Valley Bistro 4520 Valley Rd
4520 Valley Rd
Enola, PA 17025
3 Egg Omelets
3 Little Pigs Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, and your choice of cheese
Cheese Omelet
Create Your Own Omelet
El Gordito Omelet
Chorizo sausage, sauteed onions, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cilantro
Greek Omelet
Sundried tomatoes, spinach, & Feta cheese (Add gyro meat +$1.00)
Loaded Veggie Omelet
Peppers, onions, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, & mushrooms Served with your choice of cheese
Seafood Omelet
Lump crabmeat, Old Bay seasoned shrimp, mozzarella cheese, topped with chipotle hollandaise and scallions
South Philly Omelet
Shaved Ribeye, sauteed sweet red peppers and onions, provolone cheese
Steve's Protein Power Omelet
Egg whites, turkey bacon, spinach, and your choice of cheese
Western Omelet
Benedicts
California Benedict
English muffin, sliced avocado and tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise
Chicken Benedict
Waffle biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, shredded cheddar
Classic Benedict
English muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise
Crabcake Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, lump crab cakes, Old Bay hollandaise
Shortie Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, braised short rib, hollandaise, green onion
Breakfast Sandwiches & Wraps
BLTE
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried over hard egg, choice of cheese, pesto mayo, english muffin
Create Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
1. Cheese (American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper Jack) 2. Meat (Ham, bacon, sausage, turkey bacon, beef sausage, pork roll, canadian bacon, or chorizo) 3. Bread (Sour dough, whole grain, seeded rye) OR english muffin, bagel +$1.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
El Jefe
Chorizo sausage, scrambled egg, sautéed onions, and peppers, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, plain tortilla wrap
Jersey Boy
Pork roll, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, everything bagel
New Yorker
Pastrami, over easy egg, swiss cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, brioche bun
Sun Valley Wrap
Egg whites, roasted red peppers, avocado, spinach, provolone cheese, tomato tortilla wrap
The Mother Clucker
Buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, over hard egg, cheddar cheese, tater tot waffle
Something Sweet
Chunky Monkey Waffles
Sugar pearl waffles, peanut butter sauce, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and fresh bananas
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Sweet cream pancakes, cinnamon filling, cream cheese glaze, cinnamon sugar crumble
Fruity Pebbles French Toast
Fruity Pebble encrusted thick sliced french toast, strawberry and vanilla glaze, fresh strawberries and bananas, whipped cream, fruity pebble crumble
Full Frenchie
Dipped in cinnamon egg batter, topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar (add Nutella and sliced bananas +$2.00)
Holy Cannoli
Thick sliced french bread dipped in a cinnamon egg batter, stuffed with cannoli cream, topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, crumbled cannoli shells, and chocolate chips
Oreo Stuffed French Toast
Thick sliced french bread dipped in a cinnamon egg batter, stuffed with Oreo cream, and topped with vanilla drizzle, whipped cream, and Oreo crumbles
Reese's Peanut Butter
Sweet cream pancakes, chocolate & peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter crumble
Salted Caramel Banana
Sweet cream banana pancakes topped with salted caramel sauce, whipped cream, and fresh bananas
Short Stack of French Toast
Short Stack of Pancakes
Single Slice French Toast
Single Slice Specialty French Toast
Single Specialty Pancake
Single Pancake
Sweet Cream Pancakes
Waffle
Specials
Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast topped with a lemon garlic aioli, sliced avocado and sprinkled with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and cilantro
Breakfast Nachos
Waffle fries topped with beer cheese, crumbled bacon, green peppers, roasted red peppers and green onions. Served with two eggs cooked to your liking
Breakfast Pizza
10 inch cauliflower crust topped with scrambled eggs, home fries, crumbled bacon, chopped sausage and topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Crab Hash & Eggs
Lump crabmeat mixed with Old Bay seasoned home fries with sautéed onions, topped with chipotle hollandaise & green onions, served with two eggs cooked to your liking and toast
Gianna's This & That
Short stack of sweet cream pancakes (upgrade to any specialty pancakes or french toast for additional charge), served with 2 eggs cooked to your liking with a side of grits or home fries, and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, pork roll, turkey bacon, chorizo, canadian bacon or beef sausage
Santorini Egg Bruschetta
Toasted baguette topped with charred roasted tomatoes, eggs over easy, crumbled feta, balsamic glaze and fresh basil
Shrimp & Cheesy Grits
Cheesy grits topped with buttery garlic shrimp, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar and topped with green onions
Steak & Eggs
8 oz seasoned filet, served with a side of grits or home fries, 2 eggs cooked to your liking & toast
The Chicken & The Waffle
Sugar pearl waffles topped with buttermilk fried chicken breast, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and served with syrup
The Original
Two eggs cooked to your liking, served with a side of home fries or grits, your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, canadian bacon, pork roll, chorizo, turkey bacon or beef sausage, and a side of toast
The Scrambler
Scrambled eggs, home fries, sautéed onions and peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese mixed all together and served with a side of toast
Weekly Specials
Salads
Big Mac Salad
Angus beef, chopped romaine, diced onions, dill pickles, Big Mac sauce, sesame seeds
Stella's Grilled Romaine Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, grilled romaine, garlic herbed croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing (substitute shrimp +$2.00)
Yiayia's Greek Salad
Grilled marinated chicken, mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, feta vinaigrette, served with a warm pita (substitute gyro meat or shrimp +$2.00)
Blueberry & Goat Cheese
Blackened shrimp, chopped romaine, goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onion, blackberry pomegranate dressing
Mykonos Salad
Grilled marinated chicken, arugula, goat cheese, fried chickpeas, red beets, shaved almonds, tomatoes, feta vinaigrette
Smoked BBQ Salmon Salad
BBQ glazed grilled salmon filet, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon crumble, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing
Fiesta Salad
Fajita chicken, chopped romaine, black beans, charred corn, red onion, avocado, pita chips, feta cheese, cilantro lime dressing
Southern Belle Salad
Buttermilk fried chicken, chopped romaine, applewood smoked bacon crumble, sweet potato fries, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, scallions, chipotle ranch
Sandwiches & Wraps
Adult Chicken Tenders
Athena's Chicken Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki yogurt sauce, banana peppers, feta cheese, & your choice spinach, tomato, or plain tortilla wrap
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
Cheesesteak
Shaved Ribeye, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle mayo, & your choice of spinach, tomato, or plain tortilla wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Gyro
Chicken Wrap
Breaded buttermilk chicken, frizzled onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, with sauce (ranch, bbq, buffalo, or honey mustard), and your choice of spinach, tomato, or plain tortilla wrap
Chopped Cheese
8 oz. Angus Chuck chopped and mixed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, & lettuce, and stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll with mayo
Drunken Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken, beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, jalapenos, pretzel bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Mac Daddy
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, vermont cheddar macaroni and cheese, onion straws, brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, honey, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, waffle biscuit
Pappous Authentic Greek Gyro
Shaved lamb and beef, warm pita stuffed with homemade tzatziki yogurt sauce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with french fries. Add Feta +$1.00 (Substitute chicken at no additional charge)
Reuben
Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, seeded rye toast
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon filet, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, arugula, lemon dill aioli, provolone cheese, Texas toast
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short rib, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, arugula, Texas bread
Spanakopita Grilled Cheese
BLT
Tenderloin Sandwich
Triple Decker Grilled Cheese
Valley Hero
Pastrami, peppered turkey, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, chopped avocado, ranch drizzle, toasted hoagie roll
Vegan Wrap W Egg
Personal Pizza
Al Pacino's Pie
Mozzarella cheese, sausage crumble, pesto, red onion, banana peppers, crumbled feta, shaved parmesan cheese
Bacon & Dill Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, applewood smoked bacon crumble, dill pickles, shredded parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Cheddar cheese, grilled marinated chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro
Boom Boom Shrimp Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, sautéed shrimp, boom boom sauce, red cabbage, green onions
Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, shave ribeye, caramelized onions, sweet peppers, arugula
Chicken Parm Pizza
Hand breaded chicken cutlet, vodka cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, and fresh basil
Crab Rangoon Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, cream cheese & crab mix, wonton strips, scallions, sweet chili sauce
Garden Harvest
Portobello Pizza
Goat cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, arugula
Burgers
Big Blue Wrecking Crew
Brunch Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, poached egg, American cheese, hollandaise, plain bagel
Cheeseburger
Fried Apple & Bacon
Fried Fuji apples, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressing, brioche bun
Hamburger
Jacquie's Inferno
Cream cheese, jalapeno peppers, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Keystone Burger
Max's Mac Attack Burger
Macaroni & cheese ball, crumbled bacon, sriracha, brioche bun
Pub Burger
Craft beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, arugula, pretzel bun
Weekly Specials
Bistro Buddies Breakfast
Kid's Fruity Pebbles French Toast
Short stack of French toast, fruity pebble crumble, strawberry glaze and vanilla drizzle, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream
Kid's Egg Breakfast Combo
One egg served with ham, bacon, or sausage, and sourdough toast
Funfetti Pancake
Sweet cream pancake, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla drizzle, whipped cream
Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake
Sweet cream pancake, chocolate chips, whipped cream
Kid's Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Scrambled egg, American cheese, sourdough toast
Nutella & Strawberry Sandwich
Toasted sourdough bread, Nutella, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar
Bistro Buddies Lunch
Kids Grilled Cheese
Toasted sourdough, American cheese, served with your choice of fries or tater tots
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken, served with your choice of fries or tots
Kid's Chicken Tenders
(3) Fried chicken tenders, served with your choice of fries or tots
Kid's Cheeseburger
4 oz. Angus chuck, American cheese, served with your choice of fries or tots
Fried Chicken Slider
Fried chicken tender, cheddar cheese, waffle biscuit, served with your choice of fries or tots
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, cauliflower crust
Coffee & Tea
Drinks
Take Out Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4520 Valley Rd, Enola, PA 17025
