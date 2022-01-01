Newport News bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|2nd St Burger
|$16.90
Cheddar/Swiss/Provolone/Caramelized Onions/Sautéed Mushrooms/Applewood Smoked Bacon. 8 oz. patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onions.
|Side Fresh Field Green Salad
|$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
|Thai Poppin Shrimp
|$13.90
Panko Fried Shrimp/Zesty Thai Chili Glaze
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
|Bacon & Egg
|$12.00
|Dharma Wings
|$8.50
|Cuban
|$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Tuna Bites
|$12.00
Bite sized chunks of yellowfin tuna perfectly cooked to your liking! Served with a side of pita and our homemade spicy ranch.
*options for grilled, lightly blackened and blackened
|Rodeo Burger
|$12.00
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, with onion ring
|8 WINGS (8)
|$16.00
8 wings, Choose between:
Breaded or naked
Ranch or Blue Cheese
and all Togo orders sauce is on side except Daytona.
Sauces are : Jala-mango, Teriyaki, Daytona, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, BBQ, or a Dry Rub buffalo spice.
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.25
Black bean patty, house slaw, ancho chipotle sauce.
|French Dip
|$13.50
Shaved blackened Virginia steak, Havarti cheese, horseradish sauce, onion-poppy roll, au jus.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Tacos
Choose any taco(s) you want!
A la carte "Taco Bar"
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Peppers / Chicken
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Bacon Mushroom Swiss
|$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss and bacon
|Wings
|$13.50
Crispy fried wings, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub
mild, hot, NAPALM, sweet and spicy Thai, honey bourbon BBQ, sweet and spicy BBQ or sweet sesame sriracha, lemon pepper rub, garlic & herb rub, or old bay dry rub.
Add $1 for each additional sauce
|Cheese Curds
|$9.50
Beer Battered Mozzarella, coated in pretzel dust, served with Southwest Ranch
GRILL
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
|Étouffée & Grits
|$15.00
stone-ground white cheddar grits / sauteed shrimp / surry sausage / stewed onion, celery & pepper sauce / choice of biscuit -or- toast
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
build your own breakfast sandwich // one local cage-free egg fried your way / choice of cheese: american, cheddar, gouda -or- swiss / choice of breakfast meat: applewood bacon, breakfast sausage -or turkey sausage / choice of bread: biscuit, sourdough -or- rustic wheat
|Autumn Cherry Citrus French Toast
|$16.00
multigrain bread / pear & currant jam /
whipped brown sugar cream cheese spread / winter spiced custard batter / choice of meat & side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • SHRIMP
Greenyard Grill
3301 Washington Avenue, Newport News
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
House made five cheese mac and cheese
|Loaded Fries
|$7.00
Our super crispy fries loaded with your choice of toppings.
|Rasta Pasta
|$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in a housemade creamy jerk sauce with onions & peppers. Served with a garlic bread