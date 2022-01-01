Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.90
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenderloin/Kosher Dill Pickles/American Cheese/Sweet Heat/Toasted Brioche Roll
More about Second Street American Bistro
Capital Ale House image

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nanas Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich , Named After Chef Kyle's "Nana"
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Combo$14.00
More about Saté
The Cove Tavern image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about The Cove Tavern
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Seafood Shack
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Basil Sandwich$14.50
More about Craft 60
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich .$12.00
Bacon topped with swiss on brioche
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

Beervana Taphouse

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.42
Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle
More about Beervana Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Windy City Wings- Restaurant

13175 Jefferson Avenue Unit 8 & 9, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(Sandwich Only) Chicken Cheesesteak$10.00
8 inch chopped chicken breast steak sandwich with a sweet and savory
More about Windy City Wings- Restaurant

