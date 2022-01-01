York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA

review star

No reviews yet

8109 Yacht Haven Rd

Gloucester Point, VA 23062

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Eggrolls
Mac Eggrolls
The Big Islander

Starters

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.00

Blacked Fish Bites

$13.00

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Crab Dip

$13.00

Dip Sampler

$12.00

Fried Local Oysters

$12.00+

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo Wings

$10.00+

Krabby Bites

$14.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Mac Eggrolls

$12.00

Philly Eggrolls

$13.00

Pickles Fries

$10.00

Thai Chili Calamari

$14.00

Soups & Salads

She Crab Soup

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garden Cobb Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00+

Taco Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

YROC Signature Salad

$11.00

Raw & Steamed Seafood

Seafood Boil

$35.00

Snow Crab (1lb)

$38.00

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$12.00+

Shrimp & Clams

$30.00

Shrimp & Mussels

$30.00

Clams & Mussels

$25.00

Snow Crab & Shrimp

$30.00

Big Island Oysters

$12.00+

Ahi Tuna Tower

$16.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

French Dip

$15.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna BLTA

$16.00

The Big Islander

$13.00

The Krabby Patty

$16.00

The New Point

$14.00

Tacos

Achiote Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Bang Bang Tacos

$15.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

Flounder Tacos

$14.00

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Oyster Tacos

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Burritos

Achiote Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Diabla Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Dos Amores Burrito

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$15.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$14.00

Poke Burrito

$16.00

Shredder Burrito

$14.00

Surf N Turf Burrito

$15.00

YROC Craft Creations

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Fried Seafood Combo

$25.00

Jamaican Jerk Half Chicken

$20.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Prime Rib

$38.00

Scallop Volcano

$30.00

Seafood Trifecta

$30.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Tuna Tostada

$22.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Fries

$4.00+

Grits

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Queso

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

A La Carte

Ahi

$8.00

Blackened Mahi

$8.00

Crab Cake

$9.00

Fried Flounder

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Scallops

$18.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Desserts

Bourbon Carmel Pecan Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Pizookie

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

S'more Cheesecake

$10.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A SHELL OF A GOOD TIME

Website

Location

8109 Yacht Haven Rd, Gloucester Point, VA 23062

Directions

Gallery
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA image

