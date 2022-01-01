Newport News restaurants you'll love
Newport News's top cuisines
Must-try Newport News restaurants
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Popular items
|Thai Poppin Shrimp
|$13.90
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
|2nd St Burger
|$16.90
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz. patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
|Portofino Salad
|$14.90
Tomato/Cucumber/Blue Cheese Crumbles/Craisins/Sweet Peppers/Candied Pecans/Mixed Greens/Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Popular items
|16" Pizza
|$14.50
|Garlic Knots
|$6.49
|**32oz Fountain
|$3.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Popular items
|Tuna Bites
|$12.00
Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch.
*options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened
|Rodeo Burger
|$12.00
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, with onion ring
|Philly
|$12.00
Philly steak sauteed with green peppers and onions, your choice of cheese, and topped with lettuce and tomatoes. served with your choice of side.
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Popular items
|Jagerschnitzel
|$18.00
Crispy breaded pork loin cutlets, sauerkraut, German mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy on the side.
|Bowl White Chicken Chili
|$8.00
Made in house from fresh chicken, cannellini beans, fresh jalapeños, and a blend of spices.
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, sour cream.
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Popular items
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
|Hot Honey Chicken Combo
|$10.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
|Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Our 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese Stuffed into An Egg Roll Wrapper and Deep Fried. Served with Smoked Bacon Marmalade and Chimichurri
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Peppers / Chicken
|Tacos
Choose any taco(s) you want!
A la carte "Taco Bar"
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Popular items
|Brownie
|$1.00
|1/2 Order Garlic Knots
|$3.99
|16" Pizza
|$14.99
SANDWICHES
VEDeat
694 Town Center Dr, Newport News
|Popular items
|Chicken and Rice
|$12.00
|Golden Milkshake
|$5.00
|Regular Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Popular items
|Shrimp And Fish Dinner
|$15.00
|Whiting Basket
|$8.95
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.00
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
12233 Jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Popular items
|Rosemary Fries
|$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Poke Surf
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News
|Popular items
|Hawaii Sunset
|$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Onion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aioli
|Spicy Ahi
|$14.95
Tuna, Shrimp, Spicy Crab Meat, Scallions, Corn, Tomato, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Peach, Oshinko, Masago, Spicy Aioli
|Rainbow Bowl
|$15.95
Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Tempura Flake, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Aioli
FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News
|Popular items
|Cubano Sandwich
|$10.00
|Pastellios
|Arroz Con Gandules
|$5.00
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
|Popular items
|Étouffée & Grits
|$15.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat
|Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast
|$16.00
multigrain bread / pear & currant jam /
whipped brown sugar cream cheese spread / winter spiced custard batter / choice of meat & side
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Popular items
|Bowl She Crab Soup
|$12.00
A bowl of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat
|Mahi Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50
|Harpoon's
|$32.00
Crab cake, shrimp, scallops & flounder. Broiled or Fried. Served with one side & two hush puppies
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP
Greenyard Grill
3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
House made five cheese mac and cheese
|Loaded Fries
|$7.00
Our super crispy fries loaded with your choice of toppings.
|Rasta Pasta
|$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in a housemade creamy jerk sauce with onions & peppers. Served with a garlic bread
HAMBURGERS
Beervana Taphouse
64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News
|Popular items
|Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger
|$14.42
Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
** This product contains pork
|Burger Sliders (3)
|$8.42
3 sliders topped with lettuce, aioli sauce, and American cheese
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.42
Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle
Windy City Wings- Restaurant
13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9, Newport News
|Popular items
|Kanye Quesadilla Chicken
|$10.00
Quesadilla stuffed with chicken, grilled veggies and cheeses.
|Windy City 5 Wing Platter
|$14.00
5 delicious fried chicken wings topped with Chicagos famous sauce served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad
|Cheesesteak Platter
|$14.00
8 Inch Steak sandwich with a delcious sweet and savory taste served with crinkle cut fries and tuna macaroni salad
Angelo's Steak & Pancake House
755 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
Midtown Eats and Sandbar
736 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - New Location
12496 Warwick Blvd, newport news
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina Newport News
561 Bland Blvd, Newport News
Cure Newport News
706 Town Center Dr, Ste. 104, Newport News
Sate 2nd Truck
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News