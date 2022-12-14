Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockafeller's Restaurant 308 Mediterranean Ave

No reviews yet

308 Mediterranean Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer
She Crab Soup
Jamaican Rum Cake

Appetizer

She Crab Soup

She Crab Soup

$9.99

Award-winning classic she crab

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer

$10.99

5 Grilled shrimp wrapped in Applewood bacon basted with BBQ sauce

Fried Sweet Chili Furikake Fried Brussel Sprourts

Fried Sweet Chili Furikake Fried Brussel Sprourts

$10.99

Deep fried halved brussel sprourts tossed with Furikake spice (Japanese Spices) and Hemps seeds

Rockafellers, Half Dozen

$13.99

6 Oysters stuffed with spinach, cheese, and bacon

Rockafellers, Dozen

$24.99

12 Oysters stuffed with spinach, cheese, and bacon

Hushpuppies Shrimp & Crab

$10.99

Crabcake Appetizer

$20.99

Gumbo

$8.99

Dinner

Grouper Asparagus with caper Fingerling Potatoes

Grouper Asparagus with caper Fingerling Potatoes

$25.99

Seared grouper with fingerling potatoes with asparagus, capers, tomatoes citrus-chive vinaigrette

Rockafeller's Trio Dinner

Rockafeller's Trio Dinner

$36.99

Broiled Crab cake, 4 shrimp and Bay scallops with lemon, white wine and butter sauce

New York Strip

$32.99

Center hand-cut Hereford Strip seasoned served with risotto and seasonal vegetable

Mr. B's Famous Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

Original Frankie's Ribs served with fries and coleslaw

Crabcake Dinner

Crabcake Dinner

$38.99

Broiled jumbo lump crab cakes served with risotto and seasonal vegetable

Steak-N-Lobster Ravioli

Steak-N-Lobster Ravioli

$28.99

Bistro steak with 4 lobster ravioli with a peppercorn butter sauce served with an arugula

Salmon Provencal

Salmon Provencal

$24.99

Seared salmon over capellini pasta with capers, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes and lemon beurre blanc sauce

Mahi

$21.99

served with seasonal vegetable and house rice

Salmon

$21.99

served with seasonal vegetable and house rice

Seafood Mac-N-Cheese

Seafood Mac-N-Cheese

$24.99

Shrimp, Bay scallops, lobster tossed with white Cheddar cheese served with seasonal vegetables

Grouper

$22.99

served with seasonal vegetable and house rice

Roast Chicken

Roast Chicken

$19.99

Bone-In 1/2 chicken served with risotto and seasonal vegetable

BBQ Shrimp Dinner

$24.99

Tuna

$25.99Out of stock

Walnut Crusted Salmon

$26.99Out of stock

Gochujang Teriyaki Mahi

$27.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Rack of Ribs & Fries

$9.99

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Mac-N-Cheese with Apple Sauce

$6.99

Side Apple Sauce

$0.99

Sandwiches

Lobstah Roll

Lobstah Roll

$21.99

Butter-poached lobster claw & knuckle with a lemon aioli served on top of a 6-inch brioche bun

Paella Crusted Chicken

$13.99

Fried chicken in paella spices with garlic fermented honey, house pickles and aioli served on a brioche bun

Big Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Fried fish of the day served with lettuce, tomatoes,spicy remoulade sauce on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

$15.99

Hereford beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a brioche bun

Double Decker Fish Taco

$15.99

Fried fish bites in a hard tortilla wrapped with cheese in a soft tortilla topped with cabbage, pico, and cream taco sauce

Crabcake Sandwich

$21.99

Jumbo lump crabmeat broiled with lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun with remoulade sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with our classic Caesar dressing with homemade baked croutonscro

House Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, carrots, cucumbers and purple cabbage with choice of dressing

Rockin Bibb Wedge

$8.99

Bibb lettuce with bacon, pickle onions, tomatoes with blue cheese dressing and Balsamic glaze

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese

$7.99

Cornbread

$3.99Out of stock

House Rice

$1.99

Side Fries

$0.99

Side Apple Sauce

$0.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Eclair

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse

$7.99

Coconut Cake

$8.99

Jamaican Rum Cake

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated for 33 years. Beautiful location directly on Rudee Inlet. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

308 Mediterranean Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

