STARTERS, SALADS, PIZZA & MORE

Starters

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
$6.75
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$9.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (6)

BUFFALO WINGS
$9.00

Buffalo Wings (6)

ONION RINGS
$6.95
FRENCH FRIES
$4.99
BASKET OF FRIES
$8.25
FOCACCIA
$8.95
BRUSCHETTA
$9.25
CLAM CHOWDER
$6.95
MINESTRONE
$6.95
TORTELLINI IN BRODO
$6.95

Salads

ANTIPASTO
$16.50
CHEF SALAD
$12.75
TOSSED SALAD
$5.99
TUNA ON LETTUCE
$12.25
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
$16.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
$17.95
LARGE TOSSED SALAD
$8.50

Pizza

SMALL CHEESE
$10.00

12'' Pizza

MEDIUM CHEESE
$14.00

14'' Pizza

LARGE CHEESE
$15.85

16'' Pizza

12" CHEESE STROMBOLI
$11.95
12" DELUXE STROMBOLI
$22.75
12" VEGGIE STROMBOLI
$22.75
12" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
$23.75
16" CHEESE STROMBOLI
$17.85
16" DELUXE STROMBOLI
$35.85
16" VEGGIE STROMBOLI
$35.85
16" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
$36.85

12" Inch Specialty Pizzas

HAWAIIAN PIZZA
$13.60

12'' Pineapple & Ham

MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
$21.60

12'' Shrimp, Broccoli, Kalamata Olives & Fresh Tomato

PIZZA DELISH
$19.60

12'' Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Feta and Caramelized Onion

PHILLY STEAK PIZZA
$15.00

12'' Philly Steak, Onion & Mozzarella

PIZZA FIORENTINA
$16.60

12'' Ricotta, Spinach, Mushroom & Mozzarella

QUATTRO FORMAGGI PIZZA
$15.40

12'' Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Feta

ALL FORNO PIZZA
$18.40

12'' Broccoli, Red Onion, Garlic, Tomato & Mozzarella

MARGHERITA PIZZA
$14.00

Stromboli

12" CHEESE STROMBOLI
$11.95
12" DELUXE STROMBOLI
$20.80
12" VEGGIE STROMBOLI
$20.80
12" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
$21.80
16" CHEESE STROMBOLI
$17.85
16" DELUXE STROMBOLI
$35.85
16" VEGGIE STROMBOLI
$35.85
16" MEAT LOVER'S STROMBOLI
$36.85

Sandwiches

HAMBURGER
$11.50

Hamburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

CHEESEBURGER
$12.75

Cheeseburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$12.25

Grilled Chicken served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

BREADED CHICKEN FILLET
$12.25

Breaded Chicken Fillet served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

TURKEY BREAST
$11.50

Turkey Breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.

Subs

ITALIAN SUB
$9.45

Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

TUNA SUB
$9.45

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

TURKEY SUB
$9.45

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

TURKEY & HAM SUB
$9.45

Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

HAM & CHEESE SUB
$9.45

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

COMBINATION SUB
$9.95

Ham, Salami, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

CHICKEN PHILLY SUB
$9.95

Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

PHILLY STEAK SUB
$9.95

Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

VEGGIE SUB
$9.45

Grilled onion, mushroom and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA
$9.95

Sausage Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA
$9.95

Meatball Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

CHICKEN PARM SUB
$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.

Kids

KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH BUTTER
$7.50

Spaghetti with Butter. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S SPAGHETTI TOMATO SAUCE
$7.50

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE
$8.80

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. 12 and Under only please.

KID'S SPAGHETTI MEAT BALL
$8.80

Spaghetti with Meat Ball. 12 and Under only please.

Sides

2 MEAT BALLS WITH SAUCE
$7.99

Meat Balls (2) with tomato sauce.

1 MEAT BALL WITH SAUCE
$4.00
1 PIECES SAUSAGE
$5.00
DRESSING
$0.50
FULL SIDE OF MEAT SAUCE
$7.99
HALF SIDE MEAT SAUCE
$4.00
LARGE SIDE OF ALFREDO
$8.99
SMALL SIDE OF ALFREDO
$4.50
LARGE MARINARA
$5.99
SMALL MARINARA
$2.99
LARGE TOMATO SAUCE
$5.99
SMALL TOMATO SAUCE
$2.99
SIDE OF BROCCOLI
$6.95
SIDE OF SPINACH
$6.95
SIDE OF MUSHROOMS
$6.95
SIDE OF GREEN PEPPERS
$6.95

Desserts

CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE
$7.25
CHOCOLATE LAYERED CAKE
$8.25
ITALIAN LEMON CAKE
$8.25
CHOCOLATE DIPPED CANNOLI
$7.25Out of stock

Homemade cannoli with choice of plain or chocolate covered shell

CANNOLI
$7.25

Homemade cannoli with choice of plain or chocolate covered shell

PISTACCHIO CREME
$7.25
Panettone
$12.00

DINNER

Entrees

CHICKEN PARM ENTREE
$18.95

Breaded chicken lightly fried topped w/tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA ENTREE
$18.95

Eggplant slices topped w/ tomato sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

SAUSAGE PLATTER
$18.95

Italian sausage smothered in mushrooms, green peppers, onions & marinara sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

CHICKEN MARSALA
$28.95

Chicken Marsala, Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.

LEMON CHICKEN
$28.95

Pasta

BUTTER
$13.50

Your Choice of Pasta with butter sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

GARLIC & OIL
$14.99

Your Choice of Pasta with garlic & oil. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MARINARA SAUCE
$13.50

Your Choice of Pasta with marinara sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

TOMATO SAUCE
$13.50

Your Choice of Pasta with tomato sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MEAT BALLS
$17.25

Your Choice of Pasta with meatballs. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MEAT SAUCE
$17.25

Your Choice of Pasta with meat sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

MUSHROOMS
$17.25

Your Choice of Pasta with mushrooms. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

SAUSAGE
$17.25

Your Choice of Pasta with sausage. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.

Italian Favorites

LASAGNA
$18.50

Fresh pasta layered with ricotta cheese, meat sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

BAKED ZITI
$18.50

Pasta tossed with meat sauce & ham topped with mozzarella & Ricotta. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
$18.50

Tossed in a cream sauce with parmigiano, ham & sweet butter. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CANNELLONI
$19.50

Pasta filled with ground beef & spinach topped with tomato sauce & cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CHEESE RAVIOLI
$16.75

Pasta stuffed with assorted cheeses & topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

MANICOTTI
$16.95

Pasta filled with a blend of cheeses & topped with mozzarella & tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

SHRIMP ALFREDO
$21.95

Tender shrimp & fettuccine pasta tossed with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

LINGUINE W/SHRIMP
$21.95

Succulent shrimp in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

LINGUINE W/CLAMS
$21.95

Tender clams in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

PENNE MARIE MONTI
$23.95

Shrimp & chicken in marinara, heavy cream, basil & brandy. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CHICKEN ALFREDO
$21.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

SPAGHETTI AL FORNO
$15.95

Spaghetti with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked in a gratin dish. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

MEAT RAVIOLI
$18.99

Pasta filled with beef topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

TORTELLINI ALFREDO
$18.99

Cheese filled tortellini and our own Alfredo sauce, ham and parmigiano cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

CHICKEN CANNELLONI
$20.99

Fresh pasta encasing a filling of braised chicken, spinach, sun dried tomato, parmigiano and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI
$23.95
TORTELLINI TOMATO SAUCE
$16.99
Ravioli Boscaiola
$25.50
Carbonara
$19.95
TORTELLINI MEAT SAUCE
$19.99
Penne alla Vodka
$18.99
Linguine with seafood
$25.00

BEVERAGES

Beer

MILLER LITE
$4.75
YUENGLING
$4.75
COORS LITE
$4.75
PERONI
$5.25

Wine

BTL- CHARDONNAY
$27.95
BTL- MERLOT
$27.95
BTL- MOSCATO
$27.95

Beverage

DIET PEPSI
$2.50
PEPSI
$2.50
SWEET TEA
$2.50
APPLE JUICE
$1.75
HOT TEA
$1.50
COFFEE
$1.50
PINK LEMONADE
$2.50
MOUNTAIN DEW
$2.50
SIERRA MIST
$2.50
DR. PEPPER
$2.50
2 liter
$4.50
Milk
$2.50
UNSWEET TEA
$2.50
WATER
BOTTLED WATER
$1.75