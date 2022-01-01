Newport News restaurants you'll love

Newport News restaurants
Toast
  • Newport News

Newport News's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Newport News restaurants

Second Street American Bistro image

 

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Poppin Shrimp$13.90
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
2nd St Burger$16.90
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz. patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
Portofino Salad$14.90
Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Craisins/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Craft 60 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Egg$12.00
Dharma Wings$8.50
Cuban$12.00
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16" Pizza$14.50
Garlic Knots$6.49
**32oz Fountain$3.50
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Bites$12.00
Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch.
*options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened
Rodeo Burger$12.00
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, with onion ring
Philly$12.00
Philly steak sauteed with green peppers and onions, your choice of cheese, and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. served with your choice of side.
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jagerschnitzel$18.00
Crispy breaded pork loin cutlets, sauerkraut, German mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy on the side.
Bowl White Chicken Chili$8.00
Made in house from fresh chicken, cannellini beans, fresh jalapeños, and a blend of spices.
Pierogies$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, sour cream.
Saté image

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Combo$10.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$6.00
Our 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese Stuffed into An Egg Roll Wrapper and Deep Fried. Served with Smoked Bacon Marmalade and Chimichurri
The Cove Tavern image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Peppers / Chicken
Tacos
Choose any taco(s) you want!
A la carte "Taco Bar"
Caesar Salad$8.00
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brownie$1.00
1/2 Order Garlic Knots$3.99
16" Pizza$14.99
VEDeat image

SANDWICHES

VEDeat

694 Town Center Dr, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken and Rice$12.00
Golden Milkshake$5.00
Regular Chicken Tenders$10.00
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp And Fish Dinner$15.00
Whiting Basket$8.95
Shrimp Basket$12.00
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

12233 Jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Poke Surf image

 

Poke Surf

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaii Sunset$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Onion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aioli
Spicy Ahi$14.95
Tuna, Shrimp, Spicy Crab Meat, Scallions, Corn, Tomato, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Peach, Oshinko, Masago, Spicy Aioli
Rainbow Bowl$15.95
Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Tempura Flake, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Aioli
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano Sandwich$10.00
Pastellios
Arroz Con Gandules$5.00
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss and bacon
Wings$13.50
Crispy fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub
mild, hot, NAPALM, sweet and spicy Thai, honey bourbon BBQ, sweet and spicy BBQ or sweet sesame sriracha, lemon pepper rub, garlic & herb rub, or old bay dry rub.
Add $1 for each additional sauce
Cheese Curds$9.50
Beer Battered Mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, served with Southwest Ranch
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse image

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Étouffée & Grits$15.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat
Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast$16.00
multigrain bread / pear & currant jam /
whipped brown sugar cream cheese spread / winter spiced custard batter / choice of meat & side
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl She Crab Soup$12.00
A bowl of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat
Mahi Tacos$14.00
Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50
Harpoon's$32.00
Crab cake, shrimp, scallops & flounder. Broiled or Fried. Served with one side & two hush puppies
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP

Greenyard Grill

3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$4.00
House made five cheese mac and cheese
Loaded Fries$7.00
Our super crispy fries loaded with your choice of toppings.
Rasta Pasta$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in a housemade creamy jerk sauce with onions & peppers. Served with a garlic bread
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

129 Herman Melville Ave, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
TJ's Sports Tavern image

 

TJ's Sports Tavern

7015 Huntington Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.1 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Skrimp Shack image

 

Skrimp Shack

744 City Center Blvd., Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger$14.42
Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
** This product contains pork
Burger Sliders (3)$8.42
3 sliders topped with lettuce, aioli sauce, and American cheese
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.42
Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle
Restaurant banner

 

Good Vibes

11800 Merchants Walk, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

JT's Shipyard Cantina

3301 Washington Avenue #110, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Windy City Wings- Restaurant

13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kanye Quesadilla Chicken$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with chicken, grilled veggies and cheeses.
Windy City 5 Wing Platter$14.00
5 delicious fried chicken wings topped with Chicagos famous sauce served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad
Cheesesteak Platter$14.00
8 Inch Steak sandwich with a delcious sweet and savory taste served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad
Restaurant banner

 

Angelo's Steak & Pancake House

755 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Midtown Eats and Sandbar

736 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - New Location

12496 Warwick Blvd, newport news

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News

561 Bland Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cure Newport News

706 Town Center Dr, Ste. 104, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Sate 2nd Truck

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
