Angelo's Steak & Pancake House

755 J Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News, VA 23601

KIDS

KIDS BREAKFAST

$4.89

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$4.89

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.89

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$4.99

KIDS PANCAKES

$3.89

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.29

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Loaded Poato Skins

$9.29

Baske of Hush Puppies

$5.29

Onion Rings

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Soups

Chicken and Rice Bowl

$5.59

Chicken and Rice Cup

$3.69

Chili Bowl

$5.79

Chili Cup

$4.39

Vegetable Soup Bowl

$5.59

Vegetable Soup Cup

$3.69

Soup Special Cup

$3.69

Soup Special Bowl

$5.59

Salads

SALAD WITH MEAL

$2.99

Chef Salald small

$9.39

Chef Salald Large

$10.99

House Salad small

$4.89

House Salald Large

$6.79

Caesar Salald Small

$4.89

Caesar Salald Large

$6.79

Greek Salald small

$8.19

Greek Salald Large

$10.99

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.39

Cheeseburger

$9.39

BLT

$7.59

Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.79

Open Face Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Hot Dog

$5.19

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Greek Burger

$8.79

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$6.99

Subs

Steak Sub

$10.99

Chicken Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$9.99

Steaks

#1

$15.99

#2

$18.99

#3

$26.99

T-Bone 16 oz

$28.99

New York Strip 10 oz

$18.99

New York Strip 16 oz

$26.99

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Greek Steak

$10.99

Regular Cut Prime Rib

$22.99

King Cut Prime Rib

$29.99

Seafood

Fried Flounder

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Scallops

$18.99

Fried Oysters

$15.99

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Clam Strips

$12.99

Fried Seafood Platter

$27.99

Steak and Shrimp

$25.99

SEAFOOD COMBO

$22.99

Angelo's Speacialties

Pork Chops

$16.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Liver and Onions

$12.99

Ham Steak

$11.99

Cubed Steak

$11.99

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Char Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Italian

Lasagna

$14.99

Manicotti

$13.99

Chicken Parmiigiana

$16.99

Spaghetti Pepperoni

$13.99

Spaghetti Greek

$13.99

Spaghetti Italian Sausage

$13.99

Spaghetti Ala Venice

$18.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.99

Sides

Applesauce

$3.29

Baked Potato

$3.79

Chips

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$3.29

Corn

$3.29

Feta Cheese

$4.29

Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.79

Garlic Bread

$3.29

Green Beans

$3.29

Mashed Potato

$3.79

Meat Sauce

$4.29

Peas

$3.29

Slice Tomatoes

$3.29

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

White Rice

$3.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham and egg Sandwich

$5.29

Bacon and egg sandwich

$5.29

Sausage and eggs sandwich

$5.29

Country ham and egg sandwich

$7.99

Egg Sandwich

$4.39

Eggs

Bacon and two eggs

$6.99

Country ham and two eggs

$10.99

Link sausage and two eggs

$6.99

One egg

$4.19

Patty and two eggs

$6.99

Two eggs

$4.99

Virginia ham and two eggs

$6.89

Turkey Link and two eggs

$8.69

Cakes and Waffles

Short stack

$4.99

Full Stack

$5.99

Gluten free short stack

$9.69

Gluten free cakes

$10.99

Belgian waffle

$5.99

French toast

$6.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.29

Bacon omelette

$7.99

Sausage Omelette

$7.99

Ham Omelette

$7.99

Western Omelette

$8.99

Grecian Omelette

$9.99

Spanish Omelette

$8.99

Veggie Omelette

$9.19

Meat Lover Omelette

$11.99

Breakfast Specials

4 oz Steak and Eggs

$13.99

8 oz Steak and Eggs Combo

$17.99

Breakfast Sampler

$17.99

CFS

$11.99

Chicken and Waffle

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Eggs and french toast Combo

$8.29

Eggs and Pancake Combo

$8.19

Smoked Sausage Breakfast

$11.99

Gluten Free Pancake Combo

$12.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$5.29

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.49

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.69

Corn Beef Hash

$6.99

Country ham

$7.99

Cream Cheese

$1.19

Cubed Potatoes

$3.79

Extra egg

$1.39

GR.ILLED Cubed Potatoes

$3.79

Grits

$2.89

Half Biscuit and Gravy

$3.99

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.79

Link Sausage

$5.29

One Pancake

$2.89

Patty Sausage

$5.29

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Single GF Cake

$5.99

Smoked Sausage

$6.99

Toast/Biscuits

$2.49

Turkey Link Sausage

$6.99

Virginia Ham

$4.49

Desserts

Assorted Pies

$4.19

Pie ala mode

$6.09

Cheese Cake

$5.29

Ice Cream

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$4.29

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Baklava

$6.29

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Solo

Solo Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Solo Hamburger

$7.39

Solo Cheeseburger

$7.59

Solo Shrimp

$7.49

Solo Clams

$7.49

Solo Scallops

$7.49

Solo Hot Dog

$3.59

Solo BLT

$6.79

Solo Greek Burger

$7.79

Solo Crispy Chicken

$7.79

Retail

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

XXL-T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL Hoodie

$30.00

Skittles

$1.49

M & M's

$1.49

Altoids

$1.99

Tic Tacs

$0.99

Big Gum

$1.99

Breath Savers

$0.99

Air Heads

$0.89

Ring Pops

$0.89

Jolly Ranchers

$1.29

Little Gum

$0.40

Mentos

$1.39

Beer Holder

$1.39

Sanitizer

$1.99

Candy Bar

$1.49

Daily Specials

Burito

$8.99

Baked Chicken

$8.99

Baked Ziti

$8.99

BBQ Sandwich

$8.99

CFS Special

$10.99

Chicken Cold Plate

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Crab Cold Plate

$9.99

FISH & CHIPS

$10.99

FRIED CHICKEN

$8.99

Hamburger Steak Special

$9.99

Hash Special

$10.99

Open Face Meatloaf Sand

$8.99

Pizza Omelette

$10.99

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pot Roast

$10.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben

$8.99

Roast Beef Melt

$9.99

Sausage Burrito

$8.99

Smoked Sausage Special

$10.99

Soft Shell Crab

$15.99

Tuna Cold Plate

$8.99

Turkey Platter

$9.99

WING SPECIAL

$12.99

Veal Cutlet Special

$8.99

Soda

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

1/2 Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Wine / Mimosa

Cabernet Bottle

$19.99

Cabernet Glass

$5.99

Casteggio Bottle

$20.99

Casteggio Glass

$6.99

Chardonay Bottle

$19.99

Chardonay Glass

$5.99

Merlot Bottle

$20.99

Merlot Glass

$6.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Moscato Bottle

$20.99

Moscato Glass

$6.99

Pino Grigio Glass

$6.99

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.99

Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.99

Pinot Noir Glass

$6.99

Premium Mimosa

$8.99

White Zin Bottle

$19.99

White Zin Glass

$5.99

Mimosa Carafe

$19.99

Liquor

Mixed Drinks

$7.99

Premium Mixed Drinks

$8.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.99

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Drink Special

$6.99

Beer

BUDWEISER

$3.79

BUD LIGHT

$3.79

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.79

MILLER LITE

$3.79

HEINEKEN

$4.69

CORONA

$4.69

MODELO

$4.69

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.89

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.29

Apple Juice

$3.29

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Coffee

$2.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

755 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

