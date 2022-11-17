Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skrimp Shack Food truck

744 City Center Blvd.

Ste. 400

Newport News, VA 23606

Popular Items

Skrimp Tacos
Skrimp Basket
4 Skrimp

SAMWICHES

Big Cat Samwich

Big Cat Samwich

$9.75

Catfish piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Flounder Samwich

Flounder Samwich

$11.95

Flounder piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Whiting Samwich

Whiting Samwich

$9.75

Whiting piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Crabcake Samwich

Crabcake Samwich

$15.65 Out of stock

Delicious Crabcake on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with house recipe tartar sauce on the side.

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$9.45

Chicken piled high on a Jumbo Sesame Seed Bun with choice of sauce on the side.

Chicken Wrap

$12.00 Out of stock

Chilled grilled chicken, lettuce, and cheese on a wrap served with your choice of dressing!

Skrimp Wrap

$12.00 Out of stock

Chilled grilled skrimp, lettuce, and cheese on a wrap served with your choice of dressing!

POBOYS

Skrimp Po Boy

Skrimp Po Boy

$11.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp and covered with sauce of your choice!

Bird Boy

Bird Boy

$11.95 Out of stock

6" Hoagie Roll filled with chicken, bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard sauce.

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

Skrimp & Crab Po Boy

$14.95

6" Hoagie Roll filled with Skrimp, topped with real blue crab meat and covered with our Secret Sauce (either Spicy or Mild)

TACOS

Skrimp Tacos

Skrimp Tacos

$9.45

Two tacos loaded with skrimp and topped with lettuce, cheese and your choice of sauce

BASKETS

Skrimp Basket

Skrimp Basket

$14.95

10 Skrimp with a side and a drink.

Big Cat Basket

$13.75

Large portion of catfish served with a side and a drink.

Whiting Basket

$13.75

Large portion of Whiting served with a side and a drink.

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.95

Fried Chicken Tenders with a side and a drink.

Flounder Basket

$15.95

Large portion of flounder served with a side and a drink.

Skrimp Basket

Skrimp Basket

$14.95 Out of stock

10 Jumbo Skrimp with choice of side and drink.

KIDS

Kids Skrimp Basket

Kids Skrimp Basket

$7.75

A kids sized portion of skrimp served with a side and a drink.

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$7.75

A kids sized portion of chicken with a side and a drink.

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00 Out of stock
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00 Out of stock
Big Box of Fries

Big Box of Fries

$5.75
4 Skrimp

4 Skrimp

$4.00
8 Skrimp

8 Skrimp

$8.00
2oz of Coleslaw

2oz of Coleslaw

$0.75 Out of stock
2oz of Crabmeat

2oz of Crabmeat

$5.00

DESSERT

Brownie

Brownie

$3.95 Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

SAUCES

Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50
Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.50
Spicy Po Boy Sauce

Spicy Po Boy Sauce

$0.75
Mild Po Boy Sauce

Mild Po Boy Sauce

$0.75
Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

Mango Salsa (No Jalapenos)

$0.50 Out of stock
Sweet Sauce

Sweet Sauce

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75 Out of stock
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 12:00 am
744 City Center Blvd., Ste. 400, Newport News, VA 23606

Skrimp Shack image
Skrimp Shack image

