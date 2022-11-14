- Home
The Twirl
220 South Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
BURGERS
Hamburger
1/4 Burger Served On A Grilled Bun
Cheeseburger
1/4 Burger Topped With American Cheese On A Grilled Bun
Olive Burger
1/4 Burger Topped With Green Olives, Lettuce, Mayo, And Swiss Cheese On A Grilled Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/4 Burger Topped With American Cheese And Bacon On A Grilled Bun
Twirl Burger
1/2 Pound Burger Topped With Bacon, Green Olives, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, And Tomato Served On A French Roll
Chicago Burger
1/4 Lb Burger Topped With Thinly Sliced Italian Beef, Giardinera, And Cheese On A Grilled Bun.
Patty Melt
1/4 Lb Burger With Sauteed Onions And Swiss Cheese On Grilleed Rye Bread
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGR
MAKE IT A DOUBLE
SANDWICHES
Ham and Cheese
Shaved Ham Topped With Cheese, Mayo, Lett, And Tomato Served On A French Roll
Italian Beef
Thinly Sliced Roast Beef Grilled With Giardiniera Served On A French Roll
B.L.T.
Crispy Strips Of Bacon With Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo Served On Texas Toast.
Door Stopper
3/4 Lb Of Turkey And Roast Beef Served On A French Roll With Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms And Horse Sauce
Classic Reuben
Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, And House Made Russian Dressing Piled High On Grilled Rye Bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken bacon wrap with lettuce and tomato
Beef Philly Sandwich
Thinly shaved beef with peppers, onions and cheese
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Griled chicken with pepper, onions, and cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
1/4 LLB of fresh chicken, , fried golden brown werved with lettuce, mayo, and cheese
Fish Sandwich
Famous cod loins, fried golden and served with tarter sauce, lettuce and cheese
GYRO
CLASSIC Gyro sandwich served with your choic of grilled or raw onions
GRILLED CHEESE
DINNERS AND BASKETS
4 pc Chixkn Dinner
4 Piece chicken dinner served with brosted potatoes, cole slaw, and texas toast
2 pc Chicken Dinner
2 pice basket served with brosted potatoes
Chicken Strip Basket
5 hand breaded tenderloins, with fries
Chicken Strip Dinner
7 hand breaed tenderloins served with frie, cole slaw, and texas toast
Fish Basket
4 pieces of hand batterd cod served with fries
Fish Dinner
6 pieces of hand battered cod served with fries, cole slaw, and texas toast
Shrimp Basket
8 pieces of hand tempura fried shrimp with fries
Shrimp Dinner
12 pieces of hand tempura fried shrimp with fries, cole slaw, and texas toast
HOT DOGS / SAUSAGE
All Beef Hot Dog
All beef hot dog , served your way
Coney Dog
All beef hot dog served with Detroit coney sauce
Chili Dog
All beef hot dog serveed with our house made chili
Chicago Style Dog
All beef hot dog served the way that Chicago intended it to be.
Smoked Sausage
Smokd sausage grilled and served on a fresh roll
SIDES
ADD A FRY
Crispy Battered fries
Loaded Fries
fries topped with chili,cheese, onions, and jalapenos are optional
Loaded Tots
Tater tots covered with chili, cheese, onions, and jalapenos are optinalo
FULL ONION RING
8 Hand battered Onion Rings
Fried Pickles
Hand battered pickes
Cheese Sticks
5 breaded cheese sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Breaded mushroms fried golden brown
1/2 Onion Rings
4 hand battered onion rings
CHEESE FRIES
SIDE OF CHEESE
LARGE FRIES
CHEESE CURDS
LOADED NACHOS
SOUPS AND SALADS
Home made chili
Made with sauteed onions, ground beef, beans and a simple blend of chili seasonings
Home made soup
Seasonal Options (Chicken Noodle, Beans & Ham, Broccoli and Cheese, Potato Bacon, Etc.) Ask for todays choice.
Side Salad
A bed of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Cheese and Tomatoes with your choice of Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast atop a bed of iceberg lettuce with Cheese and tomatoes with your choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Fried Chiecken Breast Tenders atop a bed of iceberg lettuce with Cheese and Tomatoes with your choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Old Fashioned Cobb Salad served with bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes, with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh Fried Taco Shell served with House made Taco Meat. Served atop a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing
Chicken Cordon Blue Salad
FRESH SALAD WITH HAM, TOMATOES, CRISPY CHICKEN, CHOICE OF DRESSING
Soup & Salad
FAMILY SIZE BUCKETS
Jumbo Shrimp Bucket
Premium Jumbo Shrimp hand battered in House made Tempura Batter. Served with Potatoes and Cole Slaw.
12 Pc. Broasted Chicken
Our Famouse Crispy, Tender, and Juicy Broasted Chicken. 3 Breast, 3 Wings, 3 Legs, 3 Thighs. Served with potatoes and Cole Slaw.
16 Pc. Hand Battered Fish
Hand Battered Cod Loins served with Potatoes and Cole Slaw
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips
Hand Breaded White meat Chicken Strips cut from fresh Chicken Tenderloins. Served with Potatoes and Cole Slaw
ALA CARTE
DESSERTS
ICE CREAM
HARD PACK CONES
hand dipped ice cream
SOFT SERVE CONES
soft serve cones
HARD PACK SHAKES
hand dipped shakes
SOFT SERVE SHAKES
soft serve shakes
Banana Split
banana splits
Hot Fudge Nutty Parfait
FUDGE, SPANISH PEANUTS, WHIP CREAM
Regular Parfait
parfait
Brownie Fudge Explosion
fudge brownie explosion with pecans, fudge and whip cream
Root Beer Float
Roor beer Float
Turtle Sundae
FUDGE, BUTTERSCOTCH, PECANS , WHIP CREAM, AND PECANS
HARD PACK SUNDAES
HARD PACK SUNDAES
SOFT SERVE SUNDAES
SOFT SERVE SUNDAES
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE MODE
BREAKFAST
Bisquits and Gravy
Fresh In House Homemade Biscuits smothered in a Hearty Homemade Sausage Country Style Gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh prepared Egg with Cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage, served on your choice of bread
2 Eggs, Potatoes, Toast
2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Potatoes, and Your choice of Toast.
2 Eggs, Meat, Toast
2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Bacon or Sausage, and Your choice of Toast.
2 Eggs, Corned beef Hash, Toast
2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Corned Beef Hash, and Your choice of Toast.
2 Eggs, 1 Bisquit with Gravy and Potatoes
2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Potatoes, and 1 bisquit and gravy
2 Eggs, Meat, Potatoes, Toast
2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Potatoes, bacon or sausage,and choice of Toast.
Frenh Toast and Meat
3 hand dipped pieces of Texas Toast, bacon or sausage
3 PANCAKES AND MEAT
3 Pancakes bacon or sausage
Oatmeal
Steel Oats served with brown sugar, raisins, and toast
Pirate's Mess
Hash Browns, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and cheese topped with 2 eggs and your choice of toast
Breakfast Glacier
1 fresh baked biscuit, hashbrowns with onion, smothered in greavy, topped with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
Big Hungry
2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, choice of potatoes
Build Your own Omelet
Your Choice of Vegetables, Cheese, and 1 meat, with choice of potatoes and toast
The Avalanche
Texas Toast and put eggs, meat, and cheese, then serve it with choice of potatoe and smothered in homemade sausage Gravy
1 Egg
1 egg
2 Eggs
2 eggs
Toast
white , wheat or rye
1 Pancake
1 buttermilk pancake
Sausage Gravy
side of home made sausage gravy
Sausage
bacon or sausage
Bacon
Side of Potatoes
side order of potatoes
EARLY BIRD
EARLY + ,MEAT
1/2 + 1/2
SHORT STACK AND MEAT
2 pancakes / 2 french toast
2 eggs + toast
SPECIALS
Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
mushroom swiss burger
TWIRL BURGER
cheeseburger and fries
FRIDAY FISH SPECIAL
4 PICE CHICKEN DINNER
12 PC BUCKET
SAT DOG SPECIAL
LARGE SHAKES
SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
OLIVE BURGER SPECIAL
PULLED PORK / FRIES
WING BASKET
CHICAGO / FRIES
FISH SAND AND FRIES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Where food, ice cream, and people come together.
220 South Broadway Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031