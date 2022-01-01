Go
Toast

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

100% Virginia apples, crushed to perfection to make the best cider on the coast of VA.

207 E Mellen St • $$

Avg 4.7 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

Submersive Case$55.00
Cobbled Jetty$30.00
Clyde's Party Pack$14.00
2 Submersive 12oz Cans
2 Lime of the Ancient Mariner 12oz Cans
2 Inkjet 12oz Cans
Carnivale$30.00
Carnivale 4 Pack$11.00
Submersive 4-pack$10.00
Inkjet 4-pack$10.00
Inkjet$24.00
Channel Fever$28.00
4 Pack Lime of the Ancient Mariner$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

207 E Mellen St

Hampton VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama Rosas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fox Tail Wine Bar

No reviews yet

A comfortable wine bar offering a rotation of wines with complimenting meats and cheeses. As well as artisan meals perfectly paired with our wines.

Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston