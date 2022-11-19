TJ's Sports Tavern imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

TJ's Sports Tavern

355 Reviews

$$

7015 Huntington Ave

Newport News, VA 23607

Hats

Hats

$21.00

Ladies V Neck

Ladies V Neck

$18.00+

Ladies V Neck (Copy)

$18.00+

Ladies V Neck (Copy)

$18.00+

Ladies V Neck (Copy)

$16.00+

Men Long Sleeve

Men/Long Sleeve

$20.00+

Men/Long Sleeve (Copy)

$18.00+

Men Short Sleeve

Men/Short Sleve

$18.00+

Men/Short Sleve (Copy)

$18.00+

Collared Shirt

Collared Shirt

$32.00+

Glass Spec

Beer & Glass Spec

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

7015 Huntington Ave, Newport News, VA 23607

Directions

