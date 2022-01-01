Vinny's Pizza and Pasta J Clyde Morris

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta imageView gallery

Popular Items

16" Pizza
Plain Slice
12" Pizza

Appetizers

1/2 Order Garlic Knots

$4.99

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Calamari

$8.49

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$4.49

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.99

Garlic Knots

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

SD of Meatballs

$4.50

SD of Sausage

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Texas Fries

$7.49

Zucchini Sticks

$6.49

Homemade Soup

Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Minestrone

$5.50

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.50

Salads

Sm Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.99

Sm Chef Salad

$8.99

Sm Greek Salad

$9.49

Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sm Tossed Salad

$5.99

Sm TUNA Salad

$8.49

Lg Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Lg Chef Salad

$9.99

Lg Greek Salad

$10.49

Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.99

Lg TUNA Salad

$9.49

Wings

10 Wings

$14.50

20 Wings

$24.50

30 Wings

$34.50

40 Wings

$45.50

50 Wings

$55.50

100 Wings

$105.50

Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

8" Cheesesteak

$8.99

8" Cheese Lover's Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.99

8" Cheesesteak Works

$9.99

8" Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Vinny's Special Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Cheesesteak

$10.99

12" Cheese Lover's Cheesesteak

$11.49

12" Chstk Hoagie

$11.49

12" Chstk Works

$11.49

12" Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$11.49

12" Vinny's Special Cheesesteak

$11.49

Philadelphia Chickensteaks

8" Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

8" Chicken Cheese Lovers

$9.99

8" Chkn Chsstk Hoagie

$9.99

8" Chkn Chsstk Works

$9.99

8" Chkn Meat Lovers

$9.99

8" Chkn Vinny's Special

$9.99

12" Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

12" Chkn Cheese Lovers

$11.49

12" Chkn Chsstk Hoagie

$11.49

12" Chkn Chsstk Works

$11.49

12" Chkn Meat Lovers

$11.49

12" Chkn Vinny's Special

$11.49

Hoagies

8" Italian Hoagie

$9.99

8" Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

8" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

8" Tuna & Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

8" Veggie Hoagie

$9.99

12" Italian Hoagie

$10.99

12" Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

12" Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

12" Tuna & Cheese Hoagie

$10.99

12" Veggie Hoagie

$10.99

Hot Subs

8" Chicken Parm

$10.49

8" Eggplant Parm

$10.49

8" Meatball Parm

$9.49

8" Sausage & Peppers

$8.99

8" Sausage Parm

$9.49

12" Chicken Parm

$11.49

12" Eggplant Parm

$11.49

12" Meatball Parm

$10.49

12" Sausage & Peppers

$9.99

12" Sausage Parm

$10.49

Strombolis

Sm Regular Stromboli

$11.99

Sm Create-Your-Own Stromboli

$12.95

Sm BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Italian Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Meat Lover's Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Vegetable Stromboli

$12.95

Sm Vinny's Stromboli

$12.95

Lg Regular Stromboli

$15.99

Lg Create-Your-Own Stromboli

$16.95

Lg BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Italian Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Meat Lover's Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Vegetable Stromboli

$16.95

Lg Vinny's Stromboli

$16.95

Calzones

Sm Regular Calzone

$11.99

Sm Create-Your-Own Calzone

$12.95

Sm BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Sm Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Sm Cheesesteak Calzone

$12.95

Sm Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone

$12.95

Sm Italian Calzone

$12.95

Sm Meat Lover's Calzone

$12.95

Sm Vegetable Calzone

$12.95

Sm Vinny's Calzone

$12.95

Lg Regular Calzone

$15.99

Lg Create-Your-Own Calzone

$16.95

Lg BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.95

Lg Cheesesteak Calzone

$16.95

Lg Chicken Cheesesteak Calzone

$16.95

Lg Italian Calzone

$16.95

Lg Meat Lover's Calzone

$16.95

Lg Vegetable Calzone

$16.95

Lg Vinny's Calzone

$16.95

Italian Platters

Eggplant Parm w/ Pasta Platter

$19.50

Chicken Parm w/ Pasta Platter

$19.50

Pasta Dinners

Tomato Sauce

$14.50

Meatball

$16.00

Sausage

$16.00

Marinara Sauce

$15.50

Meat Sauce

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce

$16.50

White Clam Sauce

$16.50

Red Clam Sauce

$16.50

Garlic & Oil

$15.50

Pink Sauce

$16.50

Creamy Pesto

$14.50

Vodka Sauce

$14.50

Pasta Specialties

Stuffed Shells

$16.50

Ravioli

$16.50

Manicotti

$16.50

Tortellini in Red Sauce

$16.50

Tortellini in Alfredo Sauce

$16.50

Lasagna

$17.00

Gnocchi

$17.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.50

Chicken w/ Creamy Pesto Sauce

$18.50

Penne Ala Vodka w/ Chicken

$18.50

Cold Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Vinny's Favorite Wrap

$10.49

Veggy wrap

$10.49

Triple Decker Club

BLT Triple Decker

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese Triple Decker

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Triple Decker

$9.99

Tuna & Cheese Triple Decker

$9.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger

$5.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Meat Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti Dry

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Meat Sauce

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/ Butter

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni Dry

$6.00

Add Meatball

$1.50

Desserts

Brownie

$1.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$4.50

Regular Cheesecake

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.00

Milky Way Galaxy cake

$4.50Out of stock

$ Dressings

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz Creamy Italian

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Hot sauce

$0.50

2oz House Dressing

$0.50

2oz Light Italian

$0.50

2oz Mixed Sauce

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Thousand Island

$0.50

4oz BBQ Sauce

$0.80

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.80

4oz Caesar

$0.80

4oz Creamy Italian

$0.80

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.80

4oz Hot Sauce

$0.80

4oz House

$0.80

4oz Light Italian

$0.80

4oz Mixed Sauce

$0.80

4oz Ranch

$0.80

4oz Thousand Island

$0.80

4oz Tomato Sauce

$0.50

4oz Alfredo

$1.00

16oz Ranch

$5.00

16oz Bleu Cheese

$5.00

16oz House

$5.00

16oz Alfredo

$5.00

16oz Marinara

$5.00

16oz Meat Sauce

$5.00

16oz Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.49

Chicken

Chicken

$8.50

Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

16" Pizza

$15.99

Specialty Pizza

12" Baked Ziti Pizza

$13.99

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

12" Bruschetta Pizza

$13.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

12" Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.99

12" Chicken Parm Specialty

$13.99

12" Eggplant Parm Specialty

$13.99

12" Fresca Pizza

$13.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

12" Italia Pizza

$13.99

12" Meat Lovers Specialty

$13.99

Ex: Comes with bacon, sausage, etc.

12" Taco Pizza

$13.99

12" Veggie Specialty

$13.99

12" Vinny's Special Toppings

$13.99

12" White Capri Pizza

$13.99

14" Baked Ziti Pizza

$19.99

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

14" Bruschetta Pizza

$19.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.99

14" Chicken Parm Specialty

$19.99

14" Eggplant Parm Specialty

$19.99

14" Fresca Pizza

$19.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

14" Italia Pizza

$19.99

14" Meat Lovers Specialty

$19.99

14" Taco Pizza

$19.99

14" Veggie Specialty

$19.99

14" Vinny’s Special Toppings

$19.99

14" White Capri Pizza

$19.99

16" Baked Ziti Pizza

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$20.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.99

16" Chicken Parm Specialty

$20.99

16" Eggplant Parm Specialty

$20.99

16" Fresca Pizza

$20.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

16" Italia Pizza

$20.99

16" Meat Lovers Specialty

$20.99

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

16" Veggie Specialty

$20.99

16" Vinny’s Special Toppings

$20.99

16" White Capri Pizza

$20.99

White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$13.99

14" White Pizza

$19.99

16" White Pizza

$20.99

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.50

Beverages

**20oz Fountain

$2.99

**32oz Fountain

$3.99

Bottled Drinks

1/2Gal. Lemonade

$3.50

1/2Gal. Sweet Tea

$3.50

1/2Gal. Unsweet Tea

$3.50

2 Liter D.Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter S. Mist

$3.00Out of stock

20oz Aquafina

$1.75

20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle

$1.75

20oz Mountain Dew Bottle

$1.75

20oz Pepsi Bottle

$1.75

20oz Sierra Mist Bottle

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently only operating at the drive-thru!

Location

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601

Directions

Gallery
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

