Seafood
Bars & Lounges
IDK Raw Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA
No Reviews
8109 Yacht Haven Rd Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Williamsburg VA #095
4.5 • 376
4904 Courthouse Street Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant