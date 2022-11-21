Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
American

Decent People Taproom

869 Reviews

$$

5140 River Club Dr.

Suite 120

Suffolk, VA 23435

Order Again

Popular Items

12 WINGS
NAKED FRIES
PRETZEL

FRIES

HOUSE FRIES

$7.95

rosemary, feta, balsamic reduction

BEER CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

beer cheese, bacon

NAKED FRIES

$4.50

salt

STARTERS

PRETZEL

$4.20+

beer cheese, creamy mustard

TOTCHOS

$10.60

tater tots, beer cheese, bacon, green onion

PORK RINDS

$4.00

LOADED NACHOS

$15.25

choice of protein; beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, green onion, sour cream

ONION RINGS

$8.50

JALAPENO BUSINESS

$10.25

PORK RINDS

SALADS

HOUSE

$7.25

mixed greens, yellow cheddar, tomato, carrot, cucumber, onion, croutons

HARVEST

$10.20

mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, apple cider vinaigrette

WINGS

6 WINGS

$10.00

ranch or blue cheese crema; celery

12 WINGS

$18.00

ranch or blue cheese crema; celery

SANDWICHES

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.40

naked fries, texas toast, coleslaw, honey mustard

CLUB SANDWICH

$11.50

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.50

SIDES/EXTRAS

SIDE COLESLAW

$2.00

SIDE NAKED FRIES

$4.00

SIDE TATER TOTS

$4.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.25

chicken tenders, honey mustard, fruit cup

SWEETS

BROWNIE

$4.50

Rasberry Doughnut Cheese Cake

$6.00

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.25

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.00

SUNDAE

$6.00

ICE SCREAM SCOOP

$2.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Mr. Pibb

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Ginger Ale

$2.89
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Best place in North Suffolk for food, craft beer and growler fills with 40 self-serve taps of great beer and 4 taps of wine. AND now the liquor bar is open. Decent People Taproom has it all under one roof

