American
Cove Tavern City Center Newport News

No reviews yet

711 Lakefront Commons

Newport News, VA 23606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tacos
Cornbread Muffins
Maker Mark Bread Pudding

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Catfish Bites

$12.00

Cornbread Muffins

$4.00
Cove Tavern Crab Dip

Cove Tavern Crab Dip

$15.00
Fried Dill Pickle Chips

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$9.00

Sticks & Bones

$16.00

House Baked Pork Ribs Smothered in Thai Sauce, Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Wings - 10

Wings - 10

$17.00
Wings - 5

Wings - 5

$9.00

Bread Points

$1.00
Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Banger

$12.00

Chips And Dip

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Add Caesar Salad

$4.00

Add House Salad

$4.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00
The Californian

The Californian

$11.00

Wine Country Salad

$11.00

She Crab - Cup

$7.00

She Crab - Bowl

$9.00

SOD - Cup

$5.00

SOD - Bowl

$7.00

Taco Salad

$13.00
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00
Blackened Chicken Wrap

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Bbq Chxn Skliders

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich

$13.00

Cubano sandwich

$13.00

Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Philly cheesesteak

$15.00

Fried catfish sandwich

$13.00

Deepsouth Reuben

$15.00

Tacos

Tacos

Tacos

Choose any taco(s) you want! A la carte "Taco Bar"

Baskets

Chicken Fingers Basket

Chicken Fingers Basket

$14.00
Golden Fried Fish Basket

Golden Fried Fish Basket

$17.00
Panko Crusted Shrimp Basket

Panko Crusted Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Rib Basket

$19.00
Two Item Basket

Two Item Basket

$28.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00
Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$16.00
Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Couscous Burger

$13.00
Chesapeake Burger

Chesapeake Burger

$18.00

Entrees

12oz New York Strip

12oz New York Strip

$28.00
Caribbean Rubbed Salmon

Caribbean Rubbed Salmon

$22.00
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.00
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Peppers / Chicken

Filet & Shrimp

Filet & Shrimp

$32.00
Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$23.00

Grande Burrito

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00
Island Shrimp & Grits

Island Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Lump Crab Cake Duo

$35.00
Mandarin Mahi

Mandarin Mahi

$20.00

Tuna & Rice Bowl

$20.00

Lunch Event

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Buttered Noodle

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Mac•N•Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Buttered Apple Cobbler

Cinnamon Buttered Apple Cobbler

$7.00
Ghiarddell Triple Chocolate Brownie

Ghiarddell Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Maker Mark Bread Pudding

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides / Shareable Sides

4oz Gauc

$2.00

4oz Queso

$2.00

Asparagus - Shareable

$8.00

Chesapeake Fries

$8.00

Greens - Shareable

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Loaded Sweet Fries

$11.00

Side Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side Of Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Side Of Bread Points

$1.00

Side Of Pasta Bread

$1.00

Side Slaw

$3.50
Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$4.50

Side Tortilla Chip

$3.50

SIDE GREENS

$4.50

SIDE MAC AND CHEESE

$4.50

SIDE ASPARGUS

$4.50

SIDE BROCCOLI

$4.50

SIDE RICE

$4.50

SIDE MASH

$4.50

SIDE FRIES

$4.50

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.50

MAC AND CHEESE SKILLET

$11.00

Add Food

Add 4 Shrimp

$9.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Crab Cake

$14.00

Add Flank

$8.00

Add Fish

$7.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Add Tuna

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Apple Juice

$2.50

Btl. Water

$2.75

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Goslings Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Chocolate w/ Mug

$10.00

Hot Chocolate Standard

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$2.95

OJ

$3.50

Orange Crush

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

spiritless non alcoholic tequila

$7.00

spiritless non alcoholic bourbon

$7.00

non alc sunrise

$8.00

non alc margarita

$8.50

non alc paloma

$8.50

non alc wisk sour

$8.50

non alc old fashioned

$8.50

non alc Kentucky mule

$8.50

non alc manhattan

$8.50

Specialty Drinks

Apple Pie Martini

$13.00
Cove Colada

Cove Colada

$10.00
Cove Painkiller

Cove Painkiller

$10.00
Covearita

Covearita

$11.00

Cucumber Margy

$11.00

Fall Harvest Punch

$12.00

Jamacian Cowboy

$13.00

Pecan Pie Old Fashion

$14.00

Pomegranate Mule

$11.00

Pumpkin Spiked Latte

$12.00

Rays Martini

$13.00
Sangria Punch

Sangria Punch

$10.00
Tavern Mojito

Tavern Mojito

$9.00
Tiki Tavern

Tiki Tavern

$10.00

Wine

Clean Slate Riesling GL

$7.00

C&C Chardonnay GL

$6.00

Cavit Moscato GL

$8.00

Elouan Chardonnay GL

$12.00

celsius 13 Sauvignon Blanc GL

$8.00

Stella Pinot Grigio GL

$7.00

Figuiere Rose GL

$9.00

substance Cabernet GL

$11.00

C&C Cabernet GL

$6.00

Catena Malbec GL

$12.00

Cline Estate Merlot GL

$9.00

Joel Gott Red Blend GL

$10.00

Hahn Pinot Noir GL

$9.00

Daou Cabernet

$14.00

King estate Pinot Gris

$12.00

Freakshow red blend

$11.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne Btl

$70.00

Maschio Prosecco (175ML)

$9.00

Clean Slate Riesling Btl

$26.00

Cavit Mascato Btl

$28.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling Btl

$42.00

C&C Chardonnay Btl

$20.00

Elouan Chardonnay Btl

$42.00

Jordan Winery Chardonnay Btl

$70.00

Stella Pinot Grigio Btl

$26.00

Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$38.00

Figuiere Rose Btl

$34.00

C&C Cabernet Btl

$20.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Btl

$162.00Out of stock

Cline Estate Merlot Btl

$32.00

Duckhorn "Decoy" Merlot Btl

$36.00

Conundrum Red Blend Btl

$36.00

Seghesio Sonoma Zinfandel Btl

$40.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir Btl

$38.00

Belle Glos "Clark&Telephone" Pinot Noir Btl

$65.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$40.00

Catena "La Consulta" Malbec Btl

$42.00

Jam Jar "Sweet Shiraz" Btl

$32.00

hahn pinot noir

$30.00

Daou Btl

$45.00

Coppola Prosecco Rose (175ml )

$11.00

Austin Hope Cabernet

$52.00

Freakshow red blend

$36.00

celsius 13 sauvignon blanc

$30.00

King estate Pinot Gris

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Wine Locker Membership

$500.00

Yearly Wine Locker Membership Dues

Wine Locker Corkage

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Our menu and drink selections offer a hint of the tropics!

Website

Location

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

Gallery
The Cove Tavern image
The Cove Tavern image
The Cove Tavern image
The Cove Tavern image

