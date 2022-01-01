Chicken sandwiches in Newport News
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.90
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenderloin/Kosher Dill Pickles/American Cheese/Sweet Heat/Toasted Brioche Roll
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon aioli, slow roasted tomatoes, avocado and green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Nanas Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich , Named After Chef Kyle's "Nana"
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$14.00
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Giant Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
De Rican Chef Restaurant
416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Chicken Sandwich .
|$12.00
Bacon topped with swiss on brioche
Beervana Taphouse
64 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.42
Chicken breast, chipotle aioli, mild buffalo, pepper jack cheese and pickle