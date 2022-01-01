Go
Appalachian Brewing Company

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

6462 Carlisle Pike • $$

Avg 4 (797 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef On Weck$16.00
Epic Angus Beef$15.00
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Cali Club Quesadilla$13.00
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Shroomzilla Quesadilla$14.50
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
Brewers Mac & Cheese$13.00
Mile High Meatloaf$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6462 Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
