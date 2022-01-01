Go
St. George Brewing Co.

Popularized in myth for slaying a fire-breathing dragon, St. George was a 3rd century Roman soldier who stood up for good over evil and was put to death. The various legends surrounding his death inspired the crusading kings of the 12th century. Today St. George is known as the patron saint of chivalry as well as the patron saint of England. We tapped that same inspiration to create award winning ales and lagers that proudly bear the cross of St. George.

204 Challenger Way

Popular Items

Honey Meade Lager Pint
Dragons Maiden Wit 1/6bbl
ABV: 5%
Classic Belgian Witbier brewed with bitter orange peel, coriander, chamomile and hint of vanilla.
Pilsner 1/2bbl
ABV: 5%
Traditional North German Style Pilsner. Light crisp and refreshing.
Larry's Pink Lemonade 4 pack 16oz can$10.50
Pilsner 1/6bbl
ABV: 5%
Traditional North German Style Pilsner. Light crisp and refreshing.
Imperial Stout 22oz$7.00
Golden Ale Pint
Larry's Lemonade New Growler
ABV: 6% Sweet and refreshing hard lemonade
Imperial Stout 6 pack$24.00
Honey Meade 4pack 16oz cans$12.00
204 Challenger Way

Hampton VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
