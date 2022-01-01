Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chix on the Beach - Do Not Use

1,795 Reviews

$$

701 S Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Beverages

COLA

$2.50

DIET COLA

$2.50

LEMON UP

$2.50

GINGERALE

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

DR SPYCE

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

REFILL

NO BEVERAGE

COFFEE

$2.75

DECAF

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICE TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

CHERRY COLA

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GRAPEFRUITE JUICE

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

FRESH O.J

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

KIDS CRUSH

$3.00

MILK

$2.75

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$3.75

FRESH STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.25

REDBULL

$4.50

SODA WATER

TONIC WATER

$2.50

TOMATO JUICE

$3.75

SHOT OF ZING ZANG

$1.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$3.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQ

$3.00

COOKIE MONSTER

$4.00

SURFER DUDE

$4.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.00

Signature Drinks

ORANGE CRUSH

$8.50

RUBY CRUSH

$9.00

TRES AGAVES MARGARITA

$10.00

ABSOLUT CRUSH

$9.00

APPLE MULE

$9.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$9.00

BULLIET CRUSH

$9.00

CARRIBEAN CRUSH

$9.00

CHERRY LIMEADE

$9.00

COCONUT LIME CRUSH

$9.00

CREAMSICLE CRUSH

$9.00

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

$10.00

DOUBLE CRUSH

$12.00

ENDLESS SUMMER

$9.00

GOOMBAY CRUSH

$9.00

GREENTEA MULE

$9.00

HOLIDAY MULE

$9.00

IRISH MULE

$9.00

LEMON CRUSH

$8.50

LEMON-HONEY CRUSH

$9.00

LIME CRUSH

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$9.00

PINEAPPLE CRUSH

$8.50

RASBERRY LEMONADE

$9.00

RUBY-O CRUSH

$9.00

RUMCHATA COLADA

$9.00

RUMRUNNER CRUSH

$9.00

SKINNY CRUSH

$9.00

SKINNY RUBY

$9.00

STRAWBERRRY JAP CRUSH

$10.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY TRES MARG

$10.00

SUMMER FLING

$9.00

TRES AGAVES JALAPENO MARG

$10.00

WATERMELON CRUSH

$9.00

WHITE TEA MULE

$9.00

WINTER BERRY MULE

$9.00

MEXI MULE

$9.00

Beer

PINT BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BOLD MARINER

$7.00

CRUSH IPA

$7.00Out of stock

LOST COAST

$7.00

NEW BELGIUM IPA

$7.00

STOUT

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

CORONA

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

LEMON SHANDY

$6.50

ORANGE SHANDY

$6.50

CHERRY CLAW

$5.75

MANGO CLAW

$5.75

BOLD ROCK

$6.00

GUINESS

$6.00

PACIFICO

$4.48Out of stock

ODOULS

$5.00

STELLA

$6.00

WATERMANS LAGER

$6.00Out of stock

BUDLIGHT PITCHER

$10.00

Cocktails

AMARETTO SOUR

$7.00

APPLETINI

$9.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.00

BLOODY MARIA

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$6.50

BLUE HAWAIIN

$8.00

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$8.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$7.00

HURRICANE

$8.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

KAMAKAZI

$7.00

LIT

$9.00

LYNCHBURG LEMONADE

$8.00

SPIKED COFFEE

$8.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$9.00

MAI TAI

$8.00

MIAMI VICE

$10.00

MOJITO

$9.00Out of stock

MUDSLIDE

$8.00

NUTTY IRISH

$8.00

PINA COLADA

$9.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

STRAWBERRY DAQ

$9.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.25

TOASTED ALMOND

$8.00

TOP SHELF LIT

$12.00

TRASH CAN

$15.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00

White Wine

GLASS CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

GLASS MASCHIO

$8.00

GLASS MER SOLEIL

$10.00

GLASS ROSE

$8.00

GLASS RUFFINO

$7.00

GLASS SAINT M

$7.00

GLASS SPY VALLEY

$9.00

GLASS STARMONT

$10.00

GLASS TORRESELIA

$8.00

BOTTLE CHAMPAGNE

$24.00

BOTTLE PROSECCO

$28.00

BOTTLE MER SOLEIL

$40.00

BOTTLE ROSE

$30.00

BOTTLE RUFFINO

$26.00

BOTTLE SPY VALLEY

$34.00

BOTTLE STARMONT

$40.00

BOTTLE TORRESELLA

$32.00

Red Wine

GLASS DRUMHELLER

$8.00

GLASS ENTRADA

$8.00

GLASS KINKER

$10.00

GLASS MURPHY

$8.00

GLASS PINOT NOIR

$9.00

BOTTLE DRUMHELLER

$30.00

BOTTLE ENTRADA

$28.00

BOTTLE KINKER

$40.00

BOTTLE MURPHY

$32.00

BOTTLE PINOT NOIR

$36.00

BOTTLE YALUMBA

$42.00Out of stock

Brunch Drinks

APEROL SPRITZ

$8.00

BRUNCH BLOODY

$6.00

CHIXMOSA

$6.00

CUCUMBER BLOODY

$10.00

GRANDMOSA

$9.00

GRAPEFRUIT MIMOSA

$6.50

JALAPENO BLOODY

$10.00

MANGOSA

$6.00

MANMOSA

$7.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

PARISIAN

$8.00

PASSION MOSA

$8.00

PERFECT BLOODY

$7.50

POMOSA

$8.00

TRES SUNRISE

$10.00

MANYMOSA

$30.00

SPIKED COFFEE

$8.00

RUMCHATA COLADA

$9.00

FROZEN POUCH

RUM RUNNER

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MARG

$12.00

AMERICAN FLAG

T-SHIRT

$25.00

L/S TEE

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

$55.00

L/S TEE W/ HOOD

$32.00

JAWS

T-SHIRT

$25.00

L/S TEE

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

$55.00

FIN

T-SHIRT

$25.00

L/S TEE

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

$55.00

RALPH

T-SHIRT

$25.00

L/S TEE

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

$55.00

Womens Tank

$20.00

SANTA CRUZ

T-SHIRT

$25.00

L/S TEE

$28.00

SWEATSHIRT

$55.00

WOMEN'S TANK

$20.00

LEOPARD

KOOZIE

$5.00

SWEATPANTS

$58.00

TANK

$25.00

BALL T

$35.00

RAINBOW WAVE

KOOZIE

$5.00

SWEATPANTS

$58.00

TANK

$25.00

WIDE NECK T

$32.00

SWEATER

$45.00

OMBRE LOGO

NAVY TANK

$34.00+

BLUSH HOODIE

$55.00+

IVORY HOODIE

$55.00+

NAVY HOODIE

$25.00+

WHITE TEE

$25.00+

LIGHT BLUE TEE

$25.00+

WHITE LONGSLEEVE

$34.00+

GRAY HOODIE

$55.00+

NAVY LONGSLEEVE

$34.00+

BLACK WINDBREAKER

$55.00+

WHITE DRI FIT

$34.00+

GRAY DRI FIT LONGSLEEVE

$38.00+

BLUSH WINDBREAKER

$55.00+

SALE TEE

SALE TEE

$15.00

CRUSH LOVER

WHITE TANK

$34.00

BLACK TANK

$34.00

NAVY TANK

$34.00

NAVY TEE

$34.00

WHITE TEE

$25.00

GRAY TEE

$25.00

WINDBREAKER

$55.00

IVORY SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

BEIGE SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

GRAY CROP HOODIE

$55.00

MARLIN

TEE

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE

$35.00

HOODIE

$55.00

WATERMAN'S GC

25 - WATRMN GC

$25.00

50 - WATRMN GC

$50.00Out of stock

SHACK GC

25 - SHACK GC

$25.00

LUNCH

RW SHRIMP

$4.00

RW SOUP

$4.00

RW NACHOS

$4.00

RW FISH SANDWICH

$6.00

RW STEAMER

$6.00

RW CRUNCH SALAD

$6.00

RW PB PIE

$4.00

DINNER

RW SOUP

$5.00

RW SHRIMP

$5.00

RW NACHOS

$5.00

RW CRUNCH SALAD

$5.00

RW STEAMER

$10.00

RW SOUTH END

$10.00

RW MIX

$10.00

RW PB PIE

$5.00
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

701 S Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

