Restaurant header imageView gallery

29th & Green Bistro 2274 Executive Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2274 Executive Dr

Hampton, VA 23666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

6 Chicken Wings

$12.00

(4)Party wings 6 or 10 count

Salmon Bites

$17.00Out of stock

Falafel

$13.00

Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

Chicken strips

$11.00Out of stock

(3) Chicken strips served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, or bbq dipping sauce.

Entree

Shrimp and fries

$22.00

(6) Fried shrimp and fries

Lamb chops

$30.00

Lamb chops grilled

Seafood mac n cheese entree

$25.00

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Blackened salmon served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Fish and Fries

$20.00

Fried whiting and fries

Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Your choice of shrimp or chicken

Jackfruit bbq sandwhich (vegan)

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Burger

$17.00

Vegan Crabcakes

$25.00Out of stock

Gourmet Burger

$15.00

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$30.00

Fried Whiting

$20.00

Vegan Rasta Pasta

$22.00

Lunch

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$9.00

Gourmet Burger

$13.00

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Burger

$15.00

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Pick 2

$15.00

(6) Wings & Fries

$13.00

Falafel Sandwich

$14.00

Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Vegan options

Jackfruit bbq sandwhich

$18.00

Vegan Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar salad

$11.00

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or salmon.

House Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, onion.

Side Items

Mashed potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mac n cheese

$5.00

Collards Greens

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Side 6pc Shrimp

$10.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side salad

$5.00

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$15.00

Broccoli

Dessert

Chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream

$8.00

Vanilla cake and vanilla ice cream

$8.00

Sweet potato pie

$8.00

Vegan ice cream

$10.00

Vegan cake slice

$8.00

Brunch Menu

Shrimp & Grits

$18.50

Fish & Grits

$20.00

Fish & Fried Potatoes

$20.00

Beyond Sausage & Vegan Eggs With Toast

$18.00

Lamb Chops & Eggs

$30.00

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

29th Classic

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$32.50

French Toast

$15.00

Brunch Sides

Fried Potatoes

$4.00

Eggs

$1.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Pork Bacon

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Mixed Fruit

$5.00

Side Fish

$7.00

Waffle

$5.00

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

French Toast

$7.00

Side Colossal Shrimp

$8.00

Side chicken

$7.00

(2) Toast

$2.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Tower

$60.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Tacos

Beef

$4.00

Chicken

$4.00

Lobster

$8.00

Vegan

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$6.00

Beef loaded nachos

$13.00

Chicken loaded nachos

$14.00

Todays special

Gourmet burgers

$8.00

Vegan burgers

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

75 cents wings (10)

$7.50Out of stock

Red Wine

Merlot

Merlot

$6.00
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$6.00
Cabernet Savignon

Cabernet Savignon

$6.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Savignon

$7.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$20.00

Cabernet Savignon

$20.00

White Wine

Moscato

Moscato

$6.00
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$6.00
Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Moscato

$20.00

Chardonnay

$20.00

Reisling

$20.00

Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Lemon Basil Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Hennessy Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$15.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Green Tea

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Remy Sidecar

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Trashcan

$15.00

Whiskey Breeze

$10.00

Silver Peach

$10.00

Green Light

$11.00

Green Knight

$11.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Patron Margarita

$15.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Top Shelf Blue Motorcycle

$15.00

Blackberry Martini

$12.00

1800 margarita

$12.00

Don julio margarita

$16.00

Jose margarita

$12.00

Blackberry Hennessy Martini

$15.00

Martini

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Margarita Flight

$17.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bottle Service

1942

$500.00

Clase Azul

$500.00

Casamigos

$300.00

Patron

$250.00

Hennessy

$250.00

D'Usse

$250.00

Remy Martin

$250.00

Crown Royal

$200.00

Ciroc

$200.00

Titos

$200.00

Ketel One

$100.00

Grey Goose

$250.00

Belvedere

$250.00

Ace of Spades

$700.00

Moët

$175.00

Belair

$140.00

Don Julio

$350.00

1800

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot

$175.00

Moet

$125.00

Teremana Gold

$175.00

Draft Beer

Bud light

$5.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle hookah package

Bottle hookah package

$300.00

Vodka

Tito's

Tito's

$12.00
Ketel One

Ketel One

$11.00
Absolut

Absolut

$10.00Out of stock
Grey Goose

Grey Goose

$13.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc Passion Friut Vodka

$12.00Out of stock

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

Gin

Bombay

$11.00Out of stock

Tangueray

$12.00

House

$7.00

DBL Bombay

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.50

Rum

Barcardi

Barcardi

$11.00
Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan

$11.00
Malibu

Malibu

$8.25

House Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Crown Royal

$11.00Out of stock

Crown Apple

$11.00

Fireball

$6.00Out of stock

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$10.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$12.00Out of stock

Crown Peach

$11.00Out of stock

Crown Vanilla

$11.00Out of stock

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$14.00

DBL Jack Honey

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$20.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

Tequila

Patron

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos reposado

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

1800 Gold

$12.00

1942

$30.00Out of stock

Clase Azul

$30.00

Teremana

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

House

$8.00

Casamigos ańejo

$15.00

DBL Patron

$22.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$24.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$13.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$13.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$20.00

DBL 1800 Gold

$20.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$13.00

Dusse

$14.00

Remy Martin

$12.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$10.00

DBL Hennesy

$22.50

DBL Dusse

$24.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$22.50

Liqueurs/Cordial

Gran Marnier

$11.25

Scotch

Glenlevits

$15.00

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Water

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fiji water

Fiji water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Watermelon Mint

Watermelon Mint

$40.00

Blueberry Mint

Blueberry Mint

$40.00

Grapefruit Mint

Grapefruit Mint

$40.00

Orange Mint

Orange Mint

$40.00

Peach

Peach

$40.00

Melon

Melon

$40.00

Coal

Coal

$2.00

Repack

Repack

$25.00

VIP drinks

Hennessy

$6.50

Titos

$6.00

Casamigos reposado

$7.50

Don Julio resposado

$8.50

Crown Apple

$6.00

1800 reposado

$6.00

Ketel one

$6.00

Donjulio blanco

$8.50

Patron

$7.00

Don Julio anejo

$8.50

Casamigos blanco

$7.00

Teremana

$6.00

Blueberry mint hookah

$25.00

Watermelon mint hookah

$25.00

Grapefruit mint hookah

$25.00

Melon mint hookah

$25.00

Peach hookah

$25.00

Orange mint hookah

$25.00

Moet

$125.00

Belaire

$125.00

Venue Cliquet

$125.00

Courvoisier

$5.00

VIP card

$200.00

Wine

$5.00

Beer

$4.00

Grey goose

$6.50

Ciroc passion

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Green tea drink

$6.00

Jose cuervo gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Canyon Road Cabernet Savignon

$4.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Dusse

$7.00

Ciroc

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best food and drinks on the Peninsula! Our vegan options will leave you deliciously surprised! Come explore what all the hype is about!

Location

2274 Executive Dr, Hampton, VA 23666

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoothie Stop - Coliseum Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
106 Coliseum Crossing Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Poke Surf - Hampton
orange starNo Reviews
92 Coliseum Crossing Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Capstan Bar Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 314
2036 Exploration Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Hampton - 2423 McMenamin St
orange starNo Reviews
2423 McMenamin St Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Smoothie Stop - Hampton PTC
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Allainby Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Got Fish? Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
14 Towne Centre Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hampton

Juicy King Crab House - Hampton
orange star4.4 • 2,978
55 Towne Center Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Hampton
orange star4.3 • 1,273
73 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
orange star4.7 • 591
207 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Capstan Bar Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 314
2036 Exploration Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Hampton
orange star4.7 • 308
2040 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hampton
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston