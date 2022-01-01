Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Toast

Newport News restaurants that serve tacos

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Taco Pizza$18.50
12" Taco Pizza$12.00
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.
Chicken Taco$14.00
3 tacos in flour totrillas packed with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, cilantro aioli and topped with chicken served either blackened, grilled or fried.
Mahi Taco$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
More about Schooners Grill
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
Mahi Fish Tacos$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
Cuban Pork Tacos$14.00
Marinated cuban pulled pork, crisp cilantro lime slaw, pickle slice drizzled with lemon-cayenne aioli, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
More about Capital Ale House
Tacos image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos
Choose any taco(s) you want!
A la carte "Taco Bar"
More about The Cove Tavern
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Taco Pizza
16" Taco Pizza
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (2)$9.00
Fish Taco (2)$9.00
More about Seafood Shack
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$17.00
Chicken Caesar Tacos$13.50
Bravo Tacos$15.00
More about Craft 60
Item pic

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos$20.00
three tacos / mild dry rubbed jerk chicken* thigh / poppy & lime cabbage slaw / green tomato & pineapple salsa / micro cilantro /
blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas
Breakfast Tacos$15.00
two breakfast tacos / scrambled eggs* / cheddar cheese / mojo pork / green tomato & pineapple salsa / papas fritas / micro cilantro / blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas / choice of side
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$14.00
Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

