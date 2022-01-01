Sly Clyde Ciderworks
100% Virginia apples, crushed to perfection to make the best cider on the coast of VA.
207 E Mellen St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
207 E Mellen St
Hampton VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Skrimp Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Mama Rosas
Come in and enjoy!
Fox Tail Wine Bar
A comfortable wine bar offering a rotation of wines with complimenting meats and cheeses. As well as artisan meals perfectly paired with our wines.
Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!