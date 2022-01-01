Tacos in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve tacos
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|14" Taco Pizza
|$18.50
|12" Taco Pizza
|$12.00
More about Schooners Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantrio aioli and topped with shrimp cooked grilled, fried, or blackened.
|Chicken Taco
|$14.00
3 tacos in flour totrillas packed with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, cilantro aioli and topped with chicken served either blackened, grilled or fried.
|Mahi Taco
|$16.00
3 tacos in flour tortillas packed with lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and topped with Mahi Mahi cooked grilled, blackened, or fried.
More about Capital Ale House
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, Sweet Thai chili sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn bean salad or fries.
|Mahi Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Seasoned Mahi, crisp cilantro lime slaw, mango salsa, ancho chipotle sauce, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
|Cuban Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated cuban pulled pork, crisp cilantro lime slaw, pickle slice drizzled with lemon-cayenne aioli, corn tortillas, side of roasted corn and bean salad or fries.
More about The Cove Tavern
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Tacos
Choose any taco(s) you want!
A la carte "Taco Bar"
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|12" Taco Pizza
|16" Taco Pizza
More about Seafood Shack
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$9.00
|Fish Taco (2)
|$9.00
More about Craft 60
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
|Chicken Caesar Tacos
|$13.50
|Bravo Tacos
|$15.00
More about NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
GRILL
NEST Kitchen & Taphouse
1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News
|Jerk Lime Chicken Tacos
|$20.00
three tacos / mild dry rubbed jerk chicken* thigh / poppy & lime cabbage slaw / green tomato & pineapple salsa / micro cilantro /
blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas
|Breakfast Tacos
|$15.00
two breakfast tacos / scrambled eggs* / cheddar cheese / mojo pork / green tomato & pineapple salsa / papas fritas / micro cilantro / blue corn tortillas -OR- flour tortillas / choice of side