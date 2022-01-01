St. George Brewing Co.

Popularized in myth for slaying a fire-breathing dragon, St. George was a 3rd century Roman soldier who stood up for good over evil and was put to death. The various legends surrounding his death inspired the crusading kings of the 12th century. Today St. George is known as the patron saint of chivalry as well as the patron saint of England. We tapped that same inspiration to create award winning ales and lagers that proudly bear the cross of St. George.



