A map showing the location of Valley Bistro 4520 Valley RdView gallery

Valley Bistro 4520 Valley Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4520 Valley Rd

Enola, PA 17025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

3 Egg Omelets

Served with home fries or grits and your choice of sour dough, whole grain, or rye toast. Substitute fresh fruit for side, +$1.50. Cheese Options: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, & Pepper Jack Goat Cheese or Feta + $1.00

3 Little Pigs Omelet

$10.95

Ham, bacon, sausage, and your choice of cheese

Cheese Omelet

$8.95

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.95

El Gordito Omelet

$10.95

Chorizo sausage, sauteed onions, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cilantro

Greek Omelet

$10.95

Sundried tomatoes, spinach, & Feta cheese (Add gyro meat +$1.00)

Loaded Veggie Omelet

$10.95

Peppers, onions, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, & mushrooms Served with your choice of cheese

Seafood Omelet

$13.95

Lump crabmeat, Old Bay seasoned shrimp, mozzarella cheese, topped with chipotle hollandaise and scallions

South Philly Omelet

$11.95

Shaved Ribeye, sauteed sweet red peppers and onions, provolone cheese

Steve's Protein Power Omelet

$10.95

Egg whites, turkey bacon, spinach, and your choice of cheese

Western Omelet

$10.95

Benedicts

Served with home fries or grits. Substitute fresh fruit for side +1.50

California Benedict

$12.95

English muffin, sliced avocado and tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise

Chicken Benedict

$13.95

Waffle biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, shredded cheddar

Classic Benedict

$12.95

English muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise

Crabcake Benedict

$13.95

English muffin, poached eggs, lump crab cakes, Old Bay hollandaise

Shortie Benedict

$13.95

English muffin, poached eggs, braised short rib, hollandaise, green onion

Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps

BLTE

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried over hard egg, choice of cheese, pesto mayo, english muffin

Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

1. Cheese (American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper Jack) 2. Meat (Ham, bacon, sausage, turkey bacon, beef sausage, pork roll, canadian bacon, or chorizo) 3. Bread (Sour dough, whole grain, seeded rye) OR english muffin, bagel +$1.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

El Jefe

$8.95

Chorizo sausage, scrambled egg, sautéed onions, and peppers, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, plain tortilla wrap

Jersey Boy

$8.95

Pork roll, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, everything bagel

New Yorker

$8.95

Pastrami, over easy egg, swiss cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, brioche bun

Sun Valley Wrap

$7.95

Egg whites, roasted red peppers, avocado, spinach, provolone cheese, tomato tortilla wrap

The Mother Clucker

$9.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, over hard egg, cheddar cheese, tater tot waffle

Something Sweet

GF Pancakes +1.00 French Toast +1.50

Chunky Monkey Waffles

$9.95

Sugar pearl waffles, peanut butter sauce, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and fresh bananas

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.95

Sweet cream pancakes, cinnamon filling, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon sugar crumble

Fruity Pebbles French Toast

$9.95

Fruity Pebble encrusted thick sliced french toast, strawberry and vanilla glaze, fresh strawberries and bananas, whipped cream, fruity pebble crumble

Full Frenchie

$8.95

Dipped in cinnamon egg batter, topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar (add Nutella and sliced bananas +$2.00)

Holy Cannoli

$9.95

Thick sliced french bread dipped in a cinnamon egg batter, stuffed with cannoli cream, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, crumbled cannoli shells, and chocolate chips

Oreo Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Thick sliced french bread dipped in a cinnamon egg batter, stuffed with Oreo cream, and topped with vanilla drizzle, whipped cream, and Oreo crumbles

Reese's Peanut Butter

$9.95

Sweet cream pancakes, chocolate & peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter crumble

Salted Caramel Banana

$9.95

Sweet cream banana pancakes topped with salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, and fresh bananas

Short Stack of French Toast

$6.95

Short Stack of Pancakes

$5.95

Single Slice French Toast

$3.50

Single Slice Specialty French Toast

$3.95

Single Specialty Pancake

$3.95

Single Pancake

$3.50

Sweet Cream Pancakes

$7.95

Waffle

$7.95

Specials

Toast: Sourdough, Whole Grain, and Seeded Rye. Substitute Fresh Fruit or Home Fries or Grits +1.50

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Whole grain toast topped with a lemon garlic aioli, sliced avocado and sprinkled with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and cilantro

Breakfast Nachos

$11.95

Waffle fries topped with beer cheese, crumbled bacon, green peppers, roasted red peppers and green onions. Served with two eggs cooked to your liking

Breakfast Pizza

$12.95

10 inch cauliflower crust topped with scrambled eggs, home fries, crumbled bacon, chopped sausage and topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Crab Hash & Eggs

$13.95

Lump crabmeat mixed with Old Bay seasoned home fries with sautéed onions, topped with chipotle hollandaise & green onions, served with two eggs cooked to your liking and toast

Gianna's This & That

$11.95

Short stack of sweet cream pancakes (upgrade to any specialty pancakes or french toast for additional charge), served with 2 eggs cooked to your liking with a side of grits or home fries, and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, pork roll, turkey bacon, chorizo, canadian bacon or beef sausage

Santorini Egg Bruschetta

$7.95

Toasted baguette topped with charred roasted tomatoes, eggs over easy, crumbled feta, balsamic glaze and fresh basil

Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

$13.95

Cheesy grits topped with buttery garlic shrimp, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar and topped with green onions

Steak & Eggs

$15.95

8 oz seasoned filet, served with a side of grits or home fries, 2 eggs cooked to your liking & toast

The Chicken & The Waffle

$13.95

Sugar pearl waffles topped with buttermilk fried chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and served with syrup

The Original

$8.95

Two eggs cooked to your liking, served with a side of home fries or grits, your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, canadian bacon, pork roll, chorizo, turkey bacon or beef sausage, and a side of toast

The Scrambler

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, home fries, sautéed onions and peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese mixed all together and served with a side of toast

Weekly Specials

Lemon Creme Waffles

$9.95

Salads

Big Mac Salad

$12.95

Angus beef, chopped romaine, diced onions, dill pickles, Big Mac sauce, sesame seeds

Stella's Grilled Romaine Chicken Salad

$11.95

Blackened chicken, grilled romaine, garlic herbed croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing (substitute shrimp +$2.00)

Yiayia's Greek Salad

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken, mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta vinaigrette, served with a warm pita (substitute gyro meat or shrimp +$2.00)

Blueberry & Goat Cheese

$12.95

Blackened shrimp, chopped romaine, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onion, blackberry pomegranate dressing

Mykonos Salad

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken, arugula, goat cheese, fried chickpeas, red beets, shaved almonds, tomatoes, feta vinaigrette

Smoked BBQ Salmon Salad

$14.95

BBQ glazed grilled salmon filet, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon crumble, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing

Fiesta Salad

$12.95

Fajita chicken, chopped romaine, black beans, charred corn, red onion, avocado, pita chips, feta cheese, cilantro lime dressing

Southern Belle Salad

$12.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, chopped romaine, applewood smoked bacon crumble, sweet potato fries, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, chipotle ranch

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sandwiches/Wraps: served with sweet maui onion chips Upgrade to a side of fries (seasoned, waffle, sweet potato, or tater tots) + 1.95 Upgrade side to cajun or garlic fries + $2.95 Upgrade to a side of fresh fruit +$1.50 Upgrade to a side salad + $2.50

Adult Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Athena's Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki yogurt sauce, banana peppers, feta cheese, & your choice spinach, tomato, or plain tortilla wrap

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cheesesteak

$12.95

Shaved Ribeye, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle mayo, & your choice of spinach, tomato, or plain tortilla wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Gyro

$10.95

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Breaded buttermilk chicken, frizzled onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, with sauce (ranch, bbq, buffalo, or honey mustard), and your choice of spinach, tomato, or plain tortilla wrap

Chopped Cheese

$13.95

8 oz. Angus Chuck chopped and mixed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, & lettuce, and stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll with mayo

Drunken Chicken

$12.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, jalapenos, pretzel bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Mac Daddy

$12.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, vermont cheddar macaroni and cheese, onion straws, brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$12.95

Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, honey, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, waffle biscuit

Pappous Authentic Greek Gyro

$10.95

Shaved lamb and beef, warm pita stuffed with homemade tzatziki yogurt sauce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with french fries. Add Feta +$1.00 (Substitute chicken at no additional charge)

Reuben

$11.95

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, seeded rye toast

Salmon BLT

$13.95

Grilled salmon filet, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, arugula, lemon dill aioli, provolone cheese, Texas toast

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Braised short rib, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, Texas bread

Spanakopita Grilled Cheese

$10.95

BLT

$8.95

Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.95

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Valley Hero

$12.95

Pastrami, peppered turkey, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, chopped avocado, ranch drizzle, toasted hoagie roll

Vegan Wrap W Egg

$12.95

Personal Pizza

Garlic herb, 10” round, thin crust cauliflower crust

Al Pacino's Pie

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, sausage crumble, pesto, red onion, banana peppers, crumbled feta, shaved parmesan cheese

Bacon & Dill Pizza

$11.95

Mozzarella cheese, applewood smoked bacon crumble, dill pickles, shredded parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.95

Cheddar cheese, grilled marinated chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro

Boom Boom Shrimp Pizza

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, sautéed shrimp, boom boom sauce, red cabbage, green onions

Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, shave ribeye, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, arugula

Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.95

Hand breaded chicken cutlet, vodka cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, and fresh basil

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$13.95

Mozzarella cheese, cream cheese & crab mix, wonton strips, scallions, sweet chili sauce

Garden Harvest

$12.95

Portobello Pizza

$11.95

Goat cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, arugula

Burgers

8 oz. Angus chuck served with your choice of fries (seasoned, waffle, sweet potato, or tater tots) Substitute cajun or garlic fries + $1.00 Substitute a Beyond vegetable burger + $1.50

Big Blue Wrecking Crew

$13.95

Brunch Burger

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, poached egg, American cheese, hollandaise, plain bagel

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Fried Apple & Bacon

$13.95

Fried Fuji apples, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressing, brioche bun

Hamburger

$10.95

Jacquie's Inferno

$13.95

Cream cheese, jalapeno peppers, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Keystone Burger

Max's Mac Attack Burger

$13.95

Macaroni & cheese ball, crumbled bacon, sriracha, brioche bun

Pub Burger

$13.95

Craft beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, arugula, pretzel bun

Weekly Specials

VB Tuna Melt

$11.95

The Home-Wrecker

$11.95

Bistro Buddies Breakfast

(For kids 12 and younger only)

Kid's Fruity Pebbles French Toast

$7.95

Short stack of French toast, fruity pebble crumble, strawberry glaze and vanilla drizzle, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream

Kid's Egg Breakfast Combo

$5.95

One egg served with ham, bacon, or sausage, and sourdough toast

Funfetti Pancake

$3.50

Sweet cream pancake, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla drizzle, whipped cream

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$2.95

Sweet cream pancake, chocolate chips, whipped cream

Kid's Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Scrambled egg, American cheese, sourdough toast

Nutella & Strawberry Sandwich

$5.95

Toasted sourdough bread, Nutella, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar

Bistro Buddies Lunch

(For kids 12 and younger only)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Toasted sourdough, American cheese, served with your choice of fries or tater tots

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Grilled marinated chicken, served with your choice of fries or tots

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

(3) Fried chicken tenders, served with your choice of fries or tots

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.95

4 oz. Angus chuck, American cheese, served with your choice of fries or tots

Fried Chicken Slider

$7.95

Fried chicken tender, cheddar cheese, waffle biscuit, served with your choice of fries or tots

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, cauliflower crust

Coffee & Tea

Cappuccino

$3.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cold Brew

$3.75

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Latte

$3.95

Specialty Cappuccino

$4.50

Specialty Cold Brew

$3.95

Specialty Latte

$4.50

Spiced Chai Latte

$3.95

Vanilla Chai Latte

$3.95

Drinks

Almond Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$3.25

Carafe of Juice

$7.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Fruity Pebbles Lemonade

$4.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mermaid Lemonade

$4.95

Milk

$3.25

Oat Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Passionfruit Lemonade

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Rose Lemonade

$4.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Take Out Beverages

Agua Frescas

$2.75

AHA

$2.75

Box of Coffee

$19.95

Box of OJ

$25.00

Gold Peak

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Soda Bottle

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Merch

Insulated Tumbler

$19.95

Clear Tumbler

$7.95

Cell Phone Wallet

$3.95

Coffee Mug

$5.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4520 Valley Rd, Enola, PA 17025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Als of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2240 Millennium Way Enola, PA 17025
View restaurantnext
Enola Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
743 WERTZVILLE RD ENOLA, PA 17025
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
orange star4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Bonbon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 656
6499 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Redd's Smokehouse (Mechanicsburg) - 4890
orange star4.0 • 5
4890 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G3 - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
5002 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Enola
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston