Pizza

Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP 620 John Paul Jones Circle

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

620 John Paul Jones Circle

Portsmouth, VA 23708

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese
Build Your Own Salad

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.29+

Customize Your Own Pizza. It's easy as pie.

Pie-o-neer Margherita

Pie-o-neer Margherita

$9.29+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

PBQ

PBQ

$9.29+

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro

Garden

Garden

$9.29+

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers

Carnivore

Carnivore

$9.29+

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Masterful Mushroom

Masterful Mushroom

$9.29+

House Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta, Thyme

Deluxe

Deluxe

$9.29+

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onions

Greek

Greek

$9.29+

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oregano

Thai

Thai

$9.29+

Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cilantro, Basil, Peanut Sauce

Cheese

Cheese

$9.29+
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$9.29+

Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.29

Customize Your Own Calzone, its easy as pie.

Carnivore Calzone

Carnivore Calzone

$9.29

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.29
Deluxe Calzone

Deluxe Calzone

$9.29

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onions

Garden Calzone

Garden Calzone

$9.29

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers

Greek Calzone

Greek Calzone

$9.29

Mozzarella Cheee, Tomatoes, Red Onions,, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano,

Masterful Mushroom Calzone

Masterful Mushroom Calzone

$9.29

House Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Feta, Thyme

PBQ Calzone

PBQ Calzone

$9.29

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.29
Pie-o-neer Margherita Calzone

Pie-o-neer Margherita Calzone

$9.29

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Thai Calzone

Thai Calzone

$9.29

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.49
Pieoneer Margherita Cauliflower

Pieoneer Margherita Cauliflower

$12.49
Carnivore Cauliflower

Carnivore Cauliflower

$12.49
Garden Cauliflower

Garden Cauliflower

$12.49
Deluxe Cauliflower

Deluxe Cauliflower

$12.49
PBQ Cauliflower

PBQ Cauliflower

$12.49
Thai Cauliflower

Thai Cauliflower

$12.49
Masterful Mushroom Cauliflower

Masterful Mushroom Cauliflower

$12.49Out of stock

Salad

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$5.49+

Customize Your Own Pizza. It's easy as pie.

"I Just Want a Basic" Salad

"I Just Want a Basic" Salad

$5.49+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.49+

Romaine, Parmesan, Chicken, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Pear and Gorgonzola

Pear and Gorgonzola

$5.49+

Mixed Greens, Pears, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinegrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.49+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$5.49+

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onions, Cilantro,

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$9.29
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.29

Penne Pasta, Alfredo, Spinach, Mushrooms, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Basil Pesto Pasta

Basil Pesto Pasta

$9.29

Basil Pesto, Penne, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Red Onions, Feta Cheese

Meatball Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$9.29

Penne Pasta, Marinara, Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil (by request)

Dessert/Drinks

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$3.49
Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$4.49
Drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Bottle Water, Snappple, Dr. Pepper)

Drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Bottle Water, Snappple, Dr. Pepper)

$2.29

Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.75
Balsamic Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.75
Marinara

Marinara

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We use all natural, organic ingredients to customize your personal pizza.

Location

620 John Paul Jones Circle, Portsmouth, VA 23708

Directions

Gallery
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP image
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP image
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP image

