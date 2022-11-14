Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

BURGERS

Hamburger

$4.29

1/4 Burger Served On A Grilled Bun

Cheeseburger

$4.79

1/4 Burger Topped With American Cheese On A Grilled Bun

Olive Burger

$5.59

1/4 Burger Topped With Green Olives, Lettuce, Mayo, And Swiss Cheese On A Grilled Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

1/4 Burger Topped With American Cheese And Bacon On A Grilled Bun

Twirl Burger

$8.99

1/2 Pound Burger Topped With Bacon, Green Olives, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, And Tomato Served On A French Roll

Chicago Burger

$7.89

1/4 Lb Burger Topped With Thinly Sliced Italian Beef, Giardinera, And Cheese On A Grilled Bun.

Patty Melt

$6.99

1/4 Lb Burger With Sauteed Onions And Swiss Cheese On Grilleed Rye Bread

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGR

$5.99

MAKE IT A DOUBLE

$2.50

SANDWICHES

Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Shaved Ham Topped With Cheese, Mayo, Lett, And Tomato Served On A French Roll

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.49

Thinly Sliced Roast Beef Grilled With Giardiniera Served On A French Roll

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$7.69

Crispy Strips Of Bacon With Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo Served On Texas Toast.

Door Stopper

$10.50

3/4 Lb Of Turkey And Roast Beef Served On A French Roll With Provolone Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms And Horse Sauce

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$7.99

Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, And House Made Russian Dressing Piled High On Grilled Rye Bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.89

Crispy chicken bacon wrap with lettuce and tomato

Beef Philly Sandwich

$9.49

Thinly shaved beef with peppers, onions and cheese

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.49

Griled chicken with pepper, onions, and cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.39

1/4 LLB of fresh chicken, , fried golden brown werved with lettuce, mayo, and cheese

Fish Sandwich

$5.49

Famous cod loins, fried golden and served with tarter sauce, lettuce and cheese

GYRO

$7.99

CLASSIC Gyro sandwich served with your choic of grilled or raw onions

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

DINNERS AND BASKETS

4 pc Chixkn Dinner

$11.99

4 Piece chicken dinner served with brosted potatoes, cole slaw, and texas toast

2 pc Chicken Dinner

$8.99

2 pice basket served with brosted potatoes

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

5 hand breaded tenderloins, with fries

Chicken Strip Dinner

$10.99

7 hand breaed tenderloins served with frie, cole slaw, and texas toast

Fish Basket

$9.99

4 pieces of hand batterd cod served with fries

Fish Dinner

$11.99

6 pieces of hand battered cod served with fries, cole slaw, and texas toast

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

8 pieces of hand tempura fried shrimp with fries

Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

12 pieces of hand tempura fried shrimp with fries, cole slaw, and texas toast

HOT DOGS / SAUSAGE

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.19

All beef hot dog , served your way

Coney Dog

$3.59

All beef hot dog served with Detroit coney sauce

Chili Dog

$3.59

All beef hot dog serveed with our house made chili

Chicago Style Dog

$3.59

All beef hot dog served the way that Chicago intended it to be.

Smoked Sausage

$3.69

Smokd sausage grilled and served on a fresh roll

SIDES

ADD A FRY

$3.19

Crispy Battered fries

Loaded Fries

$8.49

fries topped with chili,cheese, onions, and jalapenos are optional

Loaded Tots

$8.49

Tater tots covered with chili, cheese, onions, and jalapenos are optinalo

FULL ONION RING

$5.99

8 Hand battered Onion Rings

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Hand battered pickes

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

5 breaded cheese sticks

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Breaded mushroms fried golden brown

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.49

4 hand battered onion rings

CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

LARGE FRIES

$3.99

CHEESE CURDS

$5.99

LOADED NACHOS

$8.49

SOUPS AND SALADS

Home made chili

$4.25

Made with sauteed onions, ground beef, beans and a simple blend of chili seasonings

Home made soup

$4.25

Seasonal Options (Chicken Noodle, Beans & Ham, Broccoli and Cheese, Potato Bacon, Etc.) Ask for todays choice.

Side Salad

$4.00

A bed of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Cheese and Tomatoes with your choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast atop a bed of iceberg lettuce with Cheese and tomatoes with your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy Fried Chiecken Breast Tenders atop a bed of iceberg lettuce with Cheese and Tomatoes with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$8.99

Old Fashioned Cobb Salad served with bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and tomatoes, with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$8.99

Fresh Fried Taco Shell served with House made Taco Meat. Served atop a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing

Chicken Cordon Blue Salad

$9.49

FRESH SALAD WITH HAM, TOMATOES, CRISPY CHICKEN, CHOICE OF DRESSING

Soup & Salad

$7.99

FAMILY SIZE BUCKETS

Jumbo Shrimp Bucket

$28.99

Premium Jumbo Shrimp hand battered in House made Tempura Batter. Served with Potatoes and Cole Slaw.

12 Pc. Broasted Chicken

$23.99

Our Famouse Crispy, Tender, and Juicy Broasted Chicken. 3 Breast, 3 Wings, 3 Legs, 3 Thighs. Served with potatoes and Cole Slaw.

16 Pc. Hand Battered Fish

$28.99

Hand Battered Cod Loins served with Potatoes and Cole Slaw

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$24.99

Hand Breaded White meat Chicken Strips cut from fresh Chicken Tenderloins. Served with Potatoes and Cole Slaw

ALA CARTE

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

Toast

$2.25

1 Pancake

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Sausage or Bacon

$3.50

Side of Potatoes

$2.69

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

DESSERTS

BROWNIES

$2.50

HOME MADE BROWNIE

BEVERAGE

Coffee

$1.99

fresh brewwed coffee

Orange Juice

$3.50

florida orange juice

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.89

SODA

$2.49+

3 SIZES OF DRNKS

BOTTLE OF WATER

$1.50

16 OZ WATER

WATER CUP

$0.35

ICE CREAM

HARD PACK CONES

$3.49+

hand dipped ice cream

SOFT SERVE CONES

$2.59+

soft serve cones

HARD PACK SHAKES

$4.49

hand dipped shakes

SOFT SERVE SHAKES

$3.19

soft serve shakes

Banana Split

$5.89

banana splits

Hot Fudge Nutty Parfait

$5.29

FUDGE, SPANISH PEANUTS, WHIP CREAM

Regular Parfait

$4.69

parfait

Brownie Fudge Explosion

$5.99

fudge brownie explosion with pecans, fudge and whip cream

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Roor beer Float

Turtle Sundae

$5.29

FUDGE, BUTTERSCOTCH, PECANS , WHIP CREAM, AND PECANS

HARD PACK SUNDAES

$4.69

HARD PACK SUNDAES

SOFT SERVE SUNDAES

$3.49

SOFT SERVE SUNDAES

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE MODE

$5.99

BREAKFAST

Bisquits and Gravy

$4.69+

Fresh In House Homemade Biscuits smothered in a Hearty Homemade Sausage Country Style Gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Fresh prepared Egg with Cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage, served on your choice of bread

2 Eggs, Potatoes, Toast

$4.99

2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Potatoes, and Your choice of Toast.

2 Eggs, Meat, Toast

$5.99

2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Bacon or Sausage, and Your choice of Toast.

2 Eggs, Corned beef Hash, Toast

$7.99

2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Corned Beef Hash, and Your choice of Toast.

2 Eggs, 1 Bisquit with Gravy and Potatoes

$7.89

2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Potatoes, and 1 bisquit and gravy

2 Eggs, Meat, Potatoes, Toast

$7.29

2 Fresh Eggs Prepared to your Liking, Potatoes, bacon or sausage,and choice of Toast.

Frenh Toast and Meat

$6.99

3 hand dipped pieces of Texas Toast, bacon or sausage

3 PANCAKES AND MEAT

$6.99

3 Pancakes bacon or sausage

Oatmeal

$4.49

Steel Oats served with brown sugar, raisins, and toast

Pirate's Mess

$9.99

Hash Browns, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, and cheese topped with 2 eggs and your choice of toast

Breakfast Glacier

$9.99

1 fresh baked biscuit, hashbrowns with onion, smothered in greavy, topped with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage

Big Hungry

$9.99

2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, choice of potatoes

Build Your own Omelet

$9.25

Your Choice of Vegetables, Cheese, and 1 meat, with choice of potatoes and toast

The Avalanche

$9.49

Texas Toast and put eggs, meat, and cheese, then serve it with choice of potatoe and smothered in homemade sausage Gravy

1 Egg

$1.99

1 egg

2 Eggs

$2.99

2 eggs

Toast

$2.25

white , wheat or rye

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 buttermilk pancake

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

side of home made sausage gravy

Sausage

$3.50

bacon or sausage

Bacon

$3.50

Side of Potatoes

$2.69

side order of potatoes

EARLY BIRD

$3.49

EARLY + ,MEAT

$6.30

1/2 + 1/2

$6.89

SHORT STACK AND MEAT

$5.99

2 pancakes / 2 french toast

$4.99

2 eggs + toast

$3.49

APPAREL

SHIRTS

$13.50

APPAREL

EMPLOYEE

$7.00

SPECIALS

Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.49

mushroom swiss burger

$7.49

TWIRL BURGER

$8.49

cheeseburger and fries

$6.69

FRIDAY FISH SPECIAL

$11.99

4 PICE CHICKEN DINNER

$10.99

12 PC BUCKET

$21.99

SAT DOG SPECIAL

$2.75

LARGE SHAKES

$3.59

SCHOOLS

$1.25

BASEBALL

$1.50

OLIVE BURGER SPECIAL

$7.49

PULLED PORK / FRIES

$7.99

WING BASKET

$9.99

CHICAGO / FRIES

$6.99

FISH SAND AND FRIES

$7.49

Kids Meal

Grills Cheese & Fries

$3.99

Hot Dog and fries

$3.99

hamburger and fries

$3.99

CHICKEN STRIP AND FRIES

$3.99

Cheeseburger and fries

$4.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where food, ice cream, and people come together.

Location

220 South Broadway Street, Cassopolis, MI 49031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
