Pizza
Sandwiches
Burgers
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta Oyster Point
372 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are currently only operating at our drive-thru!
Location
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News, VA 23602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
4.5 • 572
464 Wythe Creek Rd,Ste D Poquoson, VA 23662
View restaurant
Anna's Pizza - Buckroe - Buckroe Shopping Center
No Reviews
1979 E Pembroke Avenue Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport News
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
More near Newport News