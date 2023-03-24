Restaurant header imageView gallery

George Restaurant & Lounge

20 West Mercury Boulevard

Hampton, VA 23669

GEORGE FOOD MENU

Appetizers

6 Piece chicken Wings

6 Piece chicken Wings

$8.99

6 Flavorful exploding wings with celery & your choice of dipping sauce,Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12 piece chicken wings

$16.99

12 Flavorful Exploding Wings with Celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Beef Philly Chessesteak Egg Roll

Beef Philly Chessesteak Egg Roll

$10.99

2 Egg rolls stuffed with mouth watering beef and melted Cheese with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce.

Blacken catfish tacos

Blacken catfish tacos

$7.99

Two Blackened Catfish Tacos served with Lime Chili Coleslaw.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Warm toasted Quesadilla with Chicken,Cheddar Jack Cheese, Salsa and a dollop of Sour Cream.

George's Spinach Dip

$8.99

Made with Parmesan Cheese, Artichoke and tender Spinach served with our House Tri-Color Corn Chips.

Onion Rings

$6.99

A Tower of Onion Rings served with Seasoned Remoulade

Three Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

Three Cheeseburger Sliders on A Brioche Bun served with Bread and Butter Pickles.

Vegetable dumpling

$7.99

Vegetable Dumplings served with a Citrus Sweet Chili Sauce

Entrée

Chef Kev's Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Chef Kev's Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$36.00

2 Flaky Crab Cakes served on a bed of Sweet Southwest Corn with Sriracha Mayo and a Cocktail Relish.

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$13.99

Made with Rigatoni Pasta Spicy Jerk Chicken or Shrimp with Onions,Peppers in a savory Cream Sauce

Seared Fresh Atlantic Salmon (7oz)

Seared Fresh Atlantic Salmon (7oz)

$16.99

Pan Seared Fresh (7 oz) Atlantic Salmon served on a bed of Rice Pilaf and Fresh Asparagus.

Pan Seared Ribeye Steak (12 Oz)

$26.00

12 Oz Pan Seared Tender Ribeye steak with Mashed Potatoes and choice of one side.

Mercury Salad

$12.99

Mixed Salad greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese chicken or shrimp

Vegetarian Season Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Vegetarian Season Black Bean Burger with or without cheese.On a brioche roll with your choice of fries or Onion rings

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with {Parmesan cheese and George Homemade Caesar Dressing and Croutons.

The George Handcrafted Chedder burger

The George Handcrafted Chedder burger

$9.99

All beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles on a brioche bun, with your choice of fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger with Fries

$5.99

Beef or Plant based (+$2) burger with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$5.99

2 Large Chicken Tenders with Fries

Fish Taco with Fries

$4.99

Fish Taco with Fries

Kids Fries

$2.99

Golden French Fries cooked golden brown kids size portion.

Dessert

Chocolate cake

Chocolate cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake with a Liquid Chocolate Core

NY Style Cheese Cake

NY Style Cheese Cake

$5.99

NY Style Cheese cake served with your choice of fruit topping Strawberry or Blueberry

Chef Kevin Caramel Bread Pudding

Chef Kevin Caramel Bread Pudding

$7.99

Chef Kevin's Mouth Watering Caramel Rum Bread Pudding.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese and George Home made Caesar Dressing.

Mercury Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens,Tomatoes,Cucumbers,Red Onions topped with Parmesan Cheese Cheddar Jack.

Sides

Breaded Zucchini

$5.00

Lighted breaded cooked to a golden brown crisp

Golden Cajun French Fries

Golden Cajun French Fries

$4.99

Cajun Fries fried to A crispy golden brown

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Grandma Succulent Collards Greens Cooked to perfection

Creamy mashed potatoes

$5.00

Made from fresh Potatoes that are creamy,fluffy and flavorful

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Onions fried crispy served with a seasoned Remoulade Sauce

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and George's homemade Cesar Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens With Tomatoes Cucumbers.Red Onions with Cheddar Jack Cheese

Steamed Asparagus

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

Asparagus steamed to perfection

Golden Traditional French Fries

$4.99

Tradition fries fried to a golden brown crisp

Vegetable of the day

$5.00

Vegetable of the day Chefs Choice

Late Night

Limited Items that's available for the night

Onion Rings

$6.99

Onions fried to a golden browen with a seasoned rémoulade

Traditional French Fries

$4.99

Traditional French Fries fried golden brown to perfection.

Philly egg rolls

Philly egg rolls

$10.99

Two Philly beef egg rolls with thousand island dressing.

George's Spinach dip

$8.99

Prepared with artichokes, Spinach & Parmesan cheese served with Tri-Color House Corn chips

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

6 Flavorful Exploding wings fried to perfection with Celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12 Wings

$16.99

12 Flavorful Exploding Wings with Celery your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Cheeseburger sliders

$10.99

Three Cheeseburger sliders on a brioche bun with bread and butter pickles.

Cajun French Fries

Cajun French Fries

$4.99

Cajun Fries cooked to a crispy golden brown/

Extra dipping sauce

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra hot sauce

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Remoulade

$0.50

Lunch

Crab Cake sandwhich

$18.00

Mercury Salad with Salmon

$14.00

Caesar salad with salmon

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra mist

$2.99
George's Sweet Jasmine Tea

George's Sweet Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Juices

Lemonade

$3.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Lunch Special

Lunch

Crab Cake Salmon

$18.00

Mercury Salad with salmon

$14.00

Cesar salad with salmon

$14.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Place where friends, food and music feeds the mind, body and soul.

Website

Location

20 West Mercury Boulevard, Hampton, VA 23669

Directions

