: 5%
100% Nut free London style brown ale with hints of toffee and biscuit
English IPA Case
ABV: 5.5%
Traditional English Style IPA brewed with 100% UK Fuggles hops
Dragon's Maiden Wit
ABV: 5%
Classic Belgian Witbier brewed with bitter orange peel, coriander, chamomile and hint of vanilla.
More about St. George Brewing Co.
Anna's Pizza - Buckroe image

 

Anna's Pizza - Buckroe

1979 E Pembroke Avenue, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Philly
Sautéed steak, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side.
Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken, melted white American, mayo, lettuce, & tomato with our signature house dressing on the side
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara
More about Anna's Pizza - Buckroe
County Grill image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

County Grill

26 E Mercury Blvd, Hampton

Avg 4.3 (1904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pick 2$26.00
Served with your choice of any two sides.
Pick 3$30.00
Served with your choice of any two sides.
BBQ Sauce Side$0.50
Add on a side of one of our house-made BBQ sauces: Memphis, East Carolina, Savannah, Southwest Texas or Lexington
More about County Grill
Sly Clyde Ciderworks image

 

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

207 E Mellen St, Hampton

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clyde Club Membership$125.00
This is for Clyde Club 2022 Subscriptions (renewing and new)
Clyde's Party Pack$14.00
2 Submersive 12oz Cans
2 Lime of the Ancient Mariner 12oz Cans
2 Inkjet 12oz Cans
16oz Tulip Glass$6.00
More about Sly Clyde Ciderworks
Flame and Pie - Mobile Pizzeria image

 

Flame and Pie - Mobile Pizzeria

1 Traveling Food Truck, Changes Daily

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pie$12.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
Margherita Pie$12.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Detroit Style Pizza
8x10 inch Square Deep Dish pizza baked in steel pans. Crispy cheese edges. Garlic butter crust. Loads of toppings.
More about Flame and Pie - Mobile Pizzeria
Capstan Bar Brewing Company image

 

Capstan Bar Brewing Company

2036 Exploration Way, Hampton

Avg 4.9 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Dorado Hazy IPA Delivery
CBBC's El Dorado Hazy IPA is brewed entirely with El Dorado hops in the kettle as well as the dry hop addition. It is soft and juicy on the palate with aromas of tropical, stone, and citrus fruits! 7.3% ABV • 40 IBUs
Baltic Porter Cans
CBBC's Baltic Porter is brewed with a base of Pilsner and Munich malts and accented with roasted and caramel malts to create a complex malt profile with notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. Unlike a stout, Baltic Porters are brewed with lager yeast to give them a smooth, but full-bodied taste! 8.76% and 20 IBUs
Pumpkin Ale Delivery
CBBC's Pumpkin Ale is inspired by an old family recipe for pumpkin bread. A full-bodied, malty, Scottish ale balances hints of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. We brew our Pumpkin Ale with pumpkin, whole cinnamon sticks, and crushed nutmeg. This is the perfect beer to drink as the leaves turn and the weather cools.  6.7 % ABV and 17 IBUs
More about Capstan Bar Brewing Company
Poke Surf image

 

Poke Surf

92 Coliseum Crossing, Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow Bowl$15.95
Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Tempura Flake, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Aioli
Hawaii Sunset$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Oinion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aiolii
Gyoza (8)$5.99
More about Poke Surf
Fox Tail Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Fox Tail Wine Bar

15 E Mellen St, Hampton

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib$32.00
More about Fox Tail Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Mama Rosas

617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
Toasted loaf topped with melted mozzarella and a buttery garlic spread
Mimma's Lasagna$17.00
layers of pasta loaded with meat and cheese, baked ina hamemade sauce
Smoked or Spicy Breaded Wings$10.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Buffalo, Honey Bourbon, or Garlic Parmesan
More about Mama Rosas
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Girls

17 E Queens Way, Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pour Girls
Restaurant banner

 

Park Lane Tavern Hampton

4200 Kilgore Avenue, Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Park Lane Tavern Hampton
Backyard Bar-B-Que image

 

Backyard Bar-B-Que

n/a, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Backyard Bar-B-Que
Restaurant banner

 

Drexler's Wood-Fired Grill

30 East Mellen Street, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Drexler's Wood-Fired Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Rail Bar & Bistro

87 Lincoln Street, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Rail Bar & Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Smoothie Stop

106 Coliseum Crossing, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smoothie Stop
Restaurant banner

 

Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton

2423 McMenamin St, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton
Restaurant banner

 

Smoothie Stop Cafe- Hampton PTC

3150 Allainby Way, Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smoothie Stop Cafe- Hampton PTC

