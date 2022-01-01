Main picView gallery
Seafood
IDK Raw Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Hayes, VA 23072

Appetizer

1/2 Pound Steam Shrimp

$9.49

Avocado Bites

$9.99

Breaded Shrooms

$7.99

Buffalo Shrimp - Breaded

$11.99

Buffalo Shrimp - Skewers

$11.99

Calamari

$10.29

Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Chip Basket

$3.50

Dynamite Shrimp

$10.99

Frickles

$8.99

Full LB Steam Shrimp

$16.99

Loaded Baby Bakes

$8.99

Pizza Logs

$9.99

Seafood Dip

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Spin/Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Steak Bites

$11.49

Tuna Bites

$9.99

Wings

$11.99

Cheddar Tots

$5.99

Burgers

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$11.99

IDK Burger

$10.99

Steakhouse Burger

$10.99

Texas Grill Burger

$11.99

Traditional Burger

$10.99

Steaks

Sirloin

$17.99

Ribeye

$24.99

Surf N Turf

$26.99

NY Strip

$22.99

Entrees

Cashew Shrimp

$14.99

Creamy Chicken Alfredo

$14.79

Fish and Chips

$16.99

Pasta Bowl

$12.99

Salmon

$16.49

Shrimp & Sausage Skillet

$15.99

Steak Tips & Rice

$15.99

Seafood Platter

$26.99

Shrimp and Scallop Scampi

$18.99

Soup and Salads

Antipasto

$13.59

Big Chef

$13.79

Butternut Squash

$5.99

Caesar

$4.00

Chili

$6.99

Chx Corn Chowder

$8.00

House

$4.00

She Crab

$8.99

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Remoulade

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side wing Sauce

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.75

Ala Carte Sides

Extra Crostini

$1.50

Fry Basket

$3.00

Onion Ring Basket

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Baby Bakes

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Collards

$3.00

Side Crisper Wedges

$3.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza Log

$6.99

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid's Chix Tenders

$6.99

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kid's Ice Cream

Dessert

Lemoncello

$5.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Waterman's Delight

$16.00

Land Lovers

$14.00

I'm a Vegetarian

$14.00

The Buff Chick

$13.00

Porky's Margherita

$13.00

Build Your Own

$8.99

Pizza of the Week

$10.00

Bottles & Cans

Billsburg Can

$6.00

Blackberry Cider

$5.00

Blood Orange Wheat - Jack Abby

$6.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bold Rock Cider - White Cranberry

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$3.40

Bud Light LIME

$3.75

Bud Light ORANGE

$3.75

Budweiser RED

$3.40

Center of the Universe - Bald Irishman

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$3.40

Coors Light

$3.40

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.75

Dos Equis Btl

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Larry's Lemon Original

$5.00

Mich Ultra Btl

$3.40

Mich Ultra Prickly Pear Infusion

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.40

Mosaic Goat

$7.50

Nutrl

$6.00

PBR Can 12oz

$2.25

PBR Can 16oz

$3.00

Vixen Red - Old Busthead

$7.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$4.00

Yeungling

$3.40

Pints

8 Point Pint

$4.50

Allagash White Pint

$5.50

Ardent IPA Pint

$6.00

Big Wave Golden Ale

$6.00

Billsburg Classic - Pint

$6.00

Bold Rock Pint

$5.00

Bud Light Pint

$3.40

Caramel Macchiato - Old Busthead

$6.50

DB Vienna Lager Pint

$4.50

Double Candy Pint

$7.00

Guinness Pint

$5.00

Hoptopus Pint

$5.50

KY Bourbon Pint

$6.00

Legend Brown Ale Pint

$4.50

Mich Ultra Pint

$3.40

Modelo Pint

$5.00

Octoberfest Pint

$4.50

Tangerine Pint

$5.50

Triple Jam

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Pitchers

8 Point Pitcher

$22.00

Allagash White Pitcher

$22.00

Big Wave Golden Ale Pitcher

$16.00

Billsburg Classic Lager - Pitcher

$16.00

Bold Rock Pitcher

$18.00

Bud Light - Pitcher

$11.75

DB Vienna Lager Pitcher

$18.00

Double Candy Pitcher

$23.00

Guinness Pitcher

$18.00

Hoptopus Pitcher

$22.00

KY Bourbon Pitcher

$22.00

Legend Brown Ale Pitcher

$17.00

Mich Ultra - Pitcher

$11.75

Modello Pitcher

$18.00

Octoberfest Pitcher

$22.00

Tangerine - Pitcher

$19.00

Twisted Tea Pitcher

$18.00

Tall Drafts

8 Point Tall

$6.50

Allagash White Tall

$7.00

Ardent IPA Tall

$7.50

Big Wave Golden Ale Tall

$7.50

Billsburg Classic Lager - Tall

$7.50

Bold Rock Tall

$6.50

Bud Light Tall

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato Tall -Old Busthead

$8.00

DB Vienna Lager Tall

$6.50

Double Candy Tall

$8.50

Guiness Tall

$6.50

Hoptopus Tall

$7.00

KY Bourbon Barrell Tall

$7.50

Legend Brown Ale Tall

$6.00

Mich Ultra Tall

$4.50

Modello Tall

$6.50

Octoberfest Tall

$6.50

PBR Tall

$4.25

Tangerine Tall

$6.50

Triple Jam Tall

$7.50

Twisted Tea Tall

$7.50

Wine

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$24.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

1924 Bourbon Barrell Bottle

$27.00

1924 Bourbon Barrell Glass

$9.00

A to Z Oregon Pinot Bottle

$36.00

A to Z Oregon Pinot Glass

$12.00

Bravium Russian Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Bravium Russian Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Butter Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00

Butter Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Coastal Chardonnay Bottle

$19.00

Coastal Chardonnay Glass

$5.50

J Lohr Merlot Bottle

$27.00

J Lohr Merlot Glass

$9.00

Jacob's Creek Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Jacob's Creek Moscato Glass

$6.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Bottle

$24.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Glass

$8.00

La Perlina Moscato Bottle

$22.00

La Perlina Moscato Glass

$6.00

Roscato Gold Swt Red Bottle

$24.00

Roscato Gold Swt Red Glass

$8.00

Silvergate Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Silvergate Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

Silvergate Merlot Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Merlot Glass

$6.00

Silvergate Moscato Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Moscato Glass

$6.00

Silvergate Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Silvergate Pinot Noir Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Silvergate Pinto Grigio Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$18.00

Silvergate Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$6.00

Z Alexander Brown Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Z Alexander Brown Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Caps

Black Cap

$22.00

White Cap

$22.00

Tshirts

Tshirt

$20.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

Red Bull Regular

$4.00

Red Bull SFree

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

Tea - Glass

$2.75

Tea - Pitcher

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072

Directions

Main pic

