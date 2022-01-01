  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Whistling Bird Gilbert, MN www.thewhistlingbird.com 218-741-5030

897 Reviews

$$

101 North Broadway

Gilbert, MN 55741

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A regional favorite for years, we are happy to offer our friends and neighbors on the Range a taste of the Caribbean good life! Old favorites and new inspirations alike will dazzle your senses and tempt your appetite. Couple that with friendly staff and some of the finest tropical and tiki cocktails in the midwest, and it’s winner, winner jerk chicken dinner! From the beginning our mission has been simple: to resurrect the best of the Whistling Bird’s past, and elevate it to a new, even higher level of quality, taste and fun! We know you’re going to like it. It would be hard not to

101 North Broadway, Gilbert, MN 55741

